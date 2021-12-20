Chugoku Marine Paints : Social and Environmental Report 2021
C o n t e n t s
Greetings
1
CMP's approach to society and environment
2
Company overview
Company profile
3
Product development
Description of main business
7
Product development
9
Environmental products
11
Together with stakeholders
Together with stakeholders
15
Together with customers
17
Together with suppliers
20
Together with local communities
21
Together with shareholders and investors
23
Together with employees
29
Coatings Care activities
Environmental management
31
Material balance
33
Climate change
34
Resource utilization and
Waste
37
pollution prevention
Water resources
39
Air pollution control
40
Management of chemical substances contained in products
41
Conservation of biodiversity
43
Disaster and accident prevention
44
Environmental accounting & Eco-efficiency
45
Environmental Performance
46
Scope of
This report focuses on our domestic business activities (a
activities
part of the descriptions in this report includes data of our
reported
overseas affiliates).
The following abbreviated names are used in the summary
of collected environmental data.
■ Kyushu Factory
Kyushu Factory
■ Shiga Factory
Shiga Factory
■ Technical Center(Otake)
Technical Headquarters, Otake
■ Technical Center(Shiga)
Technical Headquarters, Shiga
■ Ohtake-Meishin Chemical
Ohtake-Meