Chubb : Names Kevin Rampe Head of North America Claims

Bill Hazelton takes on newly created role focused on strategic initiatives for North America

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has named Kevin Rampe Head of Chubb North America Claims, succeeding Bill Hazelton, who has been appointed to a newly created role centered on a number of strategic initiatives in Chubb's North America businesses.

Mr. Rampe previously served as Chubb's Global Deputy General Counsel. In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of Chubb's North America commercial and personal lines claims. In addition, he will oversee efforts to provide claims insights to Chubb's underwriters, clients, agents and brokers, as well as ensure client satisfaction in the handling of all claims.

Mr. Rampe will report to Mike Smith, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Global Claims Officer, and will be based in Jersey City, N.J.

"Our claims operation is what distinguishes Chubb in the marketplace," said Mr. Smith. "We are always looking to further enhance the overall claims experience for our clients, agents and brokers. Kevin is a recognized figure in the industry and has a proven track record of leadership, collaboration and innovation. That combination will ensure we continue providing the exceptional service and appropriate claims outcomes our clients expect."

As Executive Vice President, Mr. Hazelton will focus on executing a number of key strategic initiatives in North America. He will report to John Lupica, Vice Chairman, Chubb Group and President, North America Insurance, and will be based in Whitehouse Station, N.J.

"We are extremely fortunate to have strong leadership depth within our organization. That bench strength provides us an enormous advantage in quickly aligning talent to meet the unique needs of our clients and distribution partners in a constantly changing business environment," said Mr. Lupica. "Bill has served in a number of leadership roles throughout his tenure at Chubb, and his knowledge of our business and the industry makes him an ideal fit to take on a number of strategic projects to improve our operations and the value we deliver to clients and distribution partners."

Mr. Rampe joined Chubb in 2005 as the company's Global Compliance Officer. He subsequently served as General Counsel of North America. Earlier in his career, he served as both President and Chairman of the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation (LMDC). He was First Deputy Superintendent of the New York State Insurance Department and served as the First Assistant Counsel to New York State Governor George E. Pataki. Mr. Rampe is a graduate of Union College and the Albany Law School of Union University.

Mr. Hazelton joined Chubb in 2005 and has served in several leadership capacities. Prior to his former role as Head of Claims, he served as Chubb's Environmental, Excess Casualty and Construction Industry Practice Leader. He received a Master of Arts degree in History from Rutgers University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and History from James Madison University.

