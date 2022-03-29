Chugai Pharmaceutical : Finance Report (Jan-Dec 2021)

Chugai Finance Report

(An Excerpt of Securities Report 2021)

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021

Consolidated Financial Statements

1. Consolidated income statement and consolidated statement of comprehensive income

(1) Consolidated income statement in millions of yen

Revenues

Sales (Notes 2 and 3)

Royalties and other operating income (Notes 2 and 3)

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Marketing and distribution Research and development General and administration

Operating profit

Financing costs (Note 4)

Other financial income (expense) (Note 4)

Other expense (Note 5)

Profit before taxes

Income taxes (Note 6)

Net income

Attributable to:

Chugai shareholders (Note 21)

Earnings per share (Note 25)

Basic (yen)

Year ended December 31

Diluted (yen)

(2) Consolidated statement of comprehensive income in millions of yen

Net income recognized in income statement

Other comprehensive incomeRemeasurements of defined benefit plans (Notes 6 and 21) Financial assets measured at fair value through OCI (Notes 6 and 21)

Items that will never be reclassified to the income statement

Year ended December 31

583 3,630

(291) (22)

292

3,608

Financial assets measured at fair value through OCI (Notes 6 and 21)

Cash flow hedges (Notes 6 and 21)

Currency translation of foreign operations (Notes 6 and 21)

Items that are or may be reclassified to the income statement

Other comprehensive income, net of tax (Note 6) Total comprehensive income

Attributable to:

Chugai shareholders (Note 21)

3

12

(3,072)

1,467

(1,593)

2,015 216,748

216,748

2. Consolidated balance sheet in millions of yen

Assets

Non-current assets:

December 31, 2021

Property, plant and equipment (Note 7) 338,841

Right-of-use assets (Note 8) 13,266

Intangible assets (Note 9) 21,974

Financial non-current assets (Note 10) 2,393

Deferred tax assets (Note 6) 56,287

Defined benefit plan assets (Note 23) 1,327

Other non-current assets (Note 11) 40,944

Total non-current assets 475,033

Current assets:

Inventories (Note 12) 208,838

Accounts receivable (Note 13) 355,081

Current income tax assets (Note 6)

928

Marketable securities (Note 14) 204,217

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 15) 267,753

Other current assets (Note 16) 26,844

Total current assets

December 31, 2020

289,218

8,272

23,880

2,841

47,934

492

27,954

400,592

183,893

253,342

12

166,287

212,333

19,039

1,063,661

834,906

Total assets

Liabilities Non-current liabilities:

1,538,694

Deferred tax liabilities (Note 6) (7,614)

Defined benefit plan liabilities (Note 23) (2,945)

Long-term provisions (Note 17) (2,101)

Other non-current liabilities (Note 18) (10,595)

Total non-current liabilities (23,255)

Current liabilities:

Current income tax liabilities (Note 6) (86,312)

Short-term provisions (Note 17) (2,695)

Accounts payable (Note 19) (152,266)

Other current liabilities (Note 20) (86,149)

Total current liabilities

1,235,498

(9,166) (2,282) (2,142) (5,835)

(19,425)

(63,171)

(358)

(100,396) (72,146)

(327,422)

(236,070)

Total liabilities

(350,677)

(255,495)

Total net assets

Equity:

Capital and reserves attributable to Chugai shareholders (Note 21)

1,188,017

1,188,017

980,003

980,003

Total equity

1,188,017

980,003

Total liabilities and equity

1,538,694

1,235,498

3. Consolidated statement of cash flows in millions of yen

Year ended December 31