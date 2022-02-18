Chubu Electric Power : Issuing Domestic Corporate Straight Bonds (5-year, 10 billion yen and 10-year, 20 billion yen)
02/18/2022 | 12:21am EST
Press Release
Issuing Domestic Corporate Straight Bonds (5-year, 10 billion yen and 10-year, 20 billion yen)
February 18, 2022
Chubu Electric Power Co.,Inc.
Chubu Electric Power has decided to issue 5-year (553rd issue, worth 10 billion yen) and 10-year (554th issue, 20 billion yen) domestic corporate straight bonds, the offering period of which has begun today.
The following is an overview of issue conditions.
Details
1 553rd Corporate Bonds
1
Amount issued
10 billion yen
2
Denominations
1 million yen
3
Coupon rate
0.250% per annum
4
Cost (Issue value)
100 yen per par value of 100 yen
5
Subscriber yield
0.250% per annum
6
Period (payback date)
5 years (February 25, 2027)
7
Payback schedule
Lump-sum payment at end of period
8
Interest disbursements
February 25 and August 25 of each year
9
Payment receipt date (Issue date)
February 25, 2022
10
Subscription accepted from
February 18, 2022
11
Subscription procedure
Public offering
12
Purpose for funds
Equipment funding, payback of loans, Loan fund for Chubu Electric Power Grid Co., Inc.
13
Security
Ordinary security under Electric Utility Industry Law
14
Bond Administrators
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Lead),
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.,
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
15
Underwriters
Jointly managed by an underwriting group of four lead companies:
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.,
Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.,
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.,
Shinkin Securities Co.,Ltd.
16
Depository
Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.
2 554th Corporate Bonds
1
Amount issued
20 billion yen
2
Denominations
1 million yen
3
Coupon rate
0.463% per annum
4
Cost (Issue value)
100 yen per par value of 100 yen
5
Subscriber yield
0.463% per annum
6
Period (payback date)
10 years (February 25, 2032)
7
Payback schedule
Lump-sum payment at end of period
8
Interest disbursements
February 25 and August 25 of each year
9
Payment receipt date (Issue date)
February 25, 2022
10
Subscription accepted from
February 18, 2022
11
Subscription procedure
Public offering
12
Purpose for funds
Equipment funding, payback of loans, Loan fund for Chubu Electric Power Grid Co., Inc.
13
Security
Ordinary security under Electric Utility Industry Law
14
Bond Administrators
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Lead),
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.,
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
15
Underwriters
Jointly managed by an underwriting group of four lead companies:
Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.,
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.,
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.,
Shinkin Securities Co.,Ltd.
Chubu Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 05:20:06 UTC.