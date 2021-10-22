Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chugai Pharmaceutical : Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021.12(IFRS)

10/22/2021 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Supplementary Materials for

Consolidated Financial Results for

the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021. 12 (IFRS)

Notes: 1. Portions of this report that refer to performance forecasts or any other future events are believed to be reasonable under information available at the time of the forecasts. Actual results may materially differ from these forecasts due to potential risks and uncertainties.

  1. Amounts shown in this report are rounded to the nearest 0.1 billion yen. Variance and % are calculated based on the amounts shown.
  2. Exchange rates used for each period are as follows.

QTR

(Yen)

Actual*

Actual*

FY2020

FY2021

1-3

4-6

7-9

10-12

1-3

4-6

7-9

10-12

QTR

QTR

QTR

QTR

QTR

QTR

QTR

QTR

CHF

112.61

111.54

115.39

115.52

117.08

120.11

119.88

EUR

120.19

118.35

124.06

124.51

127.65

131.87

129.78

USD

109.02

107.53

106.16

104.50

105.83

109.44

110.08

SGD

78.72

76.15

77.23

77.58

79.47

82.12

81.39

*Market average exchange rate

YTD

Actual*

Actual*

Actual*

Revised

Original

Assumption

Assumption

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2021

FY2021

1-12

1-3

1-6

1-9

1-12

1-3

1-6

1-9

1-12

1-12

1-12

Full-year

YTD

YTD

YTD

Full-year

YTD

YTD

YTD

Full-year

Full-year

Full-year

CHF

109.72

112.61

112.07

113.14

113.72

117.08

118.60

119.03

117.00

116.00

EUR

122.08

120.19

119.27

120.80

121.69

127.65

129.76

129.77

130.00

126.00

USD

109.05

109.02

108.28

107.57

106.80

105.83

107.63

108.45

107.00

105.00

SGD

79.94

78.72

77.42

77.36

77.41

79.47

80.80

81.00

81.00

78.00

*Market average exchange rate

Period-end

Actual

Actual

Actual

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

31 Dec.

31 Mar.

30 Jun.

30 Sep.

31 Dec.

31 Mar.

30 Jun.

30 Sep.

31 Dec.

CHF

112.31

112.49

113.07

114.92

117.10

117.14

120.02

119.76

EUR

121.93

119.13

120.93

124.08

126.89

129.30

131.48

129.85

USD

108.88

107.83

107.57

105.66

103.19

110.37

110.52

111.97

SGD

80.72

75.73

77.18

77.19

77.98

81.87

82.15

82.27

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd quarter of FY2021(IFRS)

1

Reconciliation of IFRS results to Core results

(Billions of yen)

FY2020

FY2021

1-9

1-9

IFRS results

Intangible

Others

Core results

IFRS results

Intangible

Others

Core results

assets

assets

Revenues

576.5

-

-

576.5

677.5

-

-

677.5

Sales

464.8

-

-

464.8

538.7

-

-

538.7

Royalties and other operating income

111.7

-

-

138.8

-

-

138.8

111.7

Cost of sales

(201.2)

0.9

-

(227.6)

1.9

-

(225.7)

(200.3)

Gross profit

375.3

0.9

-

376.2

449.9

1.9

-

451.8

Operatingexpenses

(148.0)

0.2

3.5

(144.3)

(167.1)

2.7

3.3

(161.1)

Marketing and distribution

(49.8)

-

0.8

(49.0)

(52.2)

-

0.0

(52.2)

Research and development

(85.0)

0.2

2.6

(82.2)

(99.5)

2.7

2.7

(94.1)

General and administration

(13.2)

-

0.1

(13.1)

(15.3)

-

0.6

(14.7)

Operating profit

227.3

1.1

3.5

231.9

282.8

4.6

3.3

290.7

Financing costs

(0.0)

-

-

(0.0)

(0.0)

-

-

(0.0)

Other financial income (expense)

(1.0)

-

-

(1.0)

0.9

-

-

0.9

Other expense

(1.1)

-

-

(1.1)

(2.8)

-

-

(2.8)

Profitbefore taxes

225.1

1.1

3.5

229.7

280.9

4.6

3.3

288.9

Income taxes

(62.7)

(0.3)

(1.0)

(64.1)

(76.8)

(1.4)

(1.0)

(79.2)

Net income

162.4

0.8

2.4

165.6

204.2

3.2

2.3

209.7

Attributable to

Chugai shareholders

162.4

0.8

2.4

165.6

204.2

3.2

2.3

209.7

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Core results

Chugai discloses its results on a Core basis from 2013 in conjunction with its transition to IFRS. Core results are the results after adjusting non-recurring items recognized by Chugai to IFRS results, and are consistent with the Core concept disclosed by Roche. Core results are used by Chugai as an internal performance indicator, for explaining the status of recurring profits both internally and externally, and as the basis for payment-by-results.

The table above shows the reconciliation of IFRS results into Core results. The detail is as below.

