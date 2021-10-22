Chugai Pharmaceutical : Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021.12(IFRS)
10/22/2021 | 04:04am EDT
Supplementary Materials for
Consolidated Financial Results for
the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021. 12 (IFRS)
Notes: 1. Portions of this report that refer to performance forecasts or any other future events are believed to be reasonable under information available at the time of the forecasts. Actual results may materially differ from these forecasts due to potential risks and uncertainties.
Amounts shown in this report are rounded to the nearest 0.1 billion yen. Variance and % are calculated based on the amounts shown.
Exchange rates used for each period are as follows.
QTR
(Yen)
Actual*
Actual*
FY2020
FY2021
1-3
4-6
7-9
10-12
1-3
4-6
7-9
10-12
QTR
QTR
QTR
QTR
QTR
QTR
QTR
QTR
CHF
112.61
111.54
115.39
115.52
117.08
120.11
119.88
EUR
120.19
118.35
124.06
124.51
127.65
131.87
129.78
USD
109.02
107.53
106.16
104.50
105.83
109.44
110.08
SGD
78.72
76.15
77.23
77.58
79.47
82.12
81.39
*Market average exchange rate
YTD
Actual*
Actual*
Actual*
Revised
Original
Assumption
Assumption
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2021
FY2021
1-12
1-3
1-6
1-9
1-12
1-3
1-6
1-9
1-12
1-12
1-12
Full-year
YTD
YTD
YTD
Full-year
YTD
YTD
YTD
Full-year
Full-year
Full-year
CHF
109.72
112.61
112.07
113.14
113.72
117.08
118.60
119.03
117.00
116.00
EUR
122.08
120.19
119.27
120.80
121.69
127.65
129.76
129.77
130.00
126.00
USD
109.05
109.02
108.28
107.57
106.80
105.83
107.63
108.45
107.00
105.00
SGD
79.94
78.72
77.42
77.36
77.41
79.47
80.80
81.00
81.00
78.00
*Market average exchange rate
Period-end
Actual
Actual
Actual
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
31 Dec.
31 Mar.
30 Jun.
30 Sep.
31 Dec.
31 Mar.
30 Jun.
30 Sep.
31 Dec.
CHF
112.31
112.49
113.07
114.92
117.10
117.14
120.02
119.76
EUR
121.93
119.13
120.93
124.08
126.89
129.30
131.48
129.85
USD
108.88
107.83
107.57
105.66
103.19
110.37
110.52
111.97
SGD
80.72
75.73
77.18
77.19
77.98
81.87
82.15
82.27
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd quarter of FY2021(IFRS)
1
Reconciliation of IFRS results to Core results
(Billions of yen)
FY2020
FY2021
1-9
1-9
IFRS results
Intangible
Others
Core results
IFRS results
Intangible
Others
Core results
assets
assets
Revenues
576.5
-
-
576.5
677.5
-
-
677.5
Sales
464.8
-
-
464.8
538.7
-
-
538.7
Royalties and other operating income
111.7
-
-
138.8
-
-
138.8
111.7
Cost of sales
(201.2)
0.9
-
(227.6)
1.9
-
(225.7)
(200.3)
Gross profit
375.3
0.9
-
376.2
449.9
1.9
-
451.8
Operatingexpenses
(148.0)
0.2
3.5
(144.3)
(167.1)
2.7
3.3
(161.1)
Marketing and distribution
(49.8)
-
0.8
(49.0)
(52.2)
-
0.0
(52.2)
Research and development
(85.0)
0.2
2.6
(82.2)
(99.5)
2.7
2.7
(94.1)
General and administration
(13.2)
-
0.1
(13.1)
(15.3)
-
0.6
(14.7)
Operating profit
227.3
1.1
3.5
231.9
282.8
4.6
3.3
290.7
Financing costs
(0.0)
-
-
(0.0)
(0.0)
-
-
(0.0)
Other financial income (expense)
(1.0)
-
-
(1.0)
0.9
-
-
0.9
Other expense
(1.1)
-
-
(1.1)
(2.8)
-
-
(2.8)
Profitbefore taxes
225.1
1.1
3.5
229.7
280.9
4.6
3.3
288.9
Income taxes
(62.7)
(0.3)
(1.0)
(64.1)
(76.8)
(1.4)
(1.0)
(79.2)
Net income
162.4
0.8
2.4
165.6
204.2
3.2
2.3
209.7
Attributable to
Chugai shareholders
162.4
0.8
2.4
165.6
204.2
3.2
2.3
209.7
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Core results
Chugai discloses its results on a Core basis from 2013 in conjunction with its transition to IFRS. Core results are the results after adjusting non-recurring items recognized by Chugai to IFRS results, and are consistent with the Core concept disclosed by Roche. Core results are used by Chugai as an internal performance indicator, for explaining the status of recurring profits both internally and externally, and as the basis for payment-by-results.
The table above shows the reconciliation of IFRS results into Core results. The detail is as below.
