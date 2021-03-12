Chubb and Carnegie Mellon University Award Cyber COPE Insurance Certification Designations to Agents and Brokers

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., March 12, 2021 - Chubb and Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy have awarded the Cyber COPE Insurance CertificationSM (CCIC) designations to a group of insurance professionals who recently completed the program.

Co-created by Chubb and Carnegie Mellon in 2018, the program gives commercial agents, brokers, and wholesalers the opportunity to learn and become certified in industry best practices in cyber security risk management, governance, and operations, as well as the ability to create a well-crafted commercial cyber insurance program to help protect and support a client in the event of a cyber incident.

'The agents and brokers who have completed this demanding program have shown an exceptional understanding of the current cyber risks facing businesses and organizations of all sizes and industries,' said Bobbie Goldie, Senior Vice President, North America Financial Lines at Chubb. 'Now, equipped with deeper knowledge and expertise on effective cyber risk management, agents and brokers who have their CCIC designation are in a better position to advise their clients on how to better improve cyber security and help mitigate cyber exposure in a rapidly changing risk landscape as well as explain how commercial cyber insurance can assist.'

The eight-month program consisted of multi-day virtual sessions, a series of interactive webcasts, and a capstone project. Participants engaged in sessions about: origins of computer science; cyber risk resilience; cyber governance and insurance solutions; privacy and data security law; diagnostics, assessment and measurement, including presenting about exposures and subsequent coverage; and more. The curriculum was administered by a combination of Chubb insurance professionals and Carnegie Mellon faculty.

'We are pleased to bestow the respected CCIC designation to this dedicated group of program graduates for the third consecutive year,' said David Ulicne, Heinz College Senior Director of Executive Education Programs. 'Agents and brokers with the designation have demonstrated incredible determination throughout the course of the program to undertand their clients' current cyber security exposures to put better risk management practices into place.'

The agents and brokers in CCIC's third graduating class work for a variety of organizations, ranging from major global and regional brokerages to small town, family-owned agencies across the globe.

To maintain the designation, participants must attend two virtual sessions each year.

Chubb is currently accepting applications for the 2021 program. To apply, please visit: https://chubbeducation.com/scheduled-program/2021-cyber-cope-insurance-certification-ccic-program/.

About Chubb Cyber

Chubb is a leader in insuring cyber risk. Combining industry-leading underwriting and expert third-party incident response services, Chubb offers policies that are tailored to the specific needs and risks of its clients to ensure they are ready with the tools and expertise necessary should a cyber incident occur. Keeping an eye on the ever-evolving cyber security landscape, Chubb looks for ways to do more for its clients by offering cutting-edge products and holistic services to each and every client.

About Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy

The Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy is home to two internationally recognized graduate-level institutions at Carnegie Mellon University: the School of Information Systems and Management and the School of Public Policy and Management. This unique colocation combined with its expertise in analytics set Heinz College apart in the areas of cybersecurity, health care, the future of work, smart cities, and arts & entertainment. In 2016, INFORMS named Heinz College the #1 academic program for Analytics Education. For more information, please visit www.heinz.cmu.edu.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

