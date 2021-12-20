Chugoku Marine Paints : Social and Environmental Report 2021

CMP's approach to society and environment

Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd. (CMP) actively works on creation of values and solution of social issues indicated by the SDGs (*) through its business activities.

CMP fulfills its responsibility as a paint manufacturer.

Taking a socially significant role and responsibility to contribute to industrial development through improving paint performance, CMP, a company supplying paints to users in the key industries such as marine, shipbuilding, utility, steel, construction and woodwork, strives to ensure stable supply of products developing its genuine technologies and production system.

CMP promotes the development of eco-friendly products.

CMP has been developing products that lead to reduced greenhouse gas emissions, such as fuel-saving antifoulings and heat-reflecting coatings, as well as paints for offshore wind farms. To contribute to the realization of low-carbon society by means of paint technologies, CMP will continue to focus on the development and performance improvement of eco-friendly products.

CMP strives to reduce the environmental burden and improves product safety.

In order to reduce the environmental impact generated in the manufacturing process, transport and use of its products and to enhance product safety, CMP promotes various initiatives including establishing a management system for environmental protection and safety as well as producing solvent-free paints to reduce irritating materials and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

CMP contributes to sustainable development of the society.

CMP will place compliance as its management cornerstone, emphasizing the establishment of sound and highly-transparent corporate governance and internal control, and strive to improve the relationship with local communities through combined efforts of all group companies. CMP will continue to make efforts toward establishing social trust and contributing to sustainable social develop- ment.

* SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals)

SDGs are global development goals adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in September 2015 for the year 2030. SDGs consist of 17 goals and 169 targets for realizing sustainable society, under the basic principle of "Leaving no one behind".