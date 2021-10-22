Chugai Pharmaceutical : Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021.12(IFRS)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd quarter of FY2021(IFRS) 1

Reconciliation of IFRS results to Core results

(Billions of yen) FY2020 FY2021 1-9 1-9 IFRS results Intangible Others Core results IFRS results Intangible Others Core results assets assets Revenues 576.5 - - 576.5 677.5 - - 677.5 Sales 464.8 - - 464.8 538.7 - - 538.7 Royalties and other operating income 111.7 - - 138.8 - - 138.8 111.7 Cost of sales (201.2) 0.9 - (227.6) 1.9 - (225.7) (200.3) Gross profit 375.3 0.9 - 376.2 449.9 1.9 - 451.8 Operatingexpenses (148.0) 0.2 3.5 (144.3) (167.1) 2.7 3.3 (161.1) Marketing and distribution (49.8) - 0.8 (49.0) (52.2) - 0.0 (52.2) Research and development (85.0) 0.2 2.6 (82.2) (99.5) 2.7 2.7 (94.1) General and administration (13.2) - 0.1 (13.1) (15.3) - 0.6 (14.7) Operating profit 227.3 1.1 3.5 231.9 282.8 4.6 3.3 290.7 Financing costs (0.0) - - (0.0) (0.0) - - (0.0) Other financial income (expense) (1.0) - - (1.0) 0.9 - - 0.9 Other expense (1.1) - - (1.1) (2.8) - - (2.8) Profitbefore taxes 225.1 1.1 3.5 229.7 280.9 4.6 3.3 288.9 Income taxes (62.7) (0.3) (1.0) (64.1) (76.8) (1.4) (1.0) (79.2) Net income 162.4 0.8 2.4 165.6 204.2 3.2 2.3 209.7 Attributable to Chugai shareholders 162.4 0.8 2.4 165.6 204.2 3.2 2.3 209.7 Non-controlling interests - - - - - - - -

Core results

Chugai discloses its results on a Core basis from 2013 in conjunction with its transition to IFRS. Core results are the results after adjusting non-recurring items recognized by Chugai to IFRS results, and are consistent with the Core concept disclosed by Roche. Core results are used by Chugai as an internal performance indicator, for explaining the status of recurring profits both internally and externally, and as the basis for payment-by-results.

The table above shows the reconciliation of IFRS results into Core results. The detail is as below.

Intangible assets

Amortization （1.0 billion yen in 2020 and 1.9 billion yen in 2021)

Impairment （0.1 billion yen in 2020 and 2.7 billion in 2021）

Others