Intangible assets

Amortization 1.0 billion yen in 2020 and 1.9 billion yen in 2021)

Impairment 0.1 billion yen in 2020 and 2.7 billion in 2021

Others

Restructuring expenses etc. 3.4 billion yen in 2020 and 3.3 billion yen in 2021 Environmental costs 0.1 billion yen in 2020 and none in 2021

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd quarter of FY2021(IFRS)

2

IFRS results (QTR)

(Billions of yen)

FY2020

FY2021

1-3

4-6

7-9

10-12

1-3

Change

4-6

Change

7-9

Change

QTR

QTR

QTR

QTR

QTR

(%)

QTR

(%)

QTR

(%)

Revenues

179.4

188.7

208.4

210.4

168.8

(5.9)

221.4

+17.3

287.3

+37.9

Sales

144.5

161.1

159.1

168.5

130.3

(9.8)

173.9

+7.9

234.5

+47.4

Domestic

101.9

102.7

98.6

105.9

94.9

(6.9)

108.5

+5.6

159.2

+61.5

Overseas

42.6

58.4

60.6

62.6

35.4

(16.9)

65.3

+11.8

75.3

+24.3

Royalties and other operating income

34.9

27.6

49.3

41.9

38.6

+10.6

47.5

+72.1

52.7

+6.9

Royalty and profit-sharing income

26.4

27.1

35.6

40.5

36.6

+38.6

46.7

+72.3

52.1

+46.3

Other operating income

8.5

0.5

13.6

1.4

2.0

(76.5)

0.8

+60.0

0.6

(95.6)

Cost of sales

(61.3)

(70.6)

(69.4)

(72.3)

(55.3)

(9.8)

(68.1)

(3.5)

(104.2)

+50.1

(% of Sales)

42.4

43.8

43.6

42.9

42.4

-

39.2

-

44.4

-

Gross profit

118.2

118.1

139.0

138.2

113.5

(4.0)

153.4

+29.9

183.1

+31.7

(% of Revenues)

65.9

62.6

66.7

65.7

67.2

-

69.3

-

63.7

-

Operating expenses

(45.7)

(49.9)

(52.4)

(64.2)

(49.5)

+8.3

(56.6)

+13.4

(60.9)

+16.2

(% of Revenues)

25.5

26.4

25.1

30.5

29.3

-

25.6

-

21.2

-

Marketing and distribution

(15.8)

(17.0)

(17.0)

(22.8)

(15.9)

+0.6

(17.9)

+5.3

(18.5)

+8.8

(% of Revenues)

8.8

9.0

8.2

10.8

9.4

-

8.1

-

6.4

-

Research and development

(26.1)

(28.8)

(30.1)

(32.8)

(29.7)

+13.8

(33.6)

+16.7

(36.2)

+20.3

(% of Revenues)

14.5

15.3

14.4

15.6

17.6

-

15.2

-

12.6

-

General and administration

(3.9)

(4.1)

(5.2)

(8.6)

(3.9)

0.0

(5.2)

+26.8

(6.3)

+21.2

(% of Revenues)

2.2

2.2

2.5

4.1

2.3

-

2.3

-

2.2

-

Operating profit

72.4

68.2

86.7

73.9

64.0

(11.6)

96.7

+41.8

122.2

+40.9

(% of Revenues)

40.4

36.1

41.6

35.1

37.9

-

43.7

-

42.5

-

Financing costs

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

0.0

(0.0)

0.0

(0.0)

0.0

Other financial income (expense)

(0.6)

0.5

(0.8)

(0.5)

0.3

-

0.3

(40.0)

0.3

-

Other expense

(0.5)

(0.3)

(0.3)

(0.4)

-

-

(0.0)

(100.0)

(2.8)

+833.3

Profit before taxes

71.2

68.4

85.6

73.1

64.2

(9.8)

97.0

+41.8

119.7

+39.8

(% of Revenues)

39.7

36.2

41.1

34.7

38.0

-

43.8

-

41.7

-

Income taxes

(19.7)

(17.6)

(25.4)

(20.7)

(16.8)

(14.7)

(26.3)

+49.4

(33.7)

+32.7

Net income

51.5

50.8

60.1

52.3

47.4

(8.0)

70.7

+39.2

86.0

+43.1

(% of Revenues)

28.7

26.9

28.8

24.9

28.1

-

31.9

-

29.9

-

10-12Change

QTR (%)

Attributable to

Chugai shareholders

51.5

50.8

60.1

52.3

47.4

(8.0)

70.7

+39.2

86.0

+43.1

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Earnings per share

Basic (yen)

31.37

30.89

36.58

31.82

28.84

(8.1)

43.02

+39.3

52.31

+43.0

Diluted (yen)

31.33

30.85

36.55

31.80

28.82

(8.0)

42.99

+39.4

52.28

+43.0

Other financial income (expense) includes net amount of FX related gains/losses.

