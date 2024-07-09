ZURICH, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced that it has appointed Paul McNamee Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President, Overseas General Insurance, based out of New York. McNamee will have executive operating responsibility for Chubb's general insurance business in 51 countries outside of North America.

McNamee, who is currently Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Regional President of Asia Pacific, will report to Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and John Keogh, President and Chief Operating Officer. McNamee succeeds Juan Luis Ortega, who was named President of the company's North America Insurance operations.

Marcos Gunn, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Regional President of Latin America will succeed McNamee as head of the company's Asia Pacific region. He will relocate from Miami to Singapore. Federico Spagnoli, Division President, Consumer Lines, Overseas General Insurance, will retain his current responsibilities and assume the leadership of the company's Latin America region succeeding Gunn. Both Gunn and Spagnoli will report to McNamee.

All of the appointments are effective immediately.

"It is a pleasure to appoint Paul to lead our international general insurance operations," said Greenberg. "I have worked closely with Paul for many years and watched him grow into a great executive. He is a tremendous underwriter and business leader. Through his years of experience, he has acquired a great ability to manage a wide variety of commercial and consumer businesses across countries and cultures. He finds a way to win."

"Marcos is an outstanding executive with a long track record of success with our company. He is returning to Asia with deep knowledge and significant experience in the region. Marcos is one of the most creative and entrepreneurial insurance executives I know. He combines a deep knowledge of underwriting, marketing and technology. I have such confidence in both Paul and Marcos.

"While new to the Chubb family, Federico has quickly established himself as a serious and driven executive, and I am sure he and our talented leadership team in Latin America will continue to distinguish themselves."

"Paul is a proven insurance executive and a true internationalist," said Keogh. "He has proven himself in multiple regions of the world, including Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. This is an exceptional opportunity for Paul to now profitably grow our entire international general insurance franchise. I also want to congratulate Marcos and Federico on their new assignments. Together, these executives represent our company's deep bench strength, and I want to extend to all of them my best wishes for their continued success."

Paul McNamee has nearly 30 years of insurance industry experience. He was appointed Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Regional President, Asia Pacific in 2016. He served as Deputy Regional President and Executive Vice President, Commercial Property & Casualty, Asia Pacific from 2013-2016. Previously, McNamee was President of the company's North America Property & Specialty Lines from 2009-2013. He joined Chubb (ACE) in 1995 in Australia and was named Head of Property and Technical Lines for Asia Pacific in 2002. McNamee served as Chief Operating Officer for the company's business in Hong Kong before being posted to London in 2005 as Executive Vice President and head of the company's International Property & Technical Lines business. McNamee entered the industry in 1995, joining Cigna Corporation's International operations in Australia, which were subsequently acquired by ACE.

Marcos Gunn has more than 25 years of insurance industry experience. He was appointed Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Regional President, Latin America in 2019. Previously, he served as President, Northern Latin America Region, and Chief Operating Officer for the company's Latin America operations. Gunn joined Chubb in 2000 and has served in a variety of management roles, including Country President of Chile; Regional Vice President of A&H, Latin America; and Regional Vice President of A&H, Asia Pacific. Earlier in his career, he served as a commercial insurance underwriter at Chubb in Argentina, as well as underwriting and management positions at other insurance companies. Gunn holds a degree in Business Administration from the Catholic University of Buenos Aires.

Federico Spagnoli has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience. He joined Chubb in January 2024 as Division President, Consumer Lines, Overseas General Insurance. Previously, Spagnoli was Chief Executive Officer of Fully Ecosystem, a wellness fintech venture of Prudential Financial, and before that was Regional President, Latin America for Prudential Financial. Over nearly 13 years at AIG, Spagnoli served as Regional Consumer CEO for EMEA and India, Regional Consumer Lines Head for Latin America, and Personal Lines Regional Vice President for Latin America, and he held A&H and personal lines leadership roles in Japan and South Korea. Spagnoli holds a degree in Law from Universidad del Salvador, an MBA degree in Management and Finance from Washington University in St. Louis, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Strategy and Innovation from the University of Oxford. He also holds the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriting (CPCU) designation.

About Chubb

