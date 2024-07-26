REFINITIV STREETEVENTS
EDITED TRANSCRIPT
CB.N - Q2 2024 Chubb Ltd Earnings Call
EVENT DATE/TIME: JULY 24, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
OVERVIEW:
Company Summary
JULY 24, 2024 / 12:30PM, CB.N - Q2 2024 Chubb Ltd Earnings Call
C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S
Karen Beyer Chubb Ltd - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Evan Greenberg Chubb Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
Peter Enns Chubb Ltd - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Chubb Group
Paul O'Connell Chubb Ltd - Senior Vice President, Chief Actuary
John Lupica Chubb Ltd - Vice Chairman of Chubb Group & Executive Chairman of North America Insurance
C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S
Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Markets - Analyst
Brian Meredith UBS Securities - Analyst
Bob Huang Morgan Stanley - Analyst
David Motemaden Evercore ISI - Analyst
Yaron Kinar Jefferies - Analyst
Mike Ward Citi - Analyst
Gregory Peters Raymond James - Analyst
P R E S E N T A T I O N
Karen Beyer - Chubb Ltd - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Our report today will contain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to company performance, pricing and business mix, growth opportunities, and economic and market conditions which are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. Please see our recent SEC filings, earnings release, and financial supplement, which are available on our website at investors.chubb.com for more information on factors that could affect these matters. We will also refer today to non-GAAP financial measures, reconciliations of which to the most direct comparable GAAP measures and related details are provided in our earnings press release and financial supplement.
And now I'd like to introduce our speakers. First, we have Evan Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; followed by Peter Enns, our Chief Financial Officer. Then we'll take your questions. Also with us to assist with your questions are several members of our management team.
And now it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Evan.
Evan Greenberg - Chubb Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
Good morning.
JULY 24, 2024 / 12:30PM, CB.N - Q2 2024 Chubb Ltd Earnings Call
As you saw from the numbers, we had another great quarter. We produced core operating EPS of $5.38, up 9.3%. Premium revenue growth reflects strong results in our businesses around the world. North America P&C, International P&C, and Life Insurance demonstrates the broad-based, diversified strength of our company. Our underwriting results were simply excellent: we published a combined ratio of 86.8%. We grew investment income more than 25%. Life segment income was up 8.7% with international life up double-digit.
Core operating income for the quarter was $2.2 billion, bringing year to date operating earnings to $4.4 billion, up 13.5% and a record six-month result.
P&C underwriting income in the quarter of $1.4 billion was essentially flat as a result of higher CAT losses globally. As you know, it was an active quarter for the industry. Our losses of $580 million compared with $400 million prior year, and they were in line with our modeled expectations, while last year's second quarter losses were light.
On an ex-CAT, current accident year basis, underwriting income of $1.8 billion was up over 11% with a combined ratio of 83.2%. Both were record underwriting results.
Investment income topped $1.5 billion, up nearly 26% and a record as well. At June 30, our reinvestment rate is averaging 5.9% and our fixed income portfolio yield is 4.9% versus 4.5% a year ago. Our liquidity is very strong and investment income will continue to grow as we reinvest cash flows at higher rates. Our invested asset now stands at $141 billion, and we expect it to continue growing.
Life segment income of $276 million was right in line with our plan.
Our annualized core operating ROE for the quarter was $13.3%, with a return on tangible equity of over 21%.
Peter will have more to say about financial items.
Turning to other matters, growth, pricing, and the rate environment, consolidated net premiums for the company increased 11.8% in the quarter, or 12.3% in constant dollars. We are a large diversified global insurer and our growth this quarter is again a reflection of who we are. Growth was broad based geographically by product and customer segments, both commercial and consumer, from North America commercial to North America consumer, International commercial, Asia, Europe, and Latin America to International consumer, particularly Asia and Latin America.
In terms of the commercial P&C rate environment, overall conditions remain favorable in both property, which is naturally more competitive, and casualty, which is firming in those classes that require rate. Loss cost inflation remained steady and within what we have contemplated in our pricing and our reserving. Property has become more competitive as more capital is entered. Our book is well priced and terms and conditions remain steady. Casualty is firming in the areas that need rate, and we see this trend in casualty enduring, and I'm going to give you some more color by division.
So let's start with North America. Premiums excluding agriculture were up 8% and consisted of 12.3% growth in personal lines and 6.7% growth in commercial, with all P&C lines including comp up 8.7% and Financial Lines down about 3%. We wrote over $1.3 billion of new business, which is a record. And our renewal retention on a policy count basis was 90%. Both speak to the reasonably disciplined tone of the market and our excellent operating performance.
