Evan Greenberg - Chubb Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, that's a strange way of framing for me. You're either raising your loss pick, which is IBNR, it's IBNR in casualty generally. If it's on a more recent year, it's all IBNR. If it's due to case reserve on recent years then hang on to your hat. Whereas on older years, you could be raising your loss pick based actual incurred claim.

So to me, it's just simply another way of saying, are you raising your loss picks on more recent years. We already have raised our loss picks. It's already been baked into our business as we've gone along. And we've raised our loss cost trends and we take rate against loss costs and on a written basis and then to earn through. We've been picking higher loss ratios over the last few years. And that's just steady. We haven't adjusted our loss picks this year for what we see in loss cost trends. The loss cost trends, as I said, remain steady with what we have contemplated.

Now as you do reserve studies, there are individual classes where if you're taking a reserve charge, you're taking a reserve charge because that by its nature means you're raising through loss picks, which includes IBNR on a cohort of years. It may be that you're raising it just because of the development you see on older years. It may be that you see that flowing through to more - to change your view in more recent years and in which case, you raise them. But that's study by study.

Bob Huang, Morgan Stanley.

Bob Huang - Morgan Stanley - Analyst

I just want to shift gears a little bit to personal lines. You grew at a pretty incredible 42% premiums year to date. Can you maybe talk about the driver of this growth in North America personal? And also, how should we think about just the growth trajectory of this line going forward? I understand obviously homeowner and auto is going to be very different but just curious your thoughts going forward.

Evan Greenberg - Chubb Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

We did not grow North America personal lines 42% year to date, but we've grown it double-digityear-to-date. And so just so we level set between each other. The line is growing at a very healthy rate. And look, - there's a combination of reasons. It's broad-based growth. We're not growing simply in, okay, CAT expose stressed areas. We're growing where high net worth customers have homes and so that would, of course, have a strong CAT exposed element to it. But we're growing at a broad variety of geographies across the United States.

We're getting the improved rate-to-exposure. Our pricing and we've worked on it for years now. Our ability to price the business is far more sophisticated and our by-peril pricing is very sophisticated. The services we provide and the richness of the coverage, if you are a customer whose profile meets our product, we're who you want. Because the richness of the coverage and the way we administer it, that's what our brand is well known about. And there is a real increase in demand for Chubb.

We are not the cheap guys on the street and in fact, there are many who I personally will tell them, if you're looking for a cheaper price, let me give you the name of three other insurance companies. But, no, they want Chubb and the renewal retention rate and the growth in new business, it's very gratifying that way. And we are improving our services and constantly improving our services and in the way we communicate with our customer and that is in front of us.

We can continue improving this and improve the - which is the competitive profile of the product area. So and then yes, in CAT-exposed areas, we're getting well paid for the business we're writing. I don't mind saying we're reshaping and have been shaping in CAT-exposed areas to a

