  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9502   JP3526600006

CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC

(9502)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/20 01:39:44 am EDT
1298.00 JPY   -0.46%
Chubu Electric Power : Issuing 557th Corporate Bonds and 558th Coporate Bonds ”Second Chubu Electric Power Green Bonds”

05/20/2022 | 01:25am EDT
Press Release

Issuing 557th Corporate Bonds and 558th Coporate Bonds "Second Chubu Electric Power Green Bonds"

May 20, 2022
Chubu Electric Power Co.,Inc.

Print

Chubu Electric Power has decided to 557th corporate bonds and 558th coporate bonds "second chubu electric power green bonds"(*) , the offering period of which has begun today.

The following is an overview of issue conditions.

(*) From the standpoint of promoting initiatives to realize a carbon-free society and diversify financing, second chubu electric power green bonds limits use of procured financing to development of renewable energies and other environmental improvement projects.

Details

1 557th corporate bonds

1

Amount issued

30 billion yen

2

Denominations

1 million yen

3

Coupon rate

0.380％ per annum

4

Cost (Issue value)

100 yen per par value of 100 yen

5

Subscriber yield

0.380％ per annum

6

Period (payback date)

5 years (May 25, 2027)

7

Payback schedule

Lump-sum payment at end of period

8

Interest disbursements

May 25 and November 25 of each year

9

Payment receipt date (Issue date)

May 26, 2022

10

Subscription accepted from

May 20, 2022

11

Subscription procedure

Public offering

12

Purpose for funds

Equipment funding, payback of loans, payback of corporate bonds, Loan fund for Chubu Electric Power Grid Co., Inc.

13

Security

Ordinary security under Electric Utility Industry Law

14

Bond Administrators

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Lead),
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.,
MUFG Bank, Ltd.

15

Underwriters

Jointly managed by an underwriting group of four lead companies:
Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd.,
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.,Ltd.,
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.,
Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.

16

Depository

Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.

2 558th Coporate Bonds "Second Chubu Electric Power Green Bonds"

1

Amount issued

20 billion yen

2

Denominations

1 million yen

3

Coupon rate

0.624% per annum

4

Cost (Issue value)

100 yen per par value of 100 yen

5

Subscriber yield

0.624% per annum

6

Period (payback date)

10 years (May 25, 2032)

7

Payback schedule

Lump-sum payment at end of period

8

Interest disbursements

May 25 and Nobember 25 of each year

9

Payment receipt date (Issue date)

May 26, 2022

10

Subscription accepted from

May 20, 2022

11

Subscription procedure

Public offering

12

Purpose for funds

Development, construction, administration and maintenance of renewable energy facilities

13

Security

Ordinary security under Electric Utility Industry Law

14

Bond Administrators

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Lead),
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.,
MUFG Bank, Ltd.

15

Underwriters

Jointly managed by an underwriting group of four lead companies:
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.,
Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.,
Shinkin Securities Co.,Ltd.

16

Depository

Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.

Disclaimer

Chubu Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 05:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
