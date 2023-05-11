Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chubb Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CB   CH0044328745

CHUBB LIMITED

(CB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:18:02 2023-05-11 am EDT
199.68 USD   -0.39%
10:11aChubb Names Adam Mason Executive Vice President, Casualty, for its International General Insurance Operations
PR
05/10Chubb Appoints Mark Homan to Lead International Property and Casualty Division
PR
05/05Burley Minerals Confirms Spodumene at Chubb Project; Shares Fall 3%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chubb Names Adam Mason Executive Vice President, Casualty, for its International General Insurance Operations

05/11/2023 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Seasoned underwriter with significant experience across all regions

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced that Adam Mason has been appointed Executive Vice President, Casualty for Overseas General Insurance, the company's general insurance operations. Currently, Mason serves as Deputy Head of Casualty for the business. In his new role, he will be responsible for the growth and profitability for Chubb's casualty lines in 51 countries and territories outside North America.

Mason will continue to report to Mark Homan, who, as Chubb announced separately, has been named Division President, International Property and Casualty, for Overseas General Insurance. The appointments are effective June 1, 2023. 

"Over two decades at Chubb, Adam has built a strong reputation as a technical underwriter and experienced multinational executive," said Homan. "As Deputy Head and Chief Underwriting Officer for our international Casualty business, Adam has been instrumental in driving the growth and profitability of our portfolio across all regions. We're pleased to welcome this experienced leader and manager to this important role."

Mason has more than 30 years of industry experience. Prior to serving as Deputy Head of Casualty for Overseas General Insurance, he was Chief Underwriting Officer, Casualty. Mason joined the company, then named ACE, in 2002, working in the U.K. and Ireland for both the multinational retail and international wholesale casualty underwriting teams. He joined Chubb's casualty business in 2011. Earlier in his career, Mason served as an Assistant Underwriter at Independent Insurance and a Casualty Underwriter at CNA. 

Mason holds a degree in Economics and Geography from Middlesex University.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubb-names-adam-mason-executive-vice-president-casualty-for-its-international-general-insurance-operations-301821954.html

SOURCE Chubb


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CHUBB LIMITED
10:11aChubb Names Adam Mason Executive Vice President, Casualty, for its International Genera..
PR
05/10Chubb Appoints Mark Homan to Lead International Property and Casualty Division
PR
05/05Burley Minerals Confirms Spodumene at Chubb Project; Shares Fall 3%
MT
05/02CHUBB LTD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of O..
AQ
05/02Tranche Update on Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)'s Equity ..
CI
04/27Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Chubb to $260 From $256, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
04/26Transcript : Chubb Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2023
CI
04/26EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Lower as Earnings Season Rolls ..
DJ
04/25Chubb's Q1 Core Operating Per-Share Income Rises
MT
04/25Chubb : 1Q 2023 Press Release
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHUBB LIMITED
More recommendations
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer