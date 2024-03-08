Print

Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. ("Chubu") has entered into a consulting service agreement with Japan International Cooperation Agency ("JICA") regarding "Detailed Distribution Master Plan Project for Dhaka Area to Achieve Low Carbon Society in the People's Republic of Bangladesh "("the Project") jointly with Kansai Transmission and Distribution, Inc. and Yachiyo Engineering Co., Ltd.



In the People's Republic of Bangladesh, electricity demand has increased due to steady economic growth. Especially in the Dhaka metropolitan area, which is the center of economic activity and accounts for approximately 35% of domestic electricity demand, electricity demand is expected to increase, and renewable energy is also expected to expand.

Under these circumstances, in the Dhaka metropolitan area, there is a growing need to strengthen planning and operational capabilities in the power distribution field to improve the stable supply and reliability of electricity, which is the foundation of sustainable economic growth.

The Project will be conducted for approximately three years from March 2024 to March 2027 and will support the formulation of a power distribution master plan for the Dhaka metropolitan area that aims to achieve both large-scale introduction of renewable energy and stable power supply for the purpose of realizing low-carbon society. The Project will also provide support for the introduction of power distribution automation system (Note 1) to Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO), and technical support for demand side management (Note 2) to Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC).

Through the Project, we will utilize our experience and know-how cultivated over the years in the domestic electric power business and overseas consulting business to contribute to the development of the electric power business in the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

We will contribute to the realization of zero emission society and Chubu Electric Power Group Management Vision 2.0 by active expanding of our global business, including overseas consulting business.

(Note 1) The system that automatically detects the fault section causing the power outage when a power outage occurs in the power distribution system, and automatically supplies electricity to sound sections other than the fault section in a short period of time.

(Note 2) The system to suppress or level out electricity demand amount during peak hours by encouraging customers to change their level and pattern of electricity usage.