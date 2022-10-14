Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9502   JP3526600006

CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC

(9502)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-14 am EDT
1220.00 JPY   +1.58%
03:36aJapan's Chubu Elec to invest in Canadian geothermal venture
RE
01:30aChubu Electric Power Acquires Strategic Stake in Eavor Technologies Inc.
AQ
10/13Toshiba shares jump over possible $19 bln buyout
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Chubu Elec to invest in Canadian geothermal venture

10/14/2022 | 03:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen in Omaezaki

TOKYO (Reuters) - Chubu Electric Power Co Inc said on Friday it would invest up to 5 billion yen ($34 million) in a Canadian geothermal venture, Eavor Technologies Inc, as it moves to expand its renewable energy portfolio and fight climate change.

Within a few weeks, Chubu will invest between 1 billion and 5 billion yen ($7 million to $34 million) for a stake ranging from 10% to 20% in Eavor, according to its deputy chief executive of global business, Katsuji Sugimori.

Eavor's technology circulates water in a closed loop underground to extract heat efficiently even in areas where sufficient amounts of hot water or steam cannot be obtained by conventional geothermal means.

It can be used in a wide range of areas, and avoids the typical exploration risk stemming from a shortage of hot water or steam underground, Chubu said.

"We want to apply the technology in Japan in the future," Sugimori told a news conference.

The Canadian venture aims to commercialise two projects being developed, one in the United States and another in Germany, in 2024, Chubu said.

Eavor's investors include venture funds owned by global energy and metals producers such as BP, Chevron, and BHP.

($1=147.4300 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.88% 462.4 Delayed Quote.38.65%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 4.85% 165.28 Delayed Quote.34.33%
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC 1.58% 1220 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
All news about CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC
03:36aJapan's Chubu Elec to invest in Canadian geothermal venture
RE
01:30aChubu Electric Power Acquires Strategic Stake in Eavor Technologies Inc.
AQ
10/13Toshiba shares jump over possible $19 bln buyout
RE
10/13Toshiba Chooses $19 Billion Buyout Bid from Japan Fund-led Group
MT
10/13Chubu Electric Power : Issuing 562nd Corporate Bonds
PU
10/12Toshiba shares jump on report of possible Japanese-led $19 bln bid
RE
10/12Toshiba shares surge following report of $19 billion buyout bid
RE
10/12Japan Industrial Partners-led group looking to buy Toshiba for $19 billion -Kyodo
RE
10/12Japan Index Exhibits Volatility as IMF Lowers FY23 Growth Outlook; Toshiba Choses Buyou..
MT
10/12Japan Industrial Partners-Led Group Reportedly Looks to Buy Toshiba
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 3 476 B 23 616 M 23 616 M
Net income 2023 -11 475 M -78,0 M -78,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -79,2x
Yield 2023 4,16%
Capitalization 908 B 6 169 M 6 169 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 28 365
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC
Duration : Period :
Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 201,00 JPY
Average target price 1 376,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kingo Hayashi Senior Managing Executive Officer
Satoru Katsuno Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Kazuhiro Nabeta General Manager-Technology Development
Jin Mizutani Managing Executive Officer & Manager-Nagoya Branch
Takayuki Hashimoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC-0.91%6 169
NEXTERA ENERGY-21.71%142 938
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-16.12%66 194
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.61%65 375
IBERDROLA, S.A.-11.41%55 728
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-17.21%52 165