Premiums in our Major Accounts and Specialty division increased 6.5%, with P&C up about 8% and Financial Lines down 2.5%. Our E&S business grew about 8.5%. Premiums in our middle market division increased about 7.5%, with P&C lines up almost 11% and Financial Lines down 4.5%.
Again, the underwriting environment in North America is generally favorable and rational, financial lines aside. P&C pricing excluding Financial Lines and comp was up 8.3% with rates up 5.5% and exposure change of 2.7%. Financial Lines pricing was down 3.2%, with rates down about 3.5% and exposure up 0.3%. In workers' comp, which includes both primary and large account risk management comp, pricing was up 4.2%, with rates up 1.6% and exposure up 2.6%.
JULY 24, 2024 / 12:30PM, CB.N - Q2 2024 Chubb Ltd Earnings Call
And breaking down P&C pricing further, property pricing was up 5.3% with rates up about 1.1% and exposure change of 4.2%. Large account shared and layered and E&S property pricing was flat to down while in the middle market rates continue to rise about 7%. We are big in all three and again, all three are priced adequately. Casualty pricing in North America was up 11.7% with rates up 9.9% and exposure up 1.6%.
Loss costs in North America remain stable and in line with what we contemplate in our loss picks. Loss costs for P&C, excluding Financial Lines and comp are trending at 7.3%, with short-tail classes up 5.3% and casualty excluding comp at 8.6%. We are trending our first dollar work comp book at 4.6%.
As I said, when it comes to Financial Lines, the underwriting environment in a number of classes is simply not smart. We are trading growth for a reasonable underwriting margin. We are trending Financial Lines loss costs at just over 5%.
On the consumer side of North America, our high-net-worth personal lines business had another outstanding quarter with premium growth of over 12%, including new business growth of 30%. Premium growth for our true high net worth segments, the group that seeks our brand for the differentiated coverage and service we are known for, grew 17%. These numbers are really impressive when you consider our high-net-worth personal lines division is almost a $7-billion business. Our homeowners pricing was up 14.6% in the quarter, while the loss cost trend remained steady at 10.5%.
Turning to our International General Insurance operations, net premiums were up over 16.5% in constant dollars. Our International Commercial business grew nearly 14%, while consumer was up almost 21%. Asia Pacific led the way with premiums up 36% and excluding China's contribution, premiums were up over 9%. Latin America had a strong quarter with premiums up about 12%. Europe retail grew over 9% with the continent up 11%.
41% of our Overseas General division's premium is consumer, both A&H and personal lines, and it's growing at a good clip. In the quarter, premiums in our international A&H business were up over 10.5%, led by Asia Pacific and Europe.
Our international Personal Lines business had another excellent quarter with growth of 32%, led by Asia Pac and Latin America. We continue to achieve positive rate-to-exposure across our international commercial portfolio with retail property and casualty lines pricing up 6.1% and Financial Lines pricing down 4.1%.
Loss cost inflation across our international retail commercial portfolio is trending at 5.8% with P&C lines trending 6.1% and Financial Lines trending 4.8%.
In our international life insurance business, which is fundamentally Asia, premiums were up 31.7% in constant dollars. Excluding China, life premiums were up almost 10%. Depending on the country, growth was driven by tied agency, brokerage, bancassurance, and direct marketing distribution channels. International life earnings grew over 15% in the quarter in constant dollars.
Lastly, Global Re had a strong quarter with premium growth exceeding 40% and a combined ratio of 72.7%. Growth was property driven, both risk and CAT, and in the quarter we wrote more one-off structured transactions, which contributed to our growth.
In summary, as you can see, we had a great quarter, and again our results reflect the strength, the breadth, and the depth globally of the company. We are confident in our ability to continue growing our operating earnings at a superior rate through P&C revenue growth and underwriting margins, investment income, and life income.
I going to turn the call over to Peter, and then we're going to come back and take your questions.
Peter Enns - Chubb Ltd - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Chubb Group
Good morning. As you know, our balance sheet and overall financial position are very strong and just got stronger, benefiting from our first half results. Our underwriting and investment results continue to generate substantial capital and significant positive cash flow.
JULY 24, 2024 / 12:30PM, CB.N - Q2 2024 Chubb Ltd Earnings Call
Our book value reached over $61 billion or $151 per share and adjusted operating cash flow for the quarter and through six months were $3.6 billion and a record $7.2 billion, respectively.
We returned $939 million of capital to shareholders this quarter, including $570 million of share repurchases and $369 million in dividends and $1.6 billion in total through six months.
