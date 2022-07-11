Chugai Pharmaceutical : Primary Analysis of Japanese Phase III Clinical Trial of Hemlibra for Acquired Hemophilia A (AGEHA Study) Presented at ISTH

Primary Analysis of Japanese Phase III Clinical Trial of

Hemlibra for Acquired Hemophilia A (AGEHA Study) Presented at ISTH

Data from AGEHA Study suggested a favorable benefit-risk profile of Hemlibra in acquired hemophilia A under a dosing regimen and completion criteria determined specifically for the disease

TOKYO, July 12, 2022 --Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.(TOKYO: 4519) announced today that the primary analysis of a Japanese phase III clinical trial (AGEHA Study) for Chugai's anti-coagulation factor IXa/X humanized bispecific monoclonal antibody/coagulation factor VIII substitute Hemlibra® [generic name: emicizumab (genetical recombination)] in acquired hemophilia A was presented at the 30th International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Annual Congress held in London, United Kingdom, on July 11 (local time). Hemlibra was approved in Japan for the additional indication of "routine prophylaxis to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in patients with acquired hemophilia A" on June 20, based on the data presented.

"AGEHA study is the first prospective clinical trial to examine Hemlibra in acquired Hemophilia A. It provided new evidence in the disease where limited measures have been available to control bleeding, and supported the regulatory approval in Japan. I am pleased that the data suggested the potential of Hemlibra to control bleeding in acquired hemophilia A and to lower the treatment burden on patients as it is administered subcutaneously," said Dr. Osamu Okuda, Chugai's President and CEO. "Hemlibra is a result of our endeavor to bring a paradigm shift in the treatment of hemophilia A, and created by applying Chugai's proprietary antibody engineering technologies. We will continue to pursue innovation with our scientific and technological capabilities to create medicines that are truly needed by patients."

AGEHA study is a multicenter, single-arm, Japanese phase III clinical trial with several cohorts to investigate the safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of subcutaneous administration of Hemlibra in acquired hemophilia A. The primary analysis was conducted in 12 adults with acquired hemophilia A, who were undergoing or scheduled to start immunosuppressive therapy at the time of enrollment (cohort 1). Participants subcutaneously received Hemlibra 6 mg/kg (body weight) on day 1, 3 mg/kg (body weight) on day 2, and 1.5 mg/kg (body weight) weekly from day 8. Dosing completion criteria for Hemlibra were specified in the study. Administration of Hemlibra was discontinued if the FVIII activity was more than 50 IU/dL, and no coagulation factor product was used for treating a bleed within 72 hours.

Within the efficacy evaluation period after Hemlibra treatment (median of 44.5 days, range: 8-208 days), 2 of 12 participants (16.7%) experienced bleeds that required treatment, and no major bleeds occurred in any