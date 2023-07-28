Outline of Financial Results for Three-Months ended June 30, 2023

Note: The company's fiscal year (FY) is from April 1 to March 31 of the following year.

FY2023 represents the fiscal year begun on April 1, 2023, and ending on March 31, 2024. 1st Quarter (1Q) represents three months period ended June 30, 2023.

Monetary amounts are rounded down to the nearest whole number of the units being used, while principal figures like electrical energy sold or electric energy output are rounded to the nearest unit.