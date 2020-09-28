Log in
Chubb : Names Jeffrey Updyke Head of North America Small Business Insurance

09/28/2020 | 04:42pm EDT

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb announced that it has named Jeffrey Updyke Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, Chubb Small Business. In this capacity, Mr. Updyke will have executive operating responsibility for Chubb's retail insurance business that serves small commercial clients in the U.S. and Canada. He will oversee all facets of the business including strategy, product and business development, underwriting and service operations, and profit and loss performance. Mr. Updyke will report to John Lupica, Vice Chairman, Chubb Group and President of North America Insurance.

"Over the last several years, we have made significant investments to deliver an exceptional offering for small businesses and their agents, including the introduction of an award-winning digital platform called Chubb Marketplace," said Mr. Lupica.  "Small business will continue to be a strategic priority for Chubb and a critical part of our North America franchise."

"I am so pleased to have someone of Jeff's caliber take on the responsibilities of leading this dynamic team of seasoned professionals that have paved the way for this fast-growing business," he continued. "Jeff's proven leadership and depth of experience in underwriting and understanding the needs of our distribution partners, particularly the importance of offering exceptional digital experiences, will be a key advantage in his new role."

Mr. Updyke began his career with Chubb in 1991 as an Excess Casualty Underwriter. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of North America Field Operations, a role he has held since 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Saint Lawrence University.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubb-names-jeffrey-updyke-head-of-north-america-small-business-insurance-301139294.html

SOURCE Chubb


© PRNewswire 2020
