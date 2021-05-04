Chubb : Rappi and Chubb Launch Digital Insurance Offering in Mexico

More than 10 million users of the Latin American SuperApp will have 100% digital access to insurance products and services provided by Chubb.

NEW YORK and MEXICO CITY, May 4, 2021 - Rappi and Chubb today announced the launch of a 100% digital home and mobile phone insurance offering, now available to the SuperApp's more than 10 million users. Rappi, the Latin American unicorn headquartered in Colombia, and Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer, now offer comprehensive insurance protection with just a few clicks. Rappi's new digital insurance offer was developed using the digital integration capabilities of Chubb Studio, Chubb's global digital product distribution platform.

Insurance products and services available on the Rappi app include mobile phone theft or damage protection, coverage for fraudulent internet purchases and identity theft, and home insurance and contents protection. The coverages are affordable and the customer experience is seamless and fully digital.

'At Chubb Seguros México, we are excited about this partnership. Chubb is a global company and Mexico is one of our largest and most important markets. We are pleased to provide Rappi's millions of customers with an innovative insurance offer as well as extend our global support and capabilities, broad range of products and claims handling expertise. Our Chubb Studio platform makes this process simple, efficient and fast,' says Alfonso Vargas, Country President, Chubb in Mexico.

'In Rappi, we are already offering financial services to consumers throughout Mexico via mobile phones. In addition to RappiCuenta and the RappiCard, customers can now have 100% digital insurance in Rappi,' says Juan Guerra, CEO, Rappi Financial Mexico.

Chubb Studio's speed-to-market capabilities allow the company's business partners to quickly and easily add 'white label' insurance offerings to their existing digital platforms. Additionally, Chubb Studio offers a secure and scalable platform with multiple APIs to simplify the process. The platform enables Chubb's partners in retail, e-commerce, banking, fintech, airline, telecommunications and other industries to add digital insurance options to their own product and service offerings, as well as the ability for their customers to submit claims 100% digitally, within their own ecosystems and platforms.

Chubb Studio provides partners with digital access to Chubb's extensive range of insurance products, including auto, personal accidents, life and health, home, mobile phones, travel, and insurance for small and medium-sized companies, along with other insurance focused on digitally native consumers.

Rappi offers a wide variety of services, ranging from food, drug store and supermarket deliveries to airline and concert ticket purchases. It operates in nine countries in Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Costa Rica, Uruguay and Ecuador. 'Thanks to this new alliance with Chubb, we are now enriching our service offering that contributes to the wellbeing of millions of people and families in Mexico,' adds Guerra.

As digital ecosystems continue to define economic activity and blur the borders between market sectors, insurance is a highly relevant product for nearly all distribution channels.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Media contacts:

Chubb Seguros México: Leslie López, 4122 7644 Ext. 7644, leslie.lopez2@chubb.com

PR Agency: Porter Novelli: Andrea Munguia, 55 3009 3256, andrea.munguia@porternovelli.mx