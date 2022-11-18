Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chubb Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CB   CH0044328745

CHUBB LIMITED

(CB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
209.04 USD   +0.85%
08:28aCorrection to Chubb-Huatai Deal Article
DJ
08:22aChubb Gets Approval to Become Main Shareholder of China's Huatai Insurance Group
DJ
05:17aChubb Obtains China Regulatory Approval to Raise Stake in Huatai Insurance Group
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chubb Gets Approval to Become Main Shareholder of China's Huatai Insurance Group

11/18/2022 | 08:22am EST
By Sabela Ojea


Chubb Ltd. said Friday that it has received regulatory approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission to increase its stake in Huatai Insurance Group Co. Ltd. and has become the China-based holding company's largest shareholder.

Property and casualty insurance company Chubb said its current stake in the Chinese group, which has increased to 83.2% from 47.3% previously, is the culmination of a 20-year effort.

"Upon the closing of the acquisition of these shares, Chubb will be the first foreign financial institution to majority-own a Chinese financial services holding company," Chairman and Chief Executive Evan G. Greenberg said.

Chubb Ltd. sees its deal to become majority shareholder of Huatai Insurance Group Co. Ltd. closing early in the first quarter of 2023.

Huatai is the holding company of several subsidiary companies, which include Huatai Property and Casualty Insurance Co., Huatai Life Insurance Co., and Huatai Asset Management Co., it said.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com


Corrections and Amplifications

This article was corrected at 8:14 a.m. ET because it incorrectly said the deal was seen closing in the third quarter of 2023. Chubb Ltd. sees its deal to become majority shareholder of Huatai Insurance Group Co. Ltd. closing early in the first quarter of 2023.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 0822ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 38 565 M - -
Net income 2022 5 751 M - -
Net Debt 2022 14 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 1,57%
Capitalization 86 762 M 86 762 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 31 000
Free-Float 92,6%
