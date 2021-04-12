Chugai Pharmaceutical : Roche Announces Results of Phase 3 Study for Investigational Antibody Cocktail Casirivimab and Imdevimab for the Prevention of COVID-19

Roche Announces Results of Phase 3 Study for Investigational Antibody Cocktail

Casirivimab and Imdevimab for the Prevention of COVID-19

TOKYO, April 12, 2021 --Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.(TOKYO: 4519) announced that Roche issued a press release today regarding results of the phase III REGN-COV 2069 study for the investigational antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab for the prevention of COVID-19.

Please refer to the link below for details of the press release:

Phase III prevention trial showed subcutaneous administration of investigational antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab reduced risk of symptomatic COVID-19 infections by 81% https://www.roche.com/investors/updates/inv-update-2021-04-12.htm

