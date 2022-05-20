Chubu Electric Power : Issuing 557th Corporate Bonds and 558th Coporate Bonds ”Second Chubu Electric Power Green Bonds”

Print

Chubu Electric Power has decided to 557th corporate bonds and 558th coporate bonds "second chubu electric power green bonds"(*) , the offering period of which has begun today.

The following is an overview of issue conditions.

(*) From the standpoint of promoting initiatives to realize a carbon-free society and diversify financing, second chubu electric power green bonds limits use of procured financing to development of renewable energies and other environmental improvement projects.

Details

1 Amount issued 30 billion yen 2 Denominations 1 million yen 3 Coupon rate 0.380％ per annum 4 Cost (Issue value) 100 yen per par value of 100 yen 5 Subscriber yield 0.380％ per annum 6 Period (payback date) 5 years (May 25, 2027) 7 Payback schedule Lump-sum payment at end of period 8 Interest disbursements May 25 and November 25 of each year 9 Payment receipt date (Issue date) May 26, 2022 10 Subscription accepted from May 20, 2022 11 Subscription procedure Public offering 12 Purpose for funds Equipment funding, payback of loans, payback of corporate bonds, Loan fund for Chubu Electric Power Grid Co., Inc.

13 Security Ordinary security under Electric Utility Industry Law 14 Bond Administrators Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Lead),

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.,

MUFG Bank, Ltd. 15 Underwriters Jointly managed by an underwriting group of four lead companies:

Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd.,

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.,Ltd.,

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.,

Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd. 16 Depository Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.