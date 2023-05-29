Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4617   JP3522600000

CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS, LTD.

(4617)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-29 am EDT
1075.00 JPY   -1.19%
11:07aChugoku Marine Paints : Notice of the 126 th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/18Chugoku Marine Paints : Company overview
PU
05/18Chugoku Marine Paints : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chugoku Marine Paints : Notice of the 126 th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

05/29/2023 | 11:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Stock Exchange Code 4617)

June 1, 2023

(Commencement Date of Electronic Provision Measures: May 30, 2023

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Kenshi Date

Representative Director and President

Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.

1-7,Meiji-Shinkai,Otake-Shi,

Hiroshima

NOTICE OF

THE 126TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

You are cordially notified of the 126th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd. (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.

In convening this meeting, the Company has taken electronic measures to provide information contained in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Matters to be Provided Electronically").

The Matters to be Provided Electronically are posted on the following website on the Internet under the "Notice of the 126th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders."

The Company's website

http://www.cmp-chugoku.com/global/ir.html

In addition to the above, the Matters to be Provided Electronically are also available on the following website on the Internet.

Tokyo Stock Exchange website https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the Tokyo Stock Exchange website above, enter and search for the Company's name or stock exchange code, and select "Basic information" followed by "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to review.

Instead of attending the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders described in the Matters to be Provided Electronically and exercise your voting rights, following the instructions on page 3 by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Japan time.

1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time

2. Place:

3F main conference room of the Company's Hiroshima Office located at 1-7,

Meiji-Shinkai,Otake-Shi, Hiroshima, Japan

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's

126th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023) and results of audits by the

- 1 -

Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors of the Consolidated

Financial Statements

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 126th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal 2: Election of 6 Directors

Proposal 3: Election of 2 Corporate Auditors

Proposal 4: Election of 1 Substitute Corporate Auditor

  • Should the Matters to be Provided Electronically require revisions, the revised versions will be posted on each website above.
  • The contents of the resolutions in this General Meeting of Shareholders will be posted on the Company's website listed above, after the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders, in substitution of being dispatched in writing.
  • The documents the Company has been sending you also serve as documents stating the Matters to be Provided Electronically based on your request to deliver written documents. However, these documents do not include the following items pursuant to the provision of laws and regulations and Article 15 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. Accordingly, such documents are a part of the documents audited by the Corporate Auditors and the Accounting Auditor in preparing their audit report.
    • "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements
    • "Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
  • Please note that the page numbers, section numbers, and reference pages of the documents sent to you are the same as those of the Matters to be Provided Electronically.
  • At the meeting venue, we will take measures to prevent the novel coronavirus infection by responding to the situation on the day of the meeting, such as providing alcohol disinfectant and having our officers and administrative staff wear a mask.

- 2 -

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

It is proposed that surplus to be appropriated as follows.

Matters related to year-end dividends

While making growth investment its top priority, the Company's basic policy is to actively return surplus funds to its shareholders and properly manage shareholders' equity. In the Medium-term Management Plan that began in April 2021, the Company has set the total return on consolidated shareholders' equity* (D&BOE) to be an average of at least 5% over the course of the medium-term management plan, further setting the consolidated dividend payout ratio to be at least 40% and the minimum annual dividend to be ¥35 per share.

With regard to the year-end dividend for the fiscal year under review, based on the above policy and to place emphasis on stable dividend payouts, the Company proposes an annual dividend of ¥35 per share and after deduction of the ¥17 per share implemented as an interim dividend on December 2, 2022, the value is proposed to be ¥18 per share.

1

Type of dividend assets

Cash

Items relating to the allocation of

¥18 per share of common stock

2

dividend assets to shareholders

Total: ¥891,970,956

and its total amount

(As a result, ¥35 per annum adding paid interim dividend)

3

Effective date of payment of

June 23, 2023

dividend from surplus

Annual dividend amount + Annual share buyback amount

*Total return on consolidated shareholders' equity =

Consolidated shareholders' equity (average between the totals

at the beginning and end of the fiscal year)

- 3 -

Proposal 2: Election of 6 Directors

The terms of office of all 6 Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the election of 6 Directors is proposed.

The candidates for Directors are as follows. Furthermore, to increase the independence and objectivity of the selection process, the selection of candidates for Director is determined by the Board of Directors based on reports by the "Nomination Advisory Committee," a body chaired by an Independent Outside Director comprised of committee members of which the majority are Independent Outside Directors.

Attendance at

No.

Name

Position

Board of

Directors

meetings

Representative

1

Kenshi Date

Reappointment

Director and

13/13

President

Managing

Hideyuki

Director; Chief,

2

Reappointment

13/13

Tanaka

Technical

Headquarter

Katsunori

Director; Chief,

3

Reappointment

Administration

13/13

Kobayashi

Headquarter

Senior Executive

Officer; Deputy

Chief,

4

Takao Shimizu

New

Administration

-

appointment

Headquarter;

General Manager,

Management &

Planning Div.

