Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4519   JP3519400000

CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD

(4519)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/21 02:00:00 am EDT
4198.00 JPY   -0.40%
04/06CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Corporate governance report
PU
04/05U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review to Chugai's Actemra/RoActemra for the Treatment of COVID-19 in Hospitalized Adults
AQ
04/04CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review to Chugai's Actemra/RoActemra for the Treatment of COVID-19 in Hospitalized Adults
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chugai Pharmaceutical : Adopts Snowflake Data Cloud to Accelerate Use of Internal Data across Company Snowflake Brings its Global Experience and Track Record in Healthcare and Life Sciences to Japan for First Time

04/21/2022 | 02:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Snowflake

Chugai Adopts Snowflake Data Cloud to Accelerate Use of Internal Data across Company

Snowflake Brings its Global Experience and Track Record in Healthcare and Life Sciences to Japan for First Time

TOKYO, April 21, 2022 -- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 4519) and Snowflake announce that Chugai has adopted the Snowflake Data Cloud, a data cloud platform provided by Snowflake.

The Snowflake Data Cloud is a cloud-based data platform that ensures data governance and security and allows use of the latest data across divisions and projects. Chugai will drive innovation by accelerating company-wide use of data owned by each function and division.

The pharmaceutical industry handles an enormous amount of complex data in the whole value chain from research and development through marketing of pharmaceutical products. The significant challenge is to build an environment for unifying and allowing mutual use of internal data to accelerate innovation. Chugai is driving integration and use of data owned by divisions and projects with "strengthen the digital platform" as one of the basic strategies of DX strategy CHUGAI DIGITAL VISION 2030.To enhance and accelerate the creation of innovative new drugs, the company including the Research Division needed to adapt to a safe and speedy analytics environment for a large amount of sensitive data. A platform that integrates data across organizations was also needed to further improve delivery of information to healthcare providers.

Snowflake offers the Data Cloud to help companies and organizations accumulate, analyze, and use a large amount of internal and external data efficiently. Chugai chose Snowflake as its preferred data platform. Snowflake enables Chugai to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Healthcare and Life Sciences Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. In addition, Snowflake's connectivity that does not rely on a single public cloud enables safe, secure and efficient access, which is another reason why Chugai selected Snowflake.

Chugai will integrate the data owned by departments and projects on the Snowflake Data Cloud and connect it with Chugai's own digital-IT platform Chugai Scientific Infrastructure (CSI) to develop company-wide analytics environment. This is expected to strengthen data governance and reduce security risks and costs. At the drug discovery function, it is expected to help maximize data value and improve productivity including accelerated evaluation of pharmaceutical candidates by simulation based on a large amount of reliable experimental data and hypotheses, and cross-modality analyses. At the value delivery function, Chugai aims to advance an innovative customer engagement model to deliver value that customers need through optimal communication. The company will integrate and use the internal data for predicting effectiveness and safety to create unique evidence contributing to personalized medicine.

[Use of data and analytics environment across company]

[Data use in drug discovery]

This announcement represents the first case in Japan for Snowflake in healthcare and life sciences. It is meaningful that Snowflake has been selected as a data integration platform for Chugai, a research-based pharmaceutical company with world-class drug discovery capabilities, including proprietary antibody engineering technologies. In healthcare and life sciences, there are demanding requirements including the highest level of data security and governance. Snowflake offers the Data Cloud to help providers optimize care delivery, enhance clinical and operational decision making, and accelerate clinical research and time-to-market. Building on its global track record, Snowflake will bring its experience, knowhow, and enterprise-grade support to Japan.

[Comments]

Pharmaceutical companies have the common challenge of building an environment that allows use of internal data to further accelerate innovation. By connecting the Snowflake Data Cloud, which allows unified data management, and CSI, our own digital-IT platform, we can create an environment for safety and speedy analyses of enormous data. With "strengthen the digital platform" as one of the basic strategies of our CHUGAI DIGITALVISION 2030,we will accelerate use of internal data across the company, including drug discovery and value delivery function.

Satoko Shisai, Executive Vice President, Head of Digital Transformation Unit, Chugai

We are excited to announce the first deployment case in the healthcare and life science field in Japan. We are very honored to offer our Data Cloud to Chugai, a leading healthcare company in Japan. Snowflake helps Chugai drive healthcare innovation and deliver even stronger outcome for patients and all stakeholders.

Hidetoshi Tojo, Managing Director of Japan, Snowflake

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is a research-based pharmaceutical company with world-class drug discovery capabilities, including proprietary antibody engineering technologies. Chugai is committed to creating innovative pharmaceutical products which may satisfy unmet medical needs. Chugai is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. While maintaining autonomy and management independence, Chugai is an important member of the Roche Group. Additional information is available at https://www.chugai-pharm.co.jp/english/.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 241 of the 2021 Fortune 500 and 488 of the 2021 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of January 31, 2022, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

[Contact Information]

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Corporate Communications Dept.

Media Relations Group

Tel: +81-(0)3-3273-0881 Investor Relations Group Tel: +81-(0)3-3273-0554

Snowflake Japan From media

Yuki Nakajima, Marketingpressjp@snowflake.com

Disclaimer

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 06:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD
04/06CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Corporate governance report
PU
04/05U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review to Chugai's Actemra/RoActemra for the Treatment of COVI..
AQ
04/04CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review to Chugai's Actemra/RoActemra for ..
PU
04/01Australian Shares Post Small Loss Amid Decline in Business Confidence
MT
03/31Japan's Nikkei ends lower, posts worst quarter in two years
RE
03/30CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Notice of Resolution of the 111th Annual General Meeting of Shareh..
PU
03/30CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Voting Results (Extraordinary Report) of the 111th Annual General ..
PU
03/30Chugai Pharmaceutical Schedules $3 Million Restricted Stock Compensation
MT
03/29Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. - Maruho Obtained Regulatory Approval for Mitchga, the ..
AQ
03/29CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Notice of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensa..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 164 B 9 111 M 9 111 M
Net income 2022 330 B 2 579 M 2 579 M
Net cash 2022 526 B 4 113 M 4 113 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 6 931 B 54 243 M 54 243 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,50x
EV / Sales 2023 6,11x
Nbr of Employees 7 664
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 4 215,00 JPY
Average target price 4 689,23 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tatsuro Kosaka Manager-Pharmaceutical Business Strategy Office
Osamu Okuda Manager-Life Cycle Management II
Itagaki Toshiaki CFO, Manager-Information Technology & Accounting
Hisafumi Okabe Senior Executive Officer & Head-Research
Junichi Nezu Executive Officer, GM-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD12.85%54 243
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.49%481 430
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.49%321 828
PFIZER, INC.-15.75%282 180
ABBVIE INC.15.73%276 159
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY6.05%268 006