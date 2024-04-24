April 24, 2024 Name of listed company: Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Code number: 4519 (Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange) Head office: 1-1,Nihonbashi-Muromachi2-Chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo President & CEO: Osamu Okuda Inquiries to: Kae Miyata Head of Corporate Communications Dept. Tel: +81-(0)3-3273-0554

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Announces First Quarter Sales 2024

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (hereafter "Roche") [Head Office: Basel, Switzerland. CEO: Thomas Schinecker] announced today its first quarter sales 2024 (January 1 - March 31, 2024).

Roche Holding Ltd is a parent company of Roche and Chugai. The Company owns 59.89% of Chugai's issued shares (61.13% of voting rights) as of the end of December 2023.

Its investor update and presentation materials can be found on its website (https://www.roche.com).

Chugai's performance for the period of January 1 to March 31, 2024 is included in the announced Roche Group's results.