Effective July 1, 2020, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Chugai") implemented a three-for-one stock split of its common stock. "Earnings per share (Basic)" and "Earnings per share (Diluted)" presents the amount after the stock split.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd quarter of FY2021(IFRS)

3

IFRS results (YTD)

(Billions of yen)

Actual

Actual

Actual

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

1-12

1-3

1-6

1-9

1-12

1-3

Change

1-6

Change

1-9

Change

YTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

(%)

YTD

(%)

YTD

(%)

Revenues

686.2

179.4

368.1

576.5

786.9

168.8

(5.9)

390.2

+6.0

677.5

+17.5

Sales

588.9

144.5

305.7

464.8

633.3

130.3

(9.8)

304.1

(0.5)

538.7

+15.9

Domestic

437.6

101.9

204.6

303.2

409.1

94.9

(6.9)

203.4

(0.6)

362.6

+19.6

Overseas

151.3

42.6

101.0

161.6

224.2

35.4

(16.9)

100.7

(0.3)

176.0

+8.9

Royalties and other operating income

97.3

34.9

62.5

111.7

153.6

38.6

+10.6

86.1

+37.8

138.8

+24.3

Royalty and profit-sharing income

76.5

26.4

53.5

89.1

129.6

36.6

+38.6

83.3

+55.7

135.4

+52.0

Other operating income

20.8

8.5

9.0

22.6

24.1

2.0

(76.5)

2.8

(68.9)

3.4

(85.0)

Cost of sales

(266.1)

(61.3)

(131.8)

(201.2)

(273.5)

(55.3)

(9.8)

(123.4)

(6.4)

(227.6)

+13.1

(% of Sales)

45.2

42.4

43.1

43.3

43.2

42.4

-

40.6

-

42.2

-

Gross profit

420.1

118.2

236.3

375.3

513.5

113.5

(4.0)

266.8

+12.9

449.9

+19.9

(% of Revenues)

61.2

65.9

64.2

65.1

65.3

67.2

-

68.4

-

66.4

-

Operating expenses

(209.5)

(45.7)

(95.7)

(148.0)

(212.3)

(49.5)

+8.3

(106.2)

+11.0

(167.1)

+12.9

(% of Revenues)

30.5

25.5

26.0

25.7

27.0

29.3

-

27.2

-

24.7

-

Marketing and distribution

(77.2)

(15.8)

(32.8)

(49.8)

(72.6)

(15.9)

+0.6

(33.8)

+3.0

(52.2)

+4.8

(% of Revenues)

11.3

8.8

8.9

8.6

9.2

9.4

-

8.7

-

7.7

-

Research and development

(107.9)

(26.1)

(54.9)

(85.0)

(117.9)

(29.7)

+13.8

(63.3)

+15.3

(99.5)

+17.1

(% of Revenues)

15.7

14.5

14.9

14.7

15.0

17.6

-

16.2

-

14.7

-

General and administration

(24.4)

(3.9)

(8.0)

(13.2)

(21.8)

(3.9)

0.0

(9.1)

+13.8

(15.3)

+15.9

(% of Revenues)

3.6

2.2

2.2

2.3

2.8

2.3

-

2.3

-

2.3

-

Operating profit

210.6

72.4

140.6

227.3

301.2

64.0

(11.6)

160.7

+14.3

282.8

+24.4

(% of Revenues)

30.7

40.4

38.2

39.4

38.3

37.9

-

41.2

-

41.7

-

Financing costs

(0.1)

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.1)

(0.0)

0.0

(0.0)

0.0

(0.0)

0.0

Other financial income (expense)

0.5

(0.6)

(0.2)

(1.0)

(1.5)

0.3

-

0.6

-

0.9

-

Other expense

(3.1)

(0.5)

(0.9)

(1.1)

(1.5)

-

-

(0.0)

(100.0)

(2.8)

+154.5

Profit before taxes

207.9

71.2

139.6

225.1

298.2

64.2

(9.8)

161.3

+15.5

280.9

+24.8

(% of Revenues)

30.3

39.7

37.9

39.0

37.9

38.0

-

41.3

-

41.5

-

Income taxes

(50.3)

(19.7)

(37.3)

(62.7)

(83.5)

(16.8)

(14.7)

(43.1)

+15.5

(76.8)

+22.5

Net income

157.6

51.5

102.3

162.4

214.7

47.4

(8.0)

118.1

+15.4

204.2

+25.7

(% of Revenues)

23.0

28.7

27.8

28.2

27.3

28.1

-

30.3

-

30.1

-

1-12 Change

YTD (%)

Attributable to

Chugai shareholders

157.6

51.5

102.3

162.4

214.7

47.4

(8.0)

118.1

+15.4

204.2

+25.7

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Earnings per share

Basic (yen)

95.95

31.37

62.26

98.84

130.66

28.84

(8.1)

71.86

+15.4

124.17

+25.6

Diluted (yen)

95.81

31.33

62.18

98.74

130.53

28.82

(8.0)

71.81

+15.5

124.09

+25.7

Other financial income (expense) includes net amount of FX related gains/losses.

Effective July 1, 2020, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Chugai") implemented a three-for-one stock split of its common stock. "Earnings per share (Basic)" and "Earnings per share (Diluted)" presents the amount after the stock split.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 08:03:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
