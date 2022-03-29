Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4519   JP3519400000

CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD

(4519)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Chugai Pharmaceutical : Finance Report (Jan-Dec 2021)

03/29/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Chugai Finance Report

(An Excerpt of Securities Report 2021)

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021

Consolidated Financial Statements

1. Consolidated income statement and consolidated statement of comprehensive income

(1) Consolidated income statement in millions of yen

Revenues

Sales (Notes 2 and 3)

Royalties and other operating income (Notes 2 and 3)

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Marketing and distribution Research and development General and administration

Operating profit

Financing costs (Note 4)

Other financial income (expense) (Note 4)

Other expense (Note 5)

Profit before taxes

Income taxes (Note 6)

Net income

Attributable to:

Chugai shareholders (Note 21)

Earnings per share (Note 25)

Basic (yen)

Year ended December 31

Diluted (yen)

(2) Consolidated statement of comprehensive income in millions of yen

Net income recognized in income statement

Other comprehensive incomeRemeasurements of defined benefit plans (Notes 6 and 21) Financial assets measured at fair value through OCI (Notes 6 and 21)

Items that will never be reclassified to the income statement

Year ended December 31

583 3,630

(291) (22)

292

3,608

Financial assets measured at fair value through OCI (Notes 6 and 21)

Cash flow hedges (Notes 6 and 21)

Currency translation of foreign operations (Notes 6 and 21)

Items that are or may be reclassified to the income statement

Other comprehensive income, net of tax (Note 6) Total comprehensive income

Attributable to:

Chugai shareholders (Note 21)

3

12

(3,072)

1,467

(1,593)

2,015 216,748

216,748

2. Consolidated balance sheet in millions of yen

Assets

Non-current assets:

December 31, 2021

Property, plant and equipment (Note 7) 338,841

Right-of-use assets (Note 8) 13,266

Intangible assets (Note 9) 21,974

Financial non-current assets (Note 10) 2,393

Deferred tax assets (Note 6) 56,287

Defined benefit plan assets (Note 23) 1,327

Other non-current assets (Note 11) 40,944

Total non-current assets 475,033

Current assets:

Inventories (Note 12) 208,838

Accounts receivable (Note 13) 355,081

Current income tax assets (Note 6)

928

Marketable securities (Note 14) 204,217

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 15) 267,753

Other current assets (Note 16) 26,844

Total current assets

December 31, 2020

289,218

8,272

23,880

2,841

47,934

492

27,954

400,592

183,893

253,342

12

166,287

212,333

19,039

1,063,661

834,906

Total assets

Liabilities Non-current liabilities:

1,538,694

Deferred tax liabilities (Note 6) (7,614)

Defined benefit plan liabilities (Note 23) (2,945)

Long-term provisions (Note 17) (2,101)

Other non-current liabilities (Note 18) (10,595)

Total non-current liabilities (23,255)

Current liabilities:

Current income tax liabilities (Note 6) (86,312)

Short-term provisions (Note 17) (2,695)

Accounts payable (Note 19) (152,266)

Other current liabilities (Note 20) (86,149)

Total current liabilities

1,235,498

(9,166) (2,282) (2,142) (5,835)

(19,425)

(63,171)

(358)

(100,396) (72,146)

(327,422)

(236,070)

Total liabilities

(350,677)

(255,495)

Total net assets

Equity:

Capital and reserves attributable to Chugai shareholders (Note 21)

1,188,017

1,188,017

980,003

980,003

Total equity

1,188,017

980,003

Total liabilities and equity

1,538,694

1,235,498

3. Consolidated statement of cash flows in millions of yen

Year ended December 31

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from operations (Note 26)

470,367

340,228

(Increase) decrease in working capital

(83,122)

(64,421)

Payments made for defined benefit plans

(3,665)

(4,656)

Utilization of provisions

(656)

(26)

Other operating cash flows

776

694

Cash flows from operating activities,

383,700

271,820

before income taxes paid

Income taxes paid

(104,074)

(66,785)

Total cash flows from operating activities

279,626

205,035

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(65,969)

(57,040)

Purchase of intangible assets

(6,897)

(4,349)

Disposal of property, plant and equipment

1,042

(22)

Interest and dividends received (Note 26)

133

100

Purchases of marketable securities

(362,761)

(248,143)

Sales of marketable securities

325,000

211,000

Purchases of investment securities

(9,503)

(177)

Sales of investment securities

28

319

Total cash flows from investing activities

(118,927)

(98,312)

Cash flows from financing activities

Interest paid

(48)

(34)

Lease liabilities paid

(9,031)

(8,432)

Dividends paid to Chugai shareholders

(98,644)

(91,442)

Exercises as part of equity compensation plans (Note 24)

322

440

(Increase) decrease in own equity instruments

(8)

(30)

Total cash flows from financing activities

(107,408)

(99,497)

Net effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents

2,128

1,166

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

55,419

8,393

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

212,333

203,941

Cash and cash equivalents at December 31 (Note 15)

267,753

212,333

Disclaimer

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 08:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 975 B 7 903 M 7 903 M
Net income 2021 292 B 2 366 M 2 366 M
Net cash 2021 461 B 3 738 M 3 738 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 1,66%
Capitalization 6 837 B 55 406 M 55 406 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,54x
EV / Sales 2022 5,47x
Nbr of Employees 7 664
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 4 158,00 JPY
Average target price 4 677,69 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tatsuro Kosaka Manager-Pharmaceutical Business Strategy Office
Osamu Okuda Manager-Life Cycle Management II
Itagaki Toshiaki CFO, Manager-Information Technology & Accounting
Hisafumi Okabe Senior Executive Officer & Head-Research
Junichi Nezu Executive Officer, GM-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD11.33%55 406
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.95%467 625
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.41%323 895
PFIZER, INC.-9.77%299 612
ABBVIE INC.19.62%286 085
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.59%263 179