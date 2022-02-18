Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc
  News
  Summary
    9502   JP3526600006

CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC

(9502)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Chubu Electric Power : Issuing Domestic Corporate Straight Bonds (5-year, 10 billion yen and 10-year, 20 billion yen)

02/18/2022 | 12:21am EST
Press Release

Issuing Domestic Corporate Straight Bonds (5-year, 10 billion yen and 10-year, 20 billion yen)

February 18, 2022
Chubu Electric Power Co.,Inc.

Print

Chubu Electric Power has decided to issue 5-year (553rd issue, worth 10 billion yen) and 10-year (554th issue, 20 billion yen) domestic corporate straight bonds, the offering period of which has begun today.

The following is an overview of issue conditions.

Details

1 553rd Corporate Bonds

1

Amount issued

10 billion yen

2

Denominations

1 million yen

3

Coupon rate

0.250% per annum

4

Cost (Issue value)

100 yen per par value of 100 yen

5

Subscriber yield

0.250% per annum

6

Period (payback date)

5 years (February 25, 2027)

7

Payback schedule

Lump-sum payment at end of period

8

Interest disbursements

February 25 and August 25 of each year

9

Payment receipt date (Issue date)

February 25, 2022

10

Subscription accepted from

February 18, 2022

11

Subscription procedure

Public offering

12

Purpose for funds

Equipment funding, payback of loans, Loan fund for Chubu Electric Power Grid Co., Inc.

13

Security

Ordinary security under Electric Utility Industry Law

14

Bond Administrators

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Lead),
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.,
MUFG Bank, Ltd.

15

Underwriters

Jointly managed by an underwriting group of four lead companies:
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.,
Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.,
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.,
Shinkin Securities Co.,Ltd.

16

Depository

Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.

2 554th Corporate Bonds

1

Amount issued

20 billion yen

2

Denominations

1 million yen

3

Coupon rate

0.463% per annum

4

Cost (Issue value)

100 yen per par value of 100 yen

5

Subscriber yield

0.463% per annum

6

Period (payback date)

10 years (February 25, 2032)

7

Payback schedule

Lump-sum payment at end of period

8

Interest disbursements

February 25 and August 25 of each year

9

Payment receipt date (Issue date)

February 25, 2022

10

Subscription accepted from

February 18, 2022

11

Subscription procedure

Public offering

12

Purpose for funds

Equipment funding, payback of loans, Loan fund for Chubu Electric Power Grid Co., Inc.

13

Security

Ordinary security under Electric Utility Industry Law

14

Bond Administrators

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Lead),
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.,
MUFG Bank, Ltd.

15

Underwriters

Jointly managed by an underwriting group of four lead companies:
Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.,
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.,
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.,
Shinkin Securities Co.,Ltd.

16

Depository

Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.

Disclaimer

Chubu Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 05:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
