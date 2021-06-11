Chugai Pharmaceutical : Files New Drug Application in Japan for Faricimab, the First Bispecific Antibody in Ophthalmology for Diabetic Macular Edema and Neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration

Chugai Files New Drug Application in Japan for Faricimab, the First Bispecific Antibody in Ophthalmology for Diabetic Macular Edema and Neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration

Chugai filed a regulatory application in Japan for faricimab as the first bispecific antibody in ophthalmology

The application was made for diabetic macular edema and neovascular age-related macular degeneration based on two global clinical trials each

TOKYO, June 11, 2021 --Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.(TOKYO: 4519) announced that it filed a new drug application with the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for faricimab, the anti VEGF/anti Ang-2 bispecific antibody, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) and neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) on June 10, 2021.

"DME and nAMD are major causes of blindness and vision loss in adults. The number of patients are expected to increase with the aging of the world's population. Faricimab is the first bispecific antibody designed for the eye, and aims to provide a treatment option with a new mechanism of action for these diseases," said Chugai's President and CEO, Dr. Osamu Okuda. "Faricimab is the first intraocular injection to achieve treatment intervals of up to 16 weeks in multiple phase III clinical trials in DME and nAMD. It is expected to reduce the burden associated with hospital visits and treatment. In order to contribute to treatment in ophthalmology through innovation, Chugai will continue to working together with Roche to obtain regulatory approval for faricimab."

This application is based on the results of YOSEMITE and RHINE studies in DME, and TENAYA and LUCERNE studies in nAMD. Development of faricimab in Japan is conducted by Chugai, which has been participating in YOSEMITE and TENAYA studies.

[Reference]

・YOSEMITE and RHINE studies

Roche's faricimab meets primary endpoint and shows strong durability across two global phase III studies for diabetic macular edema, a leading cause of blindness (Press release by Roche issued on December 21, 2020)

https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2020-12-21.htm

・TENAYA and LUCERNE studies

Roche's faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to extend time between treatments up to 16 weeks for people with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (Press release by Roche issued on January 25, 2021)