Book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, increased to 2.6% and 3.1%, respectively for the quarter and 4.9% and 6.1%, respectively, year-to-date, benefiting from core operating income, partially offset by capital return to shareholders noted earlier. In addition, we closed on two small acquisitions this quarter, Healthy Paws, a pet insurance business and Catalyst Aviation, which together diluted tangible book value by about $300 million. Core operating ROE and return on tangible equity were 13.3% and 21.1%, respectively for the quarter and 13.6% and a record 21.6% respectively, year-to-date.
Turning to investments. Our A-rated portfolio produced adjusted net investment income of $1.56 billion, which included approximately $30 million of higher-than-normal income from private equity in other areas. We expect our quarterly adjusted net investment income to average approximately $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion for the remainder of the year.
Regarding underwriting results, the quarter included pre-tax catastrophe losses of $580 million, which were principally from weather-related events split 75% in the US and 25% internationally. Prior period development in the quarter in our active companies was a positive $285 million pre-tax with $144 million in North America Commercial, $64 million in North America Personal, $61 million in Overseas general, and $16 million in Global Re. The $285 million was split, 35% long-tail lines, predominantly in North America commercial and 65% in short-tail lines.
Our corporate run-off portfolio had adverse development of $93 million, mostly coming from molestations-related claims development. Our paid-to-incurred ratio for the quarter was 71% and 77%, year-to-date.
Our core effective tax rate was 18.8% for the quarter, which is within our guided range. We continue to expect our core effective tax rate to be within 18.75% to 19.25% for the remainder of this year.
I'll now turn the call back over to Karen.
Karen Beyer - Chubb Ltd - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Thank you. We'll be happy to take your questions.
Q U E S T I O N S A N D A N S W E R S
Operator
(Operator instructions)
Michael Zaremski, BMO Capital Markets.
Michael Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets - Analyst
Most of the focus, as you know, and you guys, you gave good commentary Evan as you usually do on loss cost trends. I'm trying my best to use the live transcript to true up some of the quarter over quarter. I believe you made commentary about loss cost trend in North America, specifically being stable and in line with your expectations. But I think you said there was a -- it was excluding comp in the 8%s and I believe last quarter was in the 7%s, so just curious is loss cost trend changing a bit in terms of the trend line?
JULY 24, 2024 / 12:30PM, CB.N - Q2 2024 Chubb Ltd Earnings Call
Evan Greenberg - Chubb Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
No, there wasn't a change of loss cost and frankly, it was 7.3% is what I said for P&C lines, which excludes Financial Lines and comp. I think that's the way to look at it. And the 8%s was pricing, was up 8.3%, pricing exceeded loss cost for P&C lines.
Michael Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets - Analyst
Got it. Okay. Thanks for that clarification.
So just sticking with that. And I guess just my follow-up. There's a number of indices out there, which show that pricing in certain parts of the marketplace and even ex-Financial Lines are sub-6%,sub-5%. What would you say that -- I know you've talked about not accepting all business that's not priced adequately, but would you say that Chubb's kind of doing that more so today in terms of saying no to more business than it usually does in order to make sure you're keeping pricing above loss cost trends, whereas maybe others don't appear to be doing that when we see their trend lines on their loss ratios?
Evan Greenberg - Chubb Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
Well, I think I understood what you just said. Let me answer that. We wrote $1.3 billion of new business, that's a record. We grew in our P&C business 8% or so. And we gave comp separately, gave Financial Lines separately. The market overall, those numbers, as I said, I'm repeating myself, speak to the tone of the market, which is overall quite good. We published a combined ratio of 86.8% with higher CATs and 83.2% current accident year combined ratio. I'm hardly wringing my hands. Our results are outstanding underwriting results.
The pricing in the market is reasonably rational, Financial Lines side. The areas, and we're only writing business where we can earn an underwriting profit. And on all classes, we strive to earn an underwriting profit that reflects a good return on capital that we're deploying against that line of business.
In some classes, they're well priced and getting rate that equals loss cost, brilliant really. In some classes, there's pricing below loss cost because the margins are so decent. On our other classes and they're casualty related, we're writing the business because we're getting rate well in excess of loss cost as those lines approach their adequacy.
I hope that answers your question.
Michael Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets - Analyst
It does. Appreciate it.
Evan Greenberg - Chubb Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
Then if you look at something like the Financial Lines, there is a glaring example hiding in plain sight that demonstrates we are shrinking when we can't earn an adequate return, which is what we have done consistently for 20 years.
