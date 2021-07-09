Chubb : Westchester, a Chubb Company, Appoints Thomas McLaughlin Head of its Casualty Practice

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westchester, Chubb's wholesale excess and surplus insurance business, has appointed Thomas (Tom) McLaughlin Executive Vice President of its Casualty Practice. In this capacity, Mr. McLaughlin will have oversight of product and business development, underwriting operations, and profit and loss performance.

Mr. McLaughlin succeeds Mr. Dean Andrighetto, who has announced his retirement. Mr. McLaughlin will be based in Boston, MA, and report to Scott Meyer, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group, and Division President of Westchester.

"Tom has the ideal background for leading our casualty unit," said Mr. Meyer. "His experience and a proven track record in excess and surplus lines, specifically in the areas of underwriting, wholesale distribution and executive leadership, coupled with his outstanding reputation among wholesale brokers make him a perfect fit for this role. I look forward to working with him to continue with the successes we have experienced to date."

Thomas McLaughlin joined Westchester in June 2019 as Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Northeast Regional Manager for its Casualty Division. He has more than two decades of experience in the insurance industry, where he has held a variety of leadership roles. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Boston College, a JD from Suffolk University Law School, and is a member of the Massachusetts Bar.

"On behalf of my colleagues, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to Dean Andrighetto for his many contributions to Westchester over the last three and a half decades," said Mr. Meyer. "He has played a pivotal role in helping to shape Westchester as one of the largest excess and surplus lines carriers in the U.S. We wish him and his family all the very best during this next chapter of his life."

About Westchester

Westchester is one of the largest and most diverse excess and surplus lines commercial property and casualty insurance underwriters in the United States. Focused on the wholesale distribution channel, Westchester provides innovative specialty products for property, specialty casualty, environmental, professional risk, inland marine, product recall, small business, binding and programs. The business is further distinguished by exceptional financial strength, underwriting excellence and superior claims handling expertise. Westchester is a Chubb company. Additional information on Westchester can be found at www.westchester.com.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

