Chubu Electric Power : Issuing 566th Corporate Bonds and 567th Corporate Bonds
April 04, 2024 at 02:10 am EDT
Share
Press Release
Issuing 566th Corporate Bonds and 567th Corporate Bonds
April 04, 2024
Chubu Electric Power Co.,Inc.
Print
Chubu Electric Power has decided to 566th corporate bonds and 567th corporate bonds, the offering period of which has begun today.
The following is an overview of issue conditions.
Details
1 566th Corporate Bonds
1
Amount issued
35 billion yen
2
Denominations
1 million yen
3
Coupon rate
1.071% per annum
4
Cost (Issue value)
100 yen per par value of 100 yen
5
Subscriber yield
1.071% per annum
6
Period (payback date)
10 years (April 25, 2034)
7
Payback schedule
Lump-sum payment at end of period
8
Interest disbursements
April 25 and October 25 of each year
9
Payment receipt date (Issue date)
April 10, 2024
10
Subscription accepted from
April 4, 2024
11
Subscription procedure
Public offering
12
Purpose for funds
Equipment funding, payback of loans, payback of corporate bonds, Loan fund for Chubu Electric Power Grid Co., Inc.
13
Security
Ordinary security under Electric Utility Industry Law
14
Bond Administrators
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Lead),
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.,
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
15
Underwriters
Jointly managed by an underwriting group of four lead companies:
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.,Ltd.,
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.,
Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.,
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
16
Depository
Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.
2 567th Corporate Bonds
1
Amount issued
10 billion yen
2
Denominations
1 million yen
3
Coupon rate
1.789% per annum
4
Cost (Issue value)
100 yen per par value of 100 yen
5
Subscriber yield
1.789% per annum
6
Period (payback date)
20 years (April 25, 2044)
7
Payback schedule
Lump-sum payment at end of period
8
Interest disbursements
April 25 and October 25 of each year
9
Payment receipt date (Issue date)
April 10, 2024
10
Subscription accepted from
April 4, 2024
11
Subscription procedure
Public offering
12
Purpose for funds
Equipment funding, payback of loans, payback of corporate bonds, Loan fund for Chubu Electric Power Grid Co., Inc.
13
Security
Ordinary security under Electric Utility Industry Law
14
Bond Administrators
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Lead),
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.,
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
15
Underwriters
Jointly managed by an underwriting group of four lead companies:
Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd.,
Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.,
Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.,
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
16
Depository
Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.
Back to list
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Chubu Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on
04 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
04 April 2024 06:09:07 UTC.
Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc specializes in the production and distribution of electricity. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of electricity (85.8%);
- other (14.2%): primarily sale of gas and electric installation maintenance services.