Operator
Paul Newsome, Piper Sandler.
JULY 24, 2024 / 12:30PM, CB.N - Q2 2024 Chubb Ltd Earnings Call
Evan Greenberg - Chubb Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
Morning, Paul.
Operator
(multiple speakers)
Brian Meredith, UBS.
Brian Meredith - UBS Securities - Analyst
Given the good pricing you're still seeing in casualty lines right now, I'm just a little surprised that we aren't seeing more growth in that area from you all. And actually, if you just look at your pricing versus where the premium growth was, it almost looks like you're shrinking a little bit on an absolute unit basis. Maybe correct me if there's something else going on and I'm just not seeing it in the numbers?
Evan Greenberg - Chubb Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
No, no. We're growing property and the unit count grew well. So and I don't -- and I don't know -- we don't have anything that reflects unit count.
Brian Meredith - UBS Securities - Analyst
Those in casualty?
Evan Greenberg - Chubb Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
You can't see number of policies. And you're talking property, right?
Brian Meredith - UBS Securities - Analyst
No, no, I apologize. I said casualty. I'm just looking at your commercial casualty (inaudible) you gave us. My apologies.
Evan Greenberg - Chubb Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
No, casualty is growing and it's growing in the areas that we think we should be growing. And then we have some areas, remember, in large account where we have been restructuring in troubled classes and increasing retentions. And we have accounts we've gotten off of or who left us because of change of terms and all of that was worth about $50 million in the quarter. And that will run it's strength. It's particularly auto liability related. But other than that, certain classes grew, some stayed flat, but overall casualty was up.
Brian Meredith - UBS Securities - Analyst
Makes sense. Thank you.
And then just second question. I appreciate all the color on loss trends and stuff, but given some of the uncertainty that others in the industry are talking about and know what's going on in the social inflation environment, are you all thinking about maybe or are adding some additional IBNR to perhaps loss picks and stuff? Or are we not at that point at this right now?
JULY 24, 2024 / 12:30PM, CB.N - Q2 2024 Chubb Ltd Earnings Call
Evan Greenberg - Chubb Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
Yeah, that's a strange way of framing for me. You're either raising your loss pick, which is IBNR, it's IBNR in casualty generally. If it's on a more recent year, it's all IBNR. If it's due to case reserve on recent years then hang on to your hat. Whereas on older years, you could be raising your loss pick based actual incurred claim.
So to me, it's just simply another way of saying, are you raising your loss picks on more recent years. We already have raised our loss picks. It's already been baked into our business as we've gone along. And we've raised our loss cost trends and we take rate against loss costs and on a written basis and then to earn through. We've been picking higher loss ratios over the last few years. And that's just steady. We haven't adjusted our loss picks this year for what we see in loss cost trends. The loss cost trends, as I said, remain steady with what we have contemplated.
Now as you do reserve studies, there are individual classes where if you're taking a reserve charge, you're taking a reserve charge because that by its nature means you're raising through loss picks, which includes IBNR on a cohort of years. It may be that you're raising it just because of the development you see on older years. It may be that you see that flowing through to more - to change your view in more recent years and in which case, you raise them. But that's study by study.
I hope that answers your question.
Operator
Bob Huang, Morgan Stanley.
Bob Huang - Morgan Stanley - Analyst
I just want to shift gears a little bit to personal lines. You grew at a pretty incredible 42% premiums year to date. Can you maybe talk about the driver of this growth in North America personal? And also, how should we think about just the growth trajectory of this line going forward? I understand obviously homeowner and auto is going to be very different but just curious your thoughts going forward.
Evan Greenberg - Chubb Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
We did not grow North America personal lines 42% year to date, but we've grown it double-digityear-to-date. And so just so we level set between each other. The line is growing at a very healthy rate. And look, - there's a combination of reasons. It's broad-based growth. We're not growing simply in, okay, CAT expose stressed areas. We're growing where high net worth customers have homes and so that would, of course, have a strong CAT exposed element to it. But we're growing at a broad variety of geographies across the United States.
We're getting the improved rate-to-exposure. Our pricing and we've worked on it for years now. Our ability to price the business is far more sophisticated and our by-peril pricing is very sophisticated. The services we provide and the richness of the coverage, if you are a customer whose profile meets our product, we're who you want. Because the richness of the coverage and the way we administer it, that's what our brand is well known about. And there is a real increase in demand for Chubb.
