F. Hoffmann-La Roche Announces First Quarter Sales 2024
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (hereafter "Roche") [Head Office: Basel, Switzerland. CEO: Thomas Schinecker] announced today its first quarter sales 2024 (January 1 - March 31, 2024).
Roche Holding Ltd is a parent company of Roche and Chugai. The Company owns 59.89% of Chugai's issued shares (61.13% of voting rights) as of the end of December 2023.
Its investor update and presentation materials can be found on its website (https://www.roche.com).
Chugai's performance for the period of January 1 to March 31, 2024 is included in the announced Roche Group's results.
