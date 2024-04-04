Print

Chubu Electric Power has decided to 566th corporate bonds and 567th corporate bonds, the offering period of which has begun today.

The following is an overview of issue conditions.

Details

1 Amount issued 35 billion yen 2 Denominations 1 million yen 3 Coupon rate 1.071% per annum 4 Cost (Issue value) 100 yen per par value of 100 yen 5 Subscriber yield 1.071% per annum 6 Period (payback date) 10 years (April 25, 2034) 7 Payback schedule Lump-sum payment at end of period 8 Interest disbursements April 25 and October 25 of each year 9 Payment receipt date (Issue date) April 10, 2024 10 Subscription accepted from April 4, 2024 11 Subscription procedure Public offering 12 Purpose for funds Equipment funding, payback of loans, payback of corporate bonds, Loan fund for Chubu Electric Power Grid Co., Inc.

13 Security Ordinary security under Electric Utility Industry Law 14 Bond Administrators Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Lead),

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.,

MUFG Bank, Ltd. 15 Underwriters Jointly managed by an underwriting group of four lead companies:

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.,Ltd.,

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.,

Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.,

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. 16 Depository Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.