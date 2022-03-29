Chugai Pharmaceutical : Finance Report (Jan-Dec 2021)

Chugai Finance Report
(An Excerpt of Securities Report 2021)
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021
Consolidated Financial Statements
1. Consolidated income statement and consolidated statement of comprehensive income
(1) Consolidated income statement in millions of yen
Revenues
Sales (Notes 2 and 3)
Royalties and other operating income (Notes 2 and 3)
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Marketing and distribution Research and development General and administration
Operating profit
Financing costs (Note 4)
Other financial income (expense) (Note 4)
Other expense (Note 5)
Profit before taxes
Income taxes (Note 6)
Net income
Attributable to:
Chugai shareholders (Note 21)
Earnings per share (Note 25)
Basic (yen)
Year ended December 31
Diluted (yen)
(2) Consolidated statement of comprehensive income in millions of yen
Net income recognized in income statement
Other comprehensive incomeRemeasurements of defined benefit plans (Notes 6 and 21) Financial assets measured at fair value through OCI (Notes 6 and 21)
Items that will never be reclassified to the income statement
Year ended December 31
583 3,630
(291) (22)
292
3,608
Financial assets measured at fair value through OCI (Notes 6 and 21)
Cash flow hedges (Notes 6 and 21)
Currency translation of foreign operations (Notes 6 and 21)
Items that are or may be reclassified to the income statement
Other comprehensive income, net of tax (Note 6) Total comprehensive income
Attributable to:
Chugai shareholders (Note 21)
3
12
(3,072)
1,467
(1,593)
2,015 216,748
216,748
2. Consolidated balance sheet in millions of yen
Assets
Non-current assets:
December 31, 2021
Property, plant and equipment (Note 7) 338,841
Right-of-use assets (Note 8) 13,266
Intangible assets (Note 9) 21,974
Financial non-current assets (Note 10) 2,393
Deferred tax assets (Note 6) 56,287
Defined benefit plan assets (Note 23) 1,327
Other non-current assets (Note 11) 40,944
Total non-current assets 475,033
Current assets:
Inventories (Note 12) 208,838
Accounts receivable (Note 13) 355,081
Current income tax assets (Note 6)
928
Marketable securities (Note 14) 204,217
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 15) 267,753
Other current assets (Note 16) 26,844
Total current assets
December 31, 2020
289,218
8,272
23,880
2,841
47,934
492
27,954
400,592
183,893
253,342
12
166,287
212,333
19,039
1,063,661
834,906
Total assets
Liabilities Non-current liabilities:
1,538,694
Deferred tax liabilities (Note 6) (7,614)
Defined benefit plan liabilities (Note 23) (2,945)
Long-term provisions (Note 17) (2,101)
Other non-current liabilities (Note 18) (10,595)
Total non-current liabilities (23,255)
Current liabilities:
Current income tax liabilities (Note 6) (86,312)
Short-term provisions (Note 17) (2,695)
Accounts payable (Note 19) (152,266)
Other current liabilities (Note 20) (86,149)
Total current liabilities
1,235,498
(9,166) (2,282) (2,142) (5,835)
(19,425)
(63,171)
(358)
(100,396) (72,146)
(327,422)
(236,070)
Total liabilities
(350,677)
(255,495)
Total net assets
Equity:
Capital and reserves attributable to Chugai shareholders (Note 21)
1,188,017
1,188,017
980,003
980,003
Total equity
1,188,017
980,003
Total liabilities and equity
1,538,694
1,235,498
3. Consolidated statement of cash flows in millions of yen
Year ended December 31
|
2021
|
2020
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Cash generated from operations (Note 26)
|
470,367
|
340,228
|
(Increase) decrease in working capital
|
(83,122)
|
(64,421)
|
Payments made for defined benefit plans
|
(3,665)
|
(4,656)
|
Utilization of provisions
|
(656)
|
(26)
|
Other operating cash flows
|
776
|
694
|
Cash flows from operating activities,
|
383,700
|
271,820
|
before income taxes paid
|
Income taxes paid
|
(104,074)
|
(66,785)
|
Total cash flows from operating activities
|
279,626
|
205,035
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(65,969)
|
(57,040)
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
(6,897)
|
(4,349)
|
Disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
1,042
|
(22)
|
Interest and dividends received (Note 26)
|
133
|
100
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
(362,761)
|
(248,143)
|
Sales of marketable securities
|
325,000
|
211,000
|
Purchases of investment securities
|
(9,503)
|
(177)
|
Sales of investment securities
|
28
|
319
|
Total cash flows from investing activities
|
(118,927)
|
(98,312)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Interest paid
|
(48)
|
(34)
|
Lease liabilities paid
|
(9,031)
|
(8,432)
|
Dividends paid to Chugai shareholders
|
(98,644)
|
(91,442)
|
Exercises as part of equity compensation plans (Note 24)
|
322
|
440
|
(Increase) decrease in own equity instruments
|
(8)
|
(30)
|
Total cash flows from financing activities
|
(107,408)
|
(99,497)
|
Net effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
|
2,128
|
1,166
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
55,419
|
8,393
|
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
|
212,333
|
203,941
|
Cash and cash equivalents at December 31 (Note 15)
|
267,753
|
212,333