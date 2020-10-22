Chubb : President of Chubb Canada Announces Retirement; Company Names Successor

Current head of Chubb Canada, Ellen Moore, appointed Chair of Canadian Operations, will retire at the end of the year; John Alfieri to assume role of President, Chubb Canada.

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Current President of Chubb Canada, Ellen Moore, has announced her retirement which will take effect at the end of the year. John Alfieri, Chubb's current Executive Vice President, North America Major Accounts Field Operations, has been named President, Chubb Canada, effective immediately, subject to regulatory approvals.

Ms. Moore will become Chair of Operations, Chubb Canada, where she will work through the remainder of the year in an advisory capacity to Mr. Alfieri and help ensure a smooth transition into his new role.

As President of Chubb Canada, Mr. Alfieri will have executive operating responsibility for the organization's retail property and casualty insurance business including high net worth personal lines, and accident and health offerings for Canadian-based clients served by independent brokers and agents. He will oversee delivery of Chubb's full portfolio of solutions to agent and broker distribution partners through four branch offices across Canada and will also oversee all facets of the business including strategy, product and business development, underwriting and service operations, and profit and loss performance. Mr. Alfieri will report to Chris Maleno, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group, and Division President, North America Field Operations.

"We are fortunate to have had Ellen's expertise in running our Canadian operations," said Mr. Maleno. "Chubb is known for its seasoned bench of management and Ellen's leadership, knowledge, and experience have helped shape our company's reputation into what it is today. We are grateful for her staying on to assist John as he makes the transition into his new role. On behalf of the entire management team, I want to thank Ellen for the exceptional contributions she's made during her 40 years at Chubb and wish her the very best during her retirement."

Mr. Maleno continued, "Chubb has a diverse and thriving business in Canada, serving individuals, families and commercial clients of all sizes. John is an exceptionally well-rounded insurance executive with deep experience in risk management, distribution and underwriting. His unique background will be extremely valuable in serving the needs of our distribution partners and clients and fueling the next phase of our growth in this critical market."

Ms. Moore began her career in Personal Risk Services in Home Office joining the Professional Associate program in 1979. Throughout her tenure at Chubb, she has held a variety of senior leadership positions including Managing Director and Senior Vice President for the organization's regional operations in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. She served as Vice President of the Hartford, Connecticut branch, as well as Vice President of Personal Insurance covering Canadian and Eastern U.S. territories. In addition, Ms. Moore has been recognized as one of the insurance industry's top women executives by both Business Insurance and Canadian Underwriter magazines, and as a 2017 inductee into the Women's Executive Network's Hall of Fame as one of Canada's Most Powerful Women. She was the recipient of the McGill University Management Achievement award for her Canadian business and community leadership, and has been awarded the Corporate Diversity Champion award by Catalyst, Inc. She earned her bachelor's degree in accounting and business management from Thomas Edison State College.

Mr. Alfieri began his career with Chubb in 2004 and has more than 39 years of experience in the risk management and insurance industry, predominantly focused in the large-account and multinational segment. Prior to his role as Chubb's Executive Vice President, North America Major Accounts Field Operations, he served as Chubb's regional executive officer for the New York region and held various leadership roles at ACE prior to its merger with Chubb. Mr. Alfieri graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the State University of New York. He also completed graduate work in economics and finance at the University of Connecticut.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com .

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/president-of-chubb-canada-announces-retirement-company-names-successor-301158144.html

SOURCE Chubb