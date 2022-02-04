Log in
    4519   JP3519400000

CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD

(4519)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chugai Pharmaceutical : Script (including Q&A)

02/04/2022 | 07:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

Conference on FY2021.12 Financial Results

February 3, 2022

Event Summary

[Company Name]

CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

[Company ID]

4519-QCODE

[Event Language]

JPN

[Event Type]

Earnings Announcement

[Event Name]

Conference on FY2021.12 Financial Results

[Fiscal Period]

FY2021 Annual

[Date]

February 3, 2022

[Number of Pages]

55

[Time]

18:00 - 19:42

(Total: 102 minutes, Presentation: 52 minutes, Q&A: 50 minutes)

[Venue]

Dial-in

[Venue Size]

[Participants]

[Number of Speakers]

5

Osamu Okuda

President & CEO

Toshiaki Itagaki

Executive Vice President & CFO

Tetsuya Yamaguchi

Executive Vice President, Head of Project &

Lifecycle Management Unit

Shinji Hidaka

Vice President, Head of Marketing & Sales

Div.

Toshiya Sasai

Head of Corporate Communications Dept.

[Analyst Names]*

Fumiyoshi Sakai

Credit Suisse Securities (Japan) Limited

Akinori Ueda

Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd.

Seiji Wakao

JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc.

Kazuaki Hashiguchi

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Shinichiro Muraoka

Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd.

Presentation

Sasai: Thank you very much for participating in today's financial results briefing for the fiscal year ended December 2021.

I'm Sasai of Corporate Communications Department, and I'll be moderating today's session. Thanks.

In order to prevent the spread of the new COVID-19 infection, today's session is being conducted online. If you connect to the URL for the webcast, which can be found at the bottom of the email invitation for the conference call, you will be able to view the presentation material and video with audio. The audio will come from the conference call system, so even when you are viewing the video at the same time, please do not disconnect the line.

The agenda for today's meeting can be found on the web page and on page three of the presentation material.

Questions will be taken collectively after all presentations have been completed. The Q&A session is scheduled to last about 30 minutes.

Mr. Okuda will now give a summary of FY2021 and the outlook for FY2022.

Okuda: I am Okuda, the President of the Company. I will give you a summary of FY2021 and a forecast for FY2022.

Please refer to page five.

For the full year of 2021, revenues increased by 27.1% to JPY999.8 billion compared to the same period last year, and operating profit and net income each increased by more than 40%. For the fifth consecutive year, we achieved record-high revenues, operating profit, and net income.

Sales in the domestic market grow by 26.8%. Despite the impact of the price revision and generics, our mainstay products such as Tecentriq and Hemlibra, and new products such as Enspryng and Polivy, in addition to Ronapreve, a COVID-19 treatment that began to be delivered to the government in July last year, grew steadily.

Overseas sales increased by 26.6%. Exports of Actemra to Roche declined as expected, but the strong growth of Hemlibra made a significant contribution. Royalties and other operating profit increased 28.2%, mainly due to an increase in royalties based on the growth of overseas local sales of Hemlibra.

Together, these results exceeded our full-year forecast, which was revised upward substantially in October last year.

Disclaimer

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 12:45:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
