Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chubb Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CB   CH0044328745

CHUBB LIMITED

(CB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chubb : and Carnegie Mellon University Award Cyber COPE Insurance Certification Designations to Agents and Brokers

03/10/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chubb and Carnegie Mellon University Award Cyber COPE Insurance Certification Designations to Agents and Brokers

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., March 10, 2022 - Chubb and Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy have awarded the Cyber COPE Insurance CertificationSM (CCIC) designation to a select group of insurance professionals.

Co-created by Chubb and Carnegie Mellon in 2018, the CCIC program gives commercial agents, brokers, and wholesalers the opportunity to learn and become certified in industry best practices in cyber security risk management, governance, and operations to become a high-performing cyber risk advisor.

"The CCIC program curriculum continues to evolve along with the ever-changing and heightened threat landscape, intensified supply chain risk, and increased regulatory enforcement environment affecting the cyber insurance market," said Leah Montgomery, Vice President, North America Financial Lines at Chubb. "Thus, forward-thinking agents and brokers who have completed this challenging program have shown an extraordinary understanding of the current cyber risks facing businesses and organizations of all sizes and industries, and they are now equipped to advise their clients with deeper knowledge and expertise on effective cyber risk management."

The eight-month hybrid program consists of onsite residential and virtual sessions (with the option of 100 percent virtual attendance), a series of interactive webcasts, and a capstone project. Participants engage in sessions about cyber security foundations, cyber risk and resilience management, effective incident response, cyber law and regulation, developing custom insurance solutions, and more. The curriculum is administered by a combination of Chubb insurance professionals and Carnegie Mellon faculty.

"For the fourth consecutive year, we are once again delighted to offer the prestigious CCIC designation to an outstanding group of graduates," said David Ulicne, Heinz College Senior Director of Executive Education Programs. "Agents and brokers who have earned this designation have demonstrated a profound understanding of the current cyber security exposures facing their clients and can help them implement better risk management security practices."

The agents and brokers in CCIC's fourth graduating class work for a variety of organizations, ranging from major global and regional brokerages to small-town, family-owned agencies across the globe.

To maintain the designation, CCIC alumni must attend two virtual sessions each year to enhance their knowledge amid evolving cyber security conditions. CCIC alumni also continue to have access to a network of instructors, law enforcement professionals, cyber security officials, and chief information security officers from a range of private, public, and government entities.

Chubb is currently accepting applications for the 2022 program. To apply, please visit: https://chubbeducation.com/program/cyber-cope-insurance-certification-program/

About Chubb Cyber

Chubb is a leader in insuring cyber risk. Combining industry-leading underwriting and expert third-party incident response services, Chubb offers policies that are tailored to the specific needs and risks of its clients to help them with the tools and expertise necessary should a cyber incident occur. Keeping an eye on the ever-evolving cyber security landscape, Chubb looks for ways to do more for its clients by offering cutting-edge products and holistic services to each and every client. For more information, visit: https://www.chubb.com/cyber.

About Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy

The Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy is home to two internationally recognized graduate-level institutions at Carnegie Mellon University: the School of Information Systems and Management and the School of Public Policy and Management. This unique colocation combined with its expertise in analytics set Heinz College apart in the areas of cybersecurity, health care, the future of work, smart cities, and arts & entertainment. In 2016, INFORMS named Heinz College the #1 academic program for Analytics Education. For more information, please visit www.heinz.cmu.edu.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

Disclaimer

Chubb Limited published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:45:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHUBB LIMITED
05:46pCHUBB : and Carnegie Mellon University Award Cyber COPE Insurance Certification Designatio..
PU
11:46aChubb Expands North America Leadership Team with New Appointments in Small Commercial a..
PR
02/24TRANCHE UPDATE ON CHUBB LIMITED (NYS : CB)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 19, 202..
CI
02/24Chubb Keeps Quarterly Dividend Unchanged at $0.80 a Share, Payable April 8 to Sharehold..
MT
02/24Chubb Limited Board Will Recommend 29th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase to Shareho..
PR
02/24Chubb Limited Recommends Annual Dividend
CI
02/24Chubb Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on April 8, 2022
CI
02/24INSIDER SELL : Chubb
MT
02/23Survey Reveals Middle Market Companies Struggling to Navigate Supply Chain Disruption, ..
PR
02/10INSIDER SELL : Chubb
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHUBB LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 38 192 M - -
Net income 2022 6 202 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16 171 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 86 925 M 86 925 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 31 000
Free-Float -
Chart CHUBB LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chubb Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUBB LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 203,94 $
Average target price 222,16 $
Spread / Average Target 8,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan G. Greenberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Keogh President & Chief Operating Officer
Peter Enns Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shekar Pannala Global Chief Information Officer
Thomas Kropp Global Head-Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUBB LIMITED5.50%86 925
ALLIANZ SE-2.91%91 178
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-14.89%76 581
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD2.80%65 966
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-8.48%31 296
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-1.67%22 516