We are not the cheap guys on the street and in fact, there are many who I personally will tell them, if you're looking for a cheaper price, let me give you the name of three other insurance companies. But, no, they want Chubb and the renewal retention rate and the growth in new business, it's very gratifying that way. And we are improving our services and constantly improving our services and in the way we communicate with our customer and that is in front of us.
We can continue improving this and improve the - which is the competitive profile of the product area. So and then yes, in CAT-exposed areas, we're getting well paid for the business we're writing. I don't mind saying we're reshaping and have been shaping in CAT-exposed areas to a
JULY 24, 2024 / 12:30PM, CB.N - Q2 2024 Chubb Ltd Earnings Call
healthier portfolio in terms of the quality of risk and whether they're just given us CAT business or they're giving us a broad base of business beyond CAT exposure. And we're shaping that portfolio and getting priced reasonably for it. And we're purchasing enough protection to protect the balance sheet as we grow accumulations. So all in all, our personal lines business is in a very healthy place.
Bob Huang - Morgan Stanley - Analyst
Great. Thank you. Yeah, the 42% personal auto, I misspoke there.
So the second question is in the press release you talked about you're seeing a broad set of opportunities in Accident and Health and personal lines across the globe right. Can you maybe expand on where you think that opportunity resides. It feels like your European business is doing well, your Asia business is doing well. Is this global -- are you referring to more broadly speaking or is it more Southeast Asia, South Asia. Can you maybe give us a little bit more details there? Is it more organic, inorganic, things of that nature?
Evan Greenberg - Chubb Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
Love the question. Thank you.
Okay. So let's take Accident and Health. The combined insurance company in North America, which I'm going to start talking about more soon, but we've been a little quieter about it. It is growing at double-digits. It is a worksite voluntary benefits business, and it is growing at a very healthy double-digit clip. And that is our traditional Accident and Health. We're growing it for small account companies and middle and large account companies, one through brokerage, one through agency.
Our Accident and Health business in Asia Pacific has grown because we're the largest direct marketers of insurance in Asia, for sure, and maybe the world, it's over a $4.5 billion portfolio. And our direct marketed A&H business growing in Korea, growing through Southeast Asia is an excellent contributor. Our digital distributed consumer lines business, think A&H and personal lines with over 200 digital platforms from the Grab of Southeast Asia to the Nubank of Latin America for in -- what we call embedded or in path selling for Accident and Health and simple consumer products. Think householders, think term life insurance, think device coverage for protecting devices is growing out of -- that's our digital business growing at a very healthy double-digit clip, travel insurance in Asia, growing well. In Europe, employer-employee and direct marketed A&H growing very well. I could go on and on, but that's a flavor of how it may be giving you a sense granularly of how it is across the globe.
Bob Huang - Morgan Stanley - Analyst
Really, appreciate that so I think I look forward to more commentary down the road. Thank you.
Operator
David Motemaden, Evercore ISI.
David Motemaden - Evercore ISI - Analyst
I had a follow-up just on the North America P&C long tail ex-comp loss trend. It sounds like that increased about 1 point sequentially. Just wondering what you saw in the quarter?
Evan Greenberg - Chubb Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
No, it did not. Go ahead, Paul.
JULY 24, 2024 / 12:30PM, CB.N - Q2 2024 Chubb Ltd Earnings Call
Paul O'Connell - Chubb Ltd - Senior Vice President, Chief Actuary
I think last quarter, we had given a casualty number, which was 8.6% in comparison, that's a standalone casualty number. The number you just cited was P&C ex-Financial Lines and ex-workers comp, didn't change.
Evan Greenberg - Chubb Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
Did you hear that explanation to help you, David?
David Motemaden - Evercore ISI - Analyst
Yeah, yeah, I did. It was a little faint, but I think I got most of it. So it sounds…
Evan Greenberg - Chubb Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
Do you want to -- let's repeat it. Paul, go ahead.
Paul O'Connell - Chubb Ltd - Senior Vice President, Chief Actuary
The numbers didn't change sequentially. It might have been a different mix or different combination of product lines. So the 7.3% that we cited was total ex-Financial Lines and ex-workers' compensation.
Evan Greenberg - Chubb Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
Which we think is the purest way for you to hear casualty.
Paul O'Connell - Chubb Ltd - Senior Vice President, Chief Actuary
Property and casualty.
Evan Greenberg - Chubb Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
Yeah, property and casualty. And then we gave casualty separately and the casualty separately hasn't changed.
Paul O'Connell - Chubb Ltd - Senior Vice President, Chief Actuary
(inaudible)
Evan Greenberg - Chubb Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
I mean, I'm looking at my Chief Actuary and I'm scratching my head. We haven't changed it.
