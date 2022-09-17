Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9502   JP3526600006

CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC

(9502)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-16 am EDT
1402.00 JPY   +1.15%
09/17Chubu Electric joins all-Japan Toshiba buyout consortium
RE
09/17Chubu Electric, Orix and other Japanese companies consider investing in Toshiba - Nikkei
RE
09/14CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER : invests in Energy Impact Partners Fund SCSp
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chubu Electric joins all-Japan Toshiba buyout consortium

09/17/2022 | 10:21pm EDT
TOKYO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Chubu Electric Power Co said on Sunday it is joining private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) in conducting due diligence for a potential buyout of Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp.

Toshiba, which is exploring going private and other options, has selected Bain Capital, CVC Capital Partners, Brookfield Asset Management and a consortium involving JIP and state-backed Japan Investment Corp to proceed to a second bidding round.

JIP has contacted more than 10 companies including Chubu Electric, Orix Corp and Central Japan Railway Co (JR Central) to participate in its consortium, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.

Orix said it was considering investing in Toshiba, without providing details. Toshiba said it does not comment on candidates for the potential buyout. JR Central did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Mariko Katsumura, Sam Nussey, Makiko Yamazaki, Ritsuko Shimizu and Junko Fujita; Editing by Alex Richardson, Christian Schmollinger and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. -1.18% 63.79 Delayed Quote.-16.49%
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY -0.38% 16970 Delayed Quote.10.59%
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC 1.15% 1402 Delayed Quote.15.68%
ORIX CORPORATION 0.57% 2276 Delayed Quote.-3.05%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 1.43% 5052 Delayed Quote.6.81%
Financials
Sales 2023 3 411 B 23 858 M 23 858 M
Net income 2023 -20 633 M -144 M -144 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -51,4x
Yield 2023 3,57%
Capitalization 1 060 B 7 414 M 7 414 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 28 365
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC
Duration : Period :
Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 402,00 JPY
Average target price 1 366,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -2,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kingo Hayashi Senior Managing Executive Officer
Satoru Katsuno Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Kazuhiro Nabeta General Manager-Technology Development
Jin Mizutani Managing Executive Officer & Manager-Nagoya Branch
Takayuki Hashimoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC15.68%7 414
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.18%166 594
SOUTHERN COMPANY12.64%82 117
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.15%81 701
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.2.88%67 283
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.49%66 056