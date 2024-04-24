Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (1st quarter of FY 2024)

1. Qualitative Information

(1) Consolidated operating results in billions of yen

First three months of First three months of % change FY 2024.12 FY 2023.12 (Jan. 1, 2024- Mar. 31, 2024) (Jan. 1, 2023-Mar. 31, 2023) Core results Revenue 236.9 312.2 (24.1) Sales 204.5 291.5 (29.8) Other revenue 32.5 20.7 +57.0 Cost of sales (72.6) (151.0) (51.9) Gross profit 164.3 161.2 +1.9 Research and development (41.2) (36.1) +14.1 Selling, general and administration (21.2) (21.0) +1.0 Other operating income (expense) 0.2 1.3 (84.6) Operating profit 102.1 105.4 (3.1) Net income 76.0 78.4 (3.1) IFRS results Revenue 236.9 312.2 (24.1) Operating profit 99.9 98.3 +1.6 Net income 74.4 73.5 +1.2

Consolidated financial highlights (IFRS results)

Revenue for the three months under review was ¥236.9 billion (a decrease of 24.1% year on year), operating profit for the three months under review was ¥99.9 billion (an increase of 1.6% year on year), and net income for the three months under review was ¥74.4 billion (an increase of 1.2% year on year). These results include non-Core items, which are excluded from the Core results that Chugai adopts to manage recurring business activities, such as amortization of intangible assets of ¥0.4 billion, impairment loss of intangible assets of ¥0.1 billion, business rebuilding expenses of ¥1.4 billion, and restructuring expenses of ¥0.4 billion.

Consolidated financial highlights (Core results)

Revenue for the three months under review was ¥236.9 billion (a decrease of 24.1% year on year), due to a decrease in sales, despite an increase in other revenue.

Of revenue, sales were ¥204.5 billion (a decrease of 29.8% year on year). In domestic sales, sales of new products Phesgo and Vabysmo grew, and the mainstay product Enspryng performed favorably. However, primarily due to the effects of the supply of Ronapreve to the government, which was recognized in the same period of the previous fiscal year, the NHI drug price revisions, and the market penetration of generic drugs, domestic sales declined from the same period of the previous fiscal year. Overseas sales increased compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, due to the significant increase in the export of Hemlibra, despite the decline in the export of Actemra to Roche. Other revenue was ¥32.5 billion (an increase of 57.0% year on year) primarily due to the increase in lump- sum income. Furthermore, cost to sales ratio was 35.5%, a 16.3 percentage point improvement year on year, reflecting a change in product mix and other factors. As a result, gross profit amounted to ¥164.3 billion (an increase of 1.9% year on year).

Research and development expenses amounted to ¥41.2 billion (an increase of 14.1% year on year) due to investments into drug discovery/early development and increases associated with the progress of development projects, etc. Selling, general and administration expenses were comparable to the results for the same period of the previous fiscal year at ¥21.2 billion (an increase of 1.0% year on year). Other operating income (expense) was income of ¥0.2 billion (¥1.3 billion of income for the same period of the previous fiscal year due to gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, and others). As a result, core operating profit was ¥102.1 billion (a decrease of 3.1% year on year) and core net income was ¥76.0 billion (a decrease of 3.1% year on year).