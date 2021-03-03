CERAWEEK-After cold snaps, Freeport LNG sees strong demand for LNG this summer

March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas company
Freeport LNG expects demand for LNG will be strong this summer
as buyers around the world rebuild inventories after an
extremely cold winter, the company's chief executive said on
Wednesday.
Last summer, Freeport and other U.S. LNG export plants
reduced output as coronavirus demand destruction caused some
prices to fall to record lows and buyers to cancel cargoes.
This year, a cold snap in Europe and Asia in January and in
North America in February boosted heating demand and prices to
record levels in several markets, while at the same time cutting
inventories.
"We look to a strong summer this year as inventories need to
be refilled," CEO Michael Smith said IHS Markit's virtually-held
CERAWeek conference.
During the Feb. 13-20 freeze in the United States that
disrupted natural gas production while at the same time boosting
demand for electric from gas-fired power plants, Smith said
Texas Governor Greg Abbott asked Freeport to help the state
manage gas supplies.
Smith said Freeport shut all liquefaction trains at its
plant in Texas within a couple of days of the governor's call.
By shutting the plant, Freeport's customers were able to
sell the gas that they had previously bought to send to the
plant into the market at much higher prices.
Smith could not say where Freeport's customers sold the gas
but said they likely "made money in multiples."
Freeport's customers include units of Osaka Gas Co Ltd
, JERA, BP Plc, Total SA and SK E&S.
JERA is an alliance between Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Inc
and Chubu Electric Power Co Inc.
Smith also said recent global gas prices spikes caused more
companies seeking to buy LNG to talk about possible long-term
contracts, which, if signed, could move Freeport closer to
making a decision to build a fourth liquefaction train at its
plant in Texas.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Marguerita Choy)