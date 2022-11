Chubb Ltd. sees its deal to become majority shareholder of Huatai Insurance Group Co. Ltd. closing early in the first quarter of 2023. "Chubb Gets Approval to Become Main Shareholder of China's Huatai Insurance Group," at 8:22 a.m. ET, incorrectly said the deal was seen closing in the third quarter of 2023.

