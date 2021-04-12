Chugai Pharmaceutical : Roche Announces Results of Phase 3 Study for Investigational Antibody Cocktail Casirivimab and Imdevimab for the Prevention of COVID-19

Roche Announces Results of Phase 3 Study for Investigational Antibody Cocktail
Casirivimab and Imdevimab for the Prevention of COVID-19
TOKYO, April 12, 2021 --Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.(TOKYO: 4519) announced that Roche issued a press release today regarding results of the phase III REGN-COV 2069 study for the investigational antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab for the prevention of COVID-19.
Please refer to the link below for details of the press release:
Phase III prevention trial showed subcutaneous administration of investigational antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab reduced risk of symptomatic COVID-19 infections by 81% https://www.roche.com/investors/updates/inv-update-2021-04-12.htm
###
Disclaimer
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 05:20:02 UTC.