Intangible assets
Amortization （1.0 billion yen in 2020 and 1.9 billion yen in 2021)
Impairment （0.1 billion yen in 2020 and 2.7 billion in 2021）
Others
Restructuring expenses etc. （3.4 billion yen in 2020 and 3.3 billion yen in 2021） Environmental costs （0.1 billion yen in 2020 and none in 2021）
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd quarter of FY2021(IFRS)
2
IFRS results (QTR)
(Billions of yen)
FY2020
FY2021
1-3
4-6
7-9
10-12
1-3
Change
4-6
Change
7-9
Change
QTR
QTR
QTR
QTR
QTR
(%)
QTR
(%)
QTR
(%)
Revenues
179.4
188.7
208.4
210.4
168.8
(5.9)
221.4
+17.3
287.3
+37.9
Sales
144.5
161.1
159.1
168.5
130.3
(9.8)
173.9
+7.9
234.5
+47.4
Domestic
101.9
102.7
98.6
105.9
94.9
(6.9)
108.5
+5.6
159.2
+61.5
Overseas
42.6
58.4
60.6
62.6
35.4
(16.9)
65.3
+11.8
75.3
+24.3
Royalties and other operating income
34.9
27.6
49.3
41.9
38.6
+10.6
47.5
+72.1
52.7
+6.9
Royalty and profit-sharing income
26.4
27.1
35.6
40.5
36.6
+38.6
46.7
+72.3
52.1
+46.3
Other operating income
8.5
0.5
13.6
1.4
2.0
(76.5)
0.8
+60.0
0.6
(95.6)
Cost of sales
(61.3)
(70.6)
(69.4)
(72.3)
(55.3)
(9.8)
(68.1)
(3.5)
(104.2)
+50.1
(% of Sales)
42.4
43.8
43.6
42.9
42.4
-
39.2
-
44.4
-
Gross profit
118.2
118.1
139.0
138.2
113.5
(4.0)
153.4
+29.9
183.1
+31.7
(% of Revenues)
65.9
62.6
66.7
65.7
67.2
-
69.3
-
63.7
-
Operating expenses
(45.7)
(49.9)
(52.4)
(64.2)
(49.5)
+8.3
(56.6)
+13.4
(60.9)
+16.2
(% of Revenues)
25.5
26.4
25.1
30.5
29.3
-
25.6
-
21.2
-
Marketing and distribution
(15.8)
(17.0)
(17.0)
(22.8)
(15.9)
+0.6
(17.9)
+5.3
(18.5)
+8.8
(% of Revenues)
8.8
9.0
8.2
10.8
9.4
-
8.1
-
6.4
-
Research and development
(26.1)
(28.8)
(30.1)
(32.8)
(29.7)
+13.8
(33.6)
+16.7
(36.2)
+20.3
(% of Revenues)
14.5
15.3
14.4
15.6
17.6
-
15.2
-
12.6
-
General and administration
(3.9)
(4.1)
(5.2)
(8.6)
(3.9)
0.0
(5.2)
+26.8
(6.3)
+21.2
(% of Revenues)
2.2
2.2
2.5
4.1
2.3
-
2.3
-
2.2
-
Operating profit
72.4
68.2
86.7
73.9
64.0
(11.6)
96.7
+41.8
122.2
+40.9
(% of Revenues)
40.4
36.1
41.6
35.1
37.9
-
43.7
-
42.5
-
Financing costs
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.0)
0.0
(0.0)
0.0
(0.0)
0.0
Other financial income (expense)
(0.6)
0.5
(0.8)
(0.5)
0.3
-
0.3
(40.0)
0.3
-
Other expense
(0.5)
(0.3)
(0.3)
(0.4)
-
-
(0.0)
(100.0)
(2.8)
+833.3
Profit before taxes
71.2
68.4
85.6
73.1
64.2
(9.8)
97.0
+41.8
119.7
+39.8
(% of Revenues)
39.7
36.2
41.1
34.7
38.0
-
43.8
-
41.7
-
Income taxes
(19.7)
(17.6)
(25.4)
(20.7)
(16.8)
(14.7)
(26.3)
+49.4
(33.7)
+32.7
Net income
51.5
50.8
60.1
52.3
47.4
(8.0)
70.7
+39.2
86.0
+43.1
(% of Revenues)
28.7
26.9
28.8
24.9
28.1
-
31.9
-
29.9
-
10-12Change
QTR (%)
Attributable to
Chugai shareholders
51.5
50.8
60.1
52.3
47.4
(8.0)
70.7
+39.2
86.0
+43.1
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Earnings per share
Basic (yen)
31.37
30.89
36.58
31.82
28.84
(8.1)
43.02
+39.3
52.31
+43.0
Diluted (yen)
31.33
30.85
36.55
31.80
28.82
(8.0)
42.99
+39.4
52.28
+43.0
Other financial income (expense) includes net amount of FX related gains/losses.
Effective July 1, 2020, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Chugai") implemented a three-for-one stock split of its common stock. "Earnings per share (Basic)" and "Earnings per share (Diluted)" presents the amount after the stock split.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd quarter of FY2021(IFRS)
3
IFRS results (YTD)
(Billions of yen)
Actual
Actual
Actual
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
1-12
1-3
1-6
1-9
1-12
1-3
Change
1-6
Change
1-9
Change
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
(%)
YTD
(%)
YTD
(%)
Revenues
686.2
179.4
368.1
576.5
786.9
168.8
(5.9)
390.2
+6.0
677.5
+17.5
Sales
588.9
144.5
305.7
464.8
633.3
130.3
(9.8)
304.1
(0.5)
538.7
+15.9
Domestic
437.6
101.9
204.6
303.2
409.1
94.9
(6.9)
203.4
(0.6)
362.6
+19.6
Overseas
151.3
42.6
101.0
161.6
224.2
35.4
(16.9)
100.7
(0.3)
176.0
+8.9
Royalties and other operating income
97.3
34.9
62.5
111.7
153.6
38.6
+10.6
86.1
+37.8
138.8
+24.3
Royalty and profit-sharing income
76.5
26.4
53.5
89.1
129.6
36.6
+38.6
83.3
+55.7
135.4
+52.0
Other operating income
20.8
8.5
9.0
22.6
24.1
2.0
(76.5)
2.8
(68.9)
3.4
(85.0)
Cost of sales
(266.1)
(61.3)
(131.8)
(201.2)
(273.5)
(55.3)
(9.8)
(123.4)
(6.4)
(227.6)
+13.1
(% of Sales)
45.2
42.4
43.1
43.3
43.2
42.4
-
40.6
-
42.2
-
Gross profit
420.1
118.2
236.3
375.3
513.5
113.5
(4.0)
266.8
+12.9
449.9
+19.9
(% of Revenues)
61.2
65.9
64.2
65.1
65.3
67.2
-
68.4
-
66.4
-
Operating expenses
(209.5)
(45.7)
(95.7)
(148.0)
(212.3)
(49.5)
+8.3
(106.2)
+11.0
(167.1)
+12.9
(% of Revenues)
30.5
25.5
26.0
25.7
27.0
29.3
-
27.2
-
24.7
-
Marketing and distribution
(77.2)
(15.8)
(32.8)
(49.8)
(72.6)
(15.9)
+0.6
(33.8)
+3.0
(52.2)
+4.8
(% of Revenues)
11.3
8.8
8.9
8.6
9.2
9.4
-
8.7
-
7.7
-
Research and development
(107.9)
(26.1)
(54.9)
(85.0)
(117.9)
(29.7)
+13.8
(63.3)
+15.3
(99.5)
+17.1
(% of Revenues)
15.7
14.5
14.9
14.7
15.0
17.6
-
16.2
-
14.7
-
General and administration
(24.4)
(3.9)
(8.0)
(13.2)
(21.8)
(3.9)
0.0
(9.1)
+13.8
(15.3)
+15.9
(% of Revenues)
3.6
2.2
2.2
2.3
2.8
2.3
-
2.3
-
2.3
-
Operating profit
210.6
72.4
140.6
227.3
301.2
64.0
(11.6)
160.7
+14.3
282.8
+24.4
(% of Revenues)
30.7
40.4
38.2
39.4
38.3
37.9
-
41.2
-
41.7
-
Financing costs
(0.1)
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.1)
(0.0)
0.0
(0.0)
0.0
(0.0)
0.0
Other financial income (expense)
0.5
(0.6)
(0.2)
(1.0)
(1.5)
0.3
-
0.6
-
0.9
-
Other expense
(3.1)
(0.5)
(0.9)
(1.1)
(1.5)
-
-
(0.0)
(100.0)
(2.8)
+154.5
Profit before taxes
207.9
71.2
139.6
225.1
298.2
64.2
(9.8)
161.3
+15.5
280.9
+24.8
(% of Revenues)
30.3
39.7
37.9
39.0
37.9
38.0
-
41.3
-
41.5
-
Income taxes
(50.3)
(19.7)
(37.3)
(62.7)
(83.5)
(16.8)
(14.7)
(43.1)
+15.5
(76.8)
+22.5
Net income
157.6
51.5
102.3
162.4
214.7
47.4
(8.0)
118.1
+15.4
204.2
+25.7
(% of Revenues)
23.0
28.7
27.8
28.2
27.3
28.1
-
30.3
-
30.1
-
1-12 Change
YTD (%)
Attributable to
Chugai shareholders
157.6
51.5
102.3
162.4
214.7
47.4
(8.0)
118.1
+15.4
204.2
+25.7
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Earnings per share
Basic (yen)
95.95
31.37
62.26
98.84
130.66
28.84
(8.1)
71.86
+15.4
124.17
+25.6
Diluted (yen)
95.81
31.33
62.18
98.74
130.53
28.82
(8.0)
71.81
+15.5
124.09
+25.7
Other financial income (expense) includes net amount of FX related gains/losses.
Effective July 1, 2020, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Chugai") implemented a three-for-one stock split of its common stock. "Earnings per share (Basic)" and "Earnings per share (Diluted)" presents the amount after the stock split.
