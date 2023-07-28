Presentation Materials for Investors
1st Quarter FY2023
July, 2023
INDEX
- Outline of Financial Results for
Three-Months ended June 30, 2023
- Reference Data: Management Information
Summary of Financial Results
Summary of Financial Results by Segments Electrical Power Generation [Reference] Image of Time Lag (Result) Summary of Forecast for FY2023 [Reference] Image of Time Lag (Forecast)
･････････････ 1
･････････････ 4
･････････････ 8
･････････････ 9
･････････････10
･････････････12
Consolidated Ordinary Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) ･･････････ 17
Fund Raising and Outstanding Interest-bearing Debt
････････････18
Consolidated Cash Flow
････････････19
Consolidated Financial Ratio and Credit Ratings
････････････20
Consolidated ROA and ROE
････････････21
Consolidated ROIC and Total Shareholders Return (TSR)
････････････22
Sales Figures of Miraiz Group
････････････23
Monthly Breakdown of Electrical Energy Sold of Miraiz
････････････24
Structure of Power Generated and Procured
････････････25
- Reference Data: Financial Results
Consolidated Statement of Income
･････････････13
Consolidated Financial Standing
･････････････14
Forecast for FY2023 by Segments
･････････････15
Consolidated Financial Indicators
･････････････16
(preliminary results)
Overview of Renewable Energy Business
････････････26
Expansion of Global Business
････････････27
Current status of the Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station
････････････30
- Outline of Financial Results for Three-Months ended June 30, 2023
Note: The company's fiscal year (FY) is from April 1 to March 31 of the following year.
FY2023 represents the fiscal year begun on April 1, 2023, and ending on March 31, 2024. 1st Quarter (1Q) represents three months period ended June 30, 2023.
Monetary amounts are rounded down to the nearest whole number of the units being used, while principal figures like electrical energy sold or electric energy output are rounded to the nearest unit.
Summary of Financial Results <1>(Consolidated)
- Operating revenues: 897.6 billion yen
Operating revenues increased by 131.6 billion yen compared with 2022/1Q, mainly due to an increase in fuel cost adjustment charge (+119.7 billion yen*). *including subsidiary aid for drastic mitigation measures of Electricity charges (+65.1 billion yen)
- Ordinary income: 242.9 billion yen
Ordinary income increased by 210.7 billion yen compared with 2022/1Q, mainly due to time lag impact becoming gain instead of loss(+145.0 billion yen), an increase of income in Miraiz by revision of standard menus for extra high and high voltage.
・Operating revenues increased for 2 years since 2022/1Q.
・Ordinary income increased for the first time in 2 years since 2021/1Q.
・We recorded increased sales and increased income for the first time in 4 years since 2019/1Q.
(Billion yen,%)
2023/1Q
2022/1Q
Change
(A)
(B)
(A-B)
(A-B)/B
Operating revenues
897.6
765.9
131.6
17.2
Operating income
157.1
41.4
115.7
278.9
Ordinary income
242.9
32.2
210.7
654.1
<83.0>
Extraordinary income
6.3
-
6.3
-
Net income attributable to owners of parent
202.0
20.5
181.5
883.5
(Note) The number of consolidated subsidiaries ［change from the previous year in parenthesis］
2023/1Q: 62 subsidiaries (-4 companies), 73 affiliates accounted for under the equity method (+7 companies)
1
Summary of Financial Results <2>
(Operating revenues increased by 131.6 billion yen)
1,000.0
900.0
800.0
700.0
600.0
500.0
2
An increase in fuel cost
adjustment charge
119.7
*including subsidiary aid for drastic mitigation measures of Electricity
charges (+65.1 billion yen)
765.9
2022/1Q
Operating Revenues
（Billion yen）
Others
12.0
897.6
2023/1Q
Operating Revenues
