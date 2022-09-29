Chugai Pharmaceutical : Files New Drug Application in Japan for Fixed-Dose Subcutaneous Combination of Pertuzumab and Trastuzumab for HER2-Positive Breast and Colorectal Cancer

Chugai Files New Drug Application in Japan for Fixed-Dose Subcutaneous Combination of Pertuzumab and Trastuzumab for HER2-Positive Breast and Colorectal Cancer

TOKYO, September 29, 2022 --Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.(TOKYO: 4519) announced that it filed a new drug application for RG6264 today with the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer, and HER2-positive colorectal cancer that has progressed after chemotherapy. RG6264 is a fixed-dose subcutaneous combination of antineoplastic agent / anti-HER2 humanized monoclonal antibody, Perjeta® [generic name: pertuzumab (genetical recombination)] and anti- HER2 humanized monoclonal antibody / antineoplastic agent, Herceptin® [generic name: trastuzumab (genetical recombination)].

The fixed-dose subcutaneous combination contains the same monoclonal antibodies as Perjeta, Herceptin, and vorhyaluronidase alfa (genetical recombination) in a single vial. Hyaluronidase, an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid, is considered to increase dispersion and absorption of the antibodies. It takes 150 minutes for a sequential infusion of a loading dose of Herceptin and Perjeta using intravenous formulations, excluding follow-up observation, and 60-150 minutes for maintenance infusions.1,2,3) By comparison, in FeDeriCa study it took approximately eight minutes to infuse a loading dose of RG6264 and five minutes for maintenance infusions. The safety of RG6264 shown in FeDeriCa study was comparable to the intravenous administration of Perjeta and Herceptin. In the study, alopecia, nausea, diarrhea, and anemia were reported as adverse events.4) Another clinical study (PHranceSCa study) showed that 85% of patients (N=136/160) evaluated in the study preferred RG6264 injection to the separate IV administration of Perjeta and Herceptin.5)

"We are very pleased that the regulatory application has been filed for the subcutaneous formulation of the combination therapy of Perjeta and Herceptin, the standard therapy for HER2-positive breast cancer," said Chugai's President and CEO, Dr. Osamu Okuda. "Reduction of administration time is expected to offer better convenience for patients and to reduce the burden on healthcare professionals. In order to deliver new value to patients and healthcare professionals as soon as possible, we will work together with Roche to obtain approval."

The application is based on the results of the global phase III FeDeriCa study and an overseas phase II PHranceSCa study. FeDeriCa study evaluated the pharmacokinetics, efficacy, and safety of RG6264 with