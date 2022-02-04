Chugai Pharmaceutical : Script (including Q&A)

*Analysts that SCRIPTS Asia was able to identify from the audio who spoke during Q&A.
2
Presentation
Sasai: Thank you very much for participating in today's financial results briefing for the fiscal year ended December 2021.
I'm Sasai of Corporate Communications Department, and I'll be moderating today's session. Thanks.
In order to prevent the spread of the new COVID-19 infection, today's session is being conducted online. If you connect to the URL for the webcast, which can be found at the bottom of the email invitation for the conference call, you will be able to view the presentation material and video with audio. The audio will come from the conference call system, so even when you are viewing the video at the same time, please do not disconnect the line.
The agenda for today's meeting can be found on the web page and on page three of the presentation material.
Questions will be taken collectively after all presentations have been completed. The Q&A session is scheduled to last about 30 minutes.
Mr. Okuda will now give a summary of FY2021 and the outlook for FY2022.
3
Okuda: I am Okuda, the President of the Company. I will give you a summary of FY2021 and a forecast for FY2022.
Please refer to page five.
For the full year of 2021, revenues increased by 27.1% to JPY999.8 billion compared to the same period last year, and operating profit and net income each increased by more than 40%. For the fifth consecutive year, we achieved record-high revenues, operating profit, and net income.
Sales in the domestic market grow by 26.8%. Despite the impact of the price revision and generics, our mainstay products such as Tecentriq and Hemlibra, and new products such as Enspryng and Polivy, in addition to Ronapreve, a COVID-19 treatment that began to be delivered to the government in July last year, grew steadily.
Overseas sales increased by 26.6%. Exports of Actemra to Roche declined as expected, but the strong growth of Hemlibra made a significant contribution. Royalties and other operating profit increased 28.2%, mainly due to an increase in royalties based on the growth of overseas local sales of Hemlibra.
Together, these results exceeded our full-year forecast, which was revised upward substantially in October last year.
4
