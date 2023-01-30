Advanced search
Chubu Electric Power : Investors Meeting 3rd Quarter FY2022

01/30/2023 | 01:54am EST
Investors Meeting

3rd Quarter FY2022

January, 2023

INDEX

  • Outline of Financial Results for

Nine-Months ended December 31, 2022

Summary of Financial Results

･････････････01

Summary of Financial Results by Segments

･････････････04

Electrical Power Generation

･････････････08

[Reference] Image of Time Lag (Result)

･････････････09

Summary of Forecast for FY2022

･････････････10

Dividends

･････････････12

[Reference] Image of Time Lag (Forecast)

･････････････13

  • Reference Data: Financial Results

Consolidated Statements of Income

･････････････14

Consolidated Financial Standing

･････････････15

Forecast for FY2022 by Segments

･････････････16

Consolidated Financial Indicators etc.

･････････････17

  • Reference Data: Management Information

Consolidated Ordinary (Loss) Income and Net (Loss) Income

･･････18

Fund Raising and Outstanding Interest-bearing Debt

････････････19

Consolidated Cash Flow

････････････20

Consolidated Financial Ratio, Credit Ratings

････････････21

Consolidated ROA and ROE

････････････22

Consolidated ROIC and Total Shareholders Return

････････････23

Sales Figures of Miraiz Group

････････････24

Monthly Breakdown of Electrical Energy Sold of Miraiz

････････････25

Structure of Power Generated and Procured (definite results)

･･････26

Overview of Renewable Energy Business

････････････27

Expansion of Global Business

････････････28

Current status of the Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station

････････････31

C o p y r i g h t © C h u b u E l e c t r i c P o we r C o . , I n c . A l l r i g h t s r e s e r v e d .

  • Outline of Financial Results for Nine-Months ended December 31, 2022

Note: The company's fiscal year (FY) is from April 1 to March 31 of the following year.

FY2022 represents the fiscal year begun on April 1, 2022, and ending on March 31, 2023.

3rd Quarter (3Q) represents nine months period ended December 31, 2022.

Monetary amounts are rounded down to the nearest whole number of the units being used, while principal figures like electrical energy sold or electric energy output are rounded to the nearest unit.

C o p y r i g h t © C h u b u E l e c t r i c P o we r C o . , I n c . A l l r i g h t s r e s e r v e d .

Summary of Financial Results <1>

(Consolidated)
  • Operating revenues: 2,814.0 billion yen

Operating revenues increased by 987.1 billion yen compared with 2021/3Q, mainly due to an increase in fuel cost adjustment charge (561.0 billion yen).

  • Ordinary income/loss: -27.8 billion yen

Ordinary income/loss deteriorated significantly, mainly due to an expansion of time lag loss (-94.0 billion yen) and an increase in supply and demand adjustment costs in Power Grid. On the other hand, ordinary income/loss decreased by 22.7 billion yen compared with 2021/3Q, mainly due to positive factors such as an increase in income of LNG and coal trading in JERA.

  • Net income/loss attributable to owners of parent: -37.4 billion yen

We recorded an extraordinary income of Gain on disposition of investment securities (43.9 billion yen) due to the sales of some of Cross-Shareholdings. On the other hand, net income/loss attributable to owners of parent decreased by 24.3 billion yen compared with 2021/3Q, mainly due to the deterioration of ordinary income, as well as Provision for loss in conjunction with Antimonopoly Act (-27.5

billion yen) and impairment loss on noncurrent assets (-11.7 billion yen) at subsidiaries, etc., recorded as extraordinary loss.

Operating revenues increased for the first time in 3 years since 2019/3Q.

Ordinary income/loss decreased for 2 consecutive years since 2021/3Q.

We recorded increased sales and decreased income for the first time in 4 years since 2018/3Q.

We recorded deficit for 2 consecutive years since 2021/3Q.

(Billion yen,%)

2022/3Q

2021/3Q

Change

(A)

(B)

(A-B)

(A-B)/B

Operating revenues

2,814.0

1,826.8

987.1

54.0

Operating income (loss)

48.2

(1.8)

50.0

-

Ordinary (loss) income

(27.8)

(5.1)

(22.7)

-

<71.0>

Extraordinary income

43.9

-

43.9

-

Extraordinary loss

39.3

5.6

33.6

596.4

Net (loss) income attributable to owners of parent

(37.4)

(13.1)

(24.3)

-

(Note) The number of consolidated subsidiaries change from the previous year in parenthesis

1

2022/3Q: 60 subsidiaries (2 companies), 65 affiliates accounted for under the equity method (+7 companies)

C o p y r i g h t © C h u b u E l e c t r i c P o we r C o . , I n c . A l l r i g h t s r e s e r v e d .

Summary of Financial Results <2>

30,0003,000.0

(Operating revenues increased by 987.1 billion yen)

(Billion yen)

28,0002,800.0

26,02,6000.0

24,02,4000.0

22,02,2000.0

20,02,0000.0

18,01,8000.0

16,01,6 00.0

2021/3Q

Operating Revenues

1,826.8

An increase in electrical energy sold to other companies, etc.

An increase in fuel cost

adjustment charge

561.0

Others

426.2

2,814.0

2022/3Q

Operating Revenues

2

C o p y r i g h t © C h u b u E l e c t r i c P o we r C o . , I n c . A l l r i g h t s r e s e r v e d .

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chubu Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 06:53:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
