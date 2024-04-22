By Colin Kellaher

Chubb has struck a deal to buy pet-insurance provider Healthy Paws from professional-services firm Aon for an undisclosed amount.

Zurich-based property-and-casualty insurance giant Chubb said the acquisition, which it expects to complete in the current quarter, positions it to expand in a niche market with substantial growth potential.

Chubb said Healthy Paws, founded in 2009, currently serves more than 500,000 dogs and cats in the U.S. Chubb has been the exclusive underwriter of the Healthy Paws pet-insurance program for Aon since 2013.

