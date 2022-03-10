Chubb and Carnegie Mellon University Award Cyber COPE Insurance Certification Designations to Agents and Brokers

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., March 10, 2022 - Chubb and Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy have awarded the Cyber COPE Insurance CertificationSM (CCIC) designation to a select group of insurance professionals.

Co-created by Chubb and Carnegie Mellon in 2018, the CCIC program gives commercial agents, brokers, and wholesalers the opportunity to learn and become certified in industry best practices in cyber security risk management, governance, and operations to become a high-performing cyber risk advisor.

"The CCIC program curriculum continues to evolve along with the ever-changing and heightened threat landscape, intensified supply chain risk, and increased regulatory enforcement environment affecting the cyber insurance market," said Leah Montgomery, Vice President, North America Financial Lines at Chubb. "Thus, forward-thinking agents and brokers who have completed this challenging program have shown an extraordinary understanding of the current cyber risks facing businesses and organizations of all sizes and industries, and they are now equipped to advise their clients with deeper knowledge and expertise on effective cyber risk management."

The eight-month hybrid program consists of onsite residential and virtual sessions (with the option of 100 percent virtual attendance), a series of interactive webcasts, and a capstone project. Participants engage in sessions about cyber security foundations, cyber risk and resilience management, effective incident response, cyber law and regulation, developing custom insurance solutions, and more. The curriculum is administered by a combination of Chubb insurance professionals and Carnegie Mellon faculty.

"For the fourth consecutive year, we are once again delighted to offer the prestigious CCIC designation to an outstanding group of graduates," said David Ulicne, Heinz College Senior Director of Executive Education Programs. "Agents and brokers who have earned this designation have demonstrated a profound understanding of the current cyber security exposures facing their clients and can help them implement better risk management security practices."

The agents and brokers in CCIC's fourth graduating class work for a variety of organizations, ranging from major global and regional brokerages to small-town, family-owned agencies across the globe.

To maintain the designation, CCIC alumni must attend two virtual sessions each year to enhance their knowledge amid evolving cyber security conditions. CCIC alumni also continue to have access to a network of instructors, law enforcement professionals, cyber security officials, and chief information security officers from a range of private, public, and government entities.

Chubb is currently accepting applications for the 2022 program. To apply, please visit: https://chubbeducation.com/program/cyber-cope-insurance-certification-program/

About Chubb Cyber

Chubb is a leader in insuring cyber risk. Combining industry-leading underwriting and expert third-party incident response services, Chubb offers policies that are tailored to the specific needs and risks of its clients to help them with the tools and expertise necessary should a cyber incident occur. Keeping an eye on the ever-evolving cyber security landscape, Chubb looks for ways to do more for its clients by offering cutting-edge products and holistic services to each and every client. For more information, visit: https://www.chubb.com/cyber.

About Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy

The Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy is home to two internationally recognized graduate-level institutions at Carnegie Mellon University: the School of Information Systems and Management and the School of Public Policy and Management. This unique colocation combined with its expertise in analytics set Heinz College apart in the areas of cybersecurity, health care, the future of work, smart cities, and arts & entertainment. In 2016, INFORMS named Heinz College the #1 academic program for Analytics Education. For more information, please visit www.heinz.cmu.edu.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.