Chubu Electric Power : Investors Meeting 3rd Quarter FY2022

Operating revenues increased by 987.1 billion yen compared with 2021/3Q, mainly due to an increase in fuel cost adjustment charge (561.0 billion yen).
Ordinary income/loss: -27.8 billion yen
Ordinary income/loss deteriorated significantly, mainly due to an expansion of time lag loss (-94.0 billion yen) and an increase in supply and demand adjustment costs in Power Grid. On the other hand, ordinary income/loss decreased by 22.7 billion yen compared with 2021/3Q, mainly due to positive factors such as an increase in income of LNG and coal trading in JERA.
Net income/loss attributable to owners of parent: -37.4 billion yen
We recorded an extraordinary income of Gain on disposition of investment securities (43.9 billion yen) due to the sales of some of Cross-Shareholdings. On the other hand, net income/loss attributable to owners of parent decreased by 24.3 billion yen compared with 2021/3Q, mainly due to the deterioration of ordinary income, as well as Provision for loss in conjunction with Antimonopoly Act (-27.5
billion yen) and impairment loss on noncurrent assets (-11.7 billion yen) at subsidiaries, etc., recorded as extraordinary loss.
・Operating revenues increased for the first time in 3 years since 2019/3Q.
・Ordinary income/loss decreased for 2 consecutive years since 2021/3Q.
・We recorded increased sales and decreased income for the first time in 4 years since 2018/3Q.
・We recorded deficit for 2 consecutive years since 2021/3Q.
(Billion yen,%)
2022/3Q
2021/3Q
Change
(A)
(B)
(A-B)
(A-B)/B
Operating revenues
2,814.0
1,826.8
987.1
54.0
Operating income (loss)
48.2
(1.8)
50.0
-
Ordinary (loss) income
(27.8)
(5.1)
(22.7)
-
<71.0>
Extraordinary income
43.9
-
43.9
-
Extraordinary loss
39.3
5.6
33.6
596.4
Net (loss) income attributable to owners of parent
(37.4)
(13.1)
(24.3)
-
(Note) The number of consolidated subsidiaries ［change from the previous year in parenthesis］
1
2022/3Q: 60 subsidiaries (ｰ2 companies), 65 affiliates accounted for under the equity method (+7 companies)
Chubu Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 06:53:10 UTC.