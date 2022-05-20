Chubu Electric Power : Issuing 557th Corporate Bonds and 558th Coporate Bonds ”Second Chubu Electric Power Green Bonds”
Issuing 557th Corporate Bonds and 558th Coporate Bonds "Second Chubu Electric Power Green Bonds"
May 20, 2022
Chubu Electric Power Co.,Inc.
Chubu Electric Power has decided to 557th corporate bonds and 558th coporate bonds "second chubu electric power green bonds"(*) , the offering period of which has begun today.
The following is an overview of issue conditions.
(*) From the standpoint of promoting initiatives to realize a carbon-free society and diversify financing, second chubu electric power green bonds limits use of procured financing to development of renewable energies and other environmental improvement projects.
Details
1 557th corporate bonds
1
Amount issued
30 billion yen
2
Denominations
1 million yen
3
Coupon rate
0.380％ per annum
4
Cost (Issue value)
100 yen per par value of 100 yen
5
Subscriber yield
0.380％ per annum
6
Period (payback date)
5 years (May 25, 2027)
7
Payback schedule
Lump-sum payment at end of period
8
Interest disbursements
May 25 and November 25 of each year
9
Payment receipt date (Issue date)
May 26, 2022
10
Subscription accepted from
May 20, 2022
11
Subscription procedure
Public offering
12
Purpose for funds
Equipment funding, payback of loans, payback of corporate bonds, Loan fund for Chubu Electric Power Grid Co., Inc.
13
Security
Ordinary security under Electric Utility Industry Law
14
Bond Administrators
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Lead),
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.,
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
15
Underwriters
Jointly managed by an underwriting group of four lead companies:
Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd.,
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.,Ltd.,
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.,
Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
16
Depository
Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.
2 558th Coporate Bonds "Second Chubu Electric Power Green Bonds"
1
Amount issued
20 billion yen
2
Denominations
1 million yen
3
Coupon rate
0.624% per annum
4
Cost (Issue value)
100 yen per par value of 100 yen
5
Subscriber yield
0.624% per annum
6
Period (payback date)
10 years (May 25, 2032)
7
Payback schedule
Lump-sum payment at end of period
8
Interest disbursements
May 25 and Nobember 25 of each year
9
Payment receipt date (Issue date)
May 26, 2022
10
Subscription accepted from
May 20, 2022
11
Subscription procedure
Public offering
12
Purpose for funds
Development, construction, administration and maintenance of renewable energy facilities
13
Security
Ordinary security under Electric Utility Industry Law
14
Bond Administrators
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Lead),
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.,
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
15
Underwriters
Jointly managed by an underwriting group of four lead companies:
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.,
Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.,
Shinkin Securities Co.,Ltd.
