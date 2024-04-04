Press Release

Issuing 566th Corporate Bonds and 567th Corporate Bonds

April 04, 2024
Chubu Electric Power Co.,Inc.

Print

Chubu Electric Power has decided to 566th corporate bonds and 567th corporate bonds, the offering period of which has begun today.

The following is an overview of issue conditions.

Details

1 566th Corporate Bonds

1

Amount issued

35 billion yen

2

Denominations

1 million yen

3

Coupon rate

1.071% per annum

4

Cost (Issue value)

100 yen per par value of 100 yen

5

Subscriber yield

1.071% per annum

6

Period (payback date)

10 years (April 25, 2034)

7

Payback schedule

Lump-sum payment at end of period

8

Interest disbursements

April 25 and October 25 of each year

9

Payment receipt date (Issue date)

April 10, 2024

10

Subscription accepted from

April 4, 2024

11

Subscription procedure

Public offering

12

Purpose for funds

Equipment funding, payback of loans, payback of corporate bonds, Loan fund for Chubu Electric Power Grid Co., Inc.

13

Security

Ordinary security under Electric Utility Industry Law

14

Bond Administrators

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Lead),
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.,
MUFG Bank, Ltd.

15

Underwriters

Jointly managed by an underwriting group of four lead companies:
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.,Ltd.,
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.,
Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.,
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

16

Depository

Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.

2 567th Corporate Bonds

1

Amount issued

10 billion yen

2

Denominations

1 million yen

3

Coupon rate

1.789% per annum

4

Cost (Issue value)

100 yen per par value of 100 yen

5

Subscriber yield

1.789% per annum

6

Period (payback date)

20 years (April 25, 2044)

7

Payback schedule

Lump-sum payment at end of period

8

Interest disbursements

April 25 and October 25 of each year

9

Payment receipt date (Issue date)

April 10, 2024

10

Subscription accepted from

April 4, 2024

11

Subscription procedure

Public offering

12

Purpose for funds

Equipment funding, payback of loans, payback of corporate bonds, Loan fund for Chubu Electric Power Grid Co., Inc.

13

Security

Ordinary security under Electric Utility Industry Law

14

Bond Administrators

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Lead),
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.,
MUFG Bank, Ltd.

15

Underwriters

Jointly managed by an underwriting group of four lead companies:
Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd.,
Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.,
Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.,
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

16

Depository

Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.

Back to list

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Chubu Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 04 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2024 06:09:07 UTC.