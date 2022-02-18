Chubu Electric Power : Issuing Domestic Corporate Straight Bonds (5-year, 10 billion yen and 10-year, 20 billion yen)

Print

Chubu Electric Power has decided to issue 5-year (553rd issue, worth 10 billion yen) and 10-year (554th issue, 20 billion yen) domestic corporate straight bonds, the offering period of which has begun today.

The following is an overview of issue conditions.

Details

1 Amount issued 10 billion yen 2 Denominations 1 million yen 3 Coupon rate 0.250% per annum 4 Cost (Issue value) 100 yen per par value of 100 yen 5 Subscriber yield 0.250% per annum 6 Period (payback date) 5 years (February 25, 2027) 7 Payback schedule Lump-sum payment at end of period 8 Interest disbursements February 25 and August 25 of each year 9 Payment receipt date (Issue date) February 25, 2022 10 Subscription accepted from February 18, 2022 11 Subscription procedure Public offering 12 Purpose for funds Equipment funding, payback of loans, Loan fund for Chubu Electric Power Grid Co., Inc. 13 Security Ordinary security under Electric Utility Industry Law 14 Bond Administrators Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Lead),

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.,

MUFG Bank, Ltd. 15 Underwriters Jointly managed by an underwriting group of four lead companies:

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.,

Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.,

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.,

Shinkin Securities Co.,Ltd. 16 Depository Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.