Toshifumi

Outside

5

Reappointment

Outside Director

11/11

Inami

Independent

Outside

6

Akiko Monden

New

-

appointment

Independent

(Notes)

1. There are no special interests between each candidate and the Company.

  1. Mr. Toshifumi Inami and Ms. Akiko Monden are candidates for Outside Director prescribed in Article 2, Paragraph 3, Item 7 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act.
  2. Mr. Toshifumi Inami and Ms. Akiko Monden are candidates for Independent Director required under the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
  3. Ms. Akiko Monden's official registered name is Akiko Asai.
  4. The term of office of Mr. Toshifumi Inami as Outside Director of the Company will be one year at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
  5. Pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation, the Company has concluded a liability limitation agreement with Mr. Toshifumi Inami, and an overview of the contents of said agreement are provided in "3-(2) Overview of content of liability limitation agreements" on page 25 of this Notice of Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Japanese version only). If the election of Mr. Toshifumi Inami and Ms. Akiko Monden is approved, the Company plans to conclude said liability limitation agreements with them.
  6. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company, and an overview of the contents of said insurance contract is provided in "3-(3) Overview of content of directors and officers liability insurance contract" on page 25 of this Notice of Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Japanese version only). If the candidates for Directors assume office, they will become insured persons under the insurance policy, and no premiums will be borne by them. The Company plans to renew the insurance policy with the similar contents at the time of next renewal.
    • 4 -

No. 1

Kenshi Date

Reappointment

Date of birth: November 21, 1970 / Male

Number of shares of the Company held:

45,100

Significant concurrent positions: Not applicable.

Attendance at Board of Directors meetings: 13/13

Past experience, positions and responsibilities at the Company

April 1995

Joined the Company

July 2020

Senior Executive Officer; Chief, Sales

March 2012

Managing Director, Chugoku Paints

Headquarter

B.V.

June 2021

Representative Director and President;

June 2017

Deputy Chief, Sales Headquarter

Chief, Sales Headquarter

April 2018

Chief, Sales Headquarter

April 2023

Representative Director and President

July 2018

Executive Officer; Chief, Sales

(present)

Headquarter

[Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director]

After serving as the leader of a major overseas sales location of the Company, he has been overseeing the entire Sales Section since 2018 as Executive Officer and Chief of Sales Headquarter. With this wealth of knowledge and experience regarding the Company's business and organizational management, the Company has judged he will continue to be an integral part of the Company's management, and he has been designated as a candidate for Director.

No. 2

Hideyuki Tanaka

Reappointment

Date of birth: August 7, 1965 / Male

Number of shares of the Company held:

34,800

Significant concurrent positions: Not applicable.

Attendance at Board of Directors meetings: 13/13

Past experience, positions and responsibilities at the Company

April 1988

Joined the Company

April 2017

Executive Officer; Chief, Technical &

April 2008

Leader, Marine Specialty Coating

Production Headquarter; and General

Products Group, Anti Fouling Tech.

Manager, R&D No. 2 Dept.

Dept., Technical Center, Marine

June 2017

Director; Chief, Technical & Production

Coatings Headquarter; and Leader,

Headquarter

Group-3, R&D Center, R&D

April 2018

Director; Chief, Technical Headquarter

Headquarter

June 2021

Managing Director; Chief, Technical

April 2011

Leader, R&D Group-2, R&D Dept.,

Headquarter

Technical Headquarter

April 2022

Managing Director; Chief, Technical

July 2015

Executive Officer; Deputy Chief,

Headquarter; and Chief, Production

Technical & Production Headquarter;

Headquarter

and General Manager, R&D No. 2 Dept. April 2023

Managing Director; Chief, Technical

Headquarter (present)

[Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director]

With his many years of involvement in R&D operations in technical divisions, the Company has judged that these achievements, abilities, and wealth of experience will continue to be an integral part of the Company's management, and he has been designated a candidate for Director.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

CMP - Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 15:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS, LTD.
11:07aChugoku Marine Paints : Notice of the 126 th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/18Chugoku Marine Paints : Company overview
PU
05/18Chugoku Marine Paints : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
05/11Chugoku Marine Paints : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,..
PU
05/10Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, ..
CI
03/30CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final divi..
FA
02/02Chugoku Marine Paints : Company overview
PU
01/06Tranche Update on Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Octobe..
CI
01/05Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on October 31, 2022, has expired..
CI
01/04Tranche Update on Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Octobe..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 98 250 M 699 M 699 M
Net income 2023 3 450 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,7x
Yield 2023 3,22%
Capitalization 53 270 M 379 M 379 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 2 207
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 088,00 JPY
Average target price 1 245,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masataka Uetake Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
kenji Date President, Representative Director & GM-Sales
Katsunori Kobayashi Executive Officer & Finance Manager
Hideyuki Tanaka Managing Director & General Manager-Technology
Junji Tomochika Director & Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS, LTD.14.05%383
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-3.45%59 113
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED1.31%36 322
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.6.35%31 482
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.28%18 787
AKZO NOBEL N.V.15.51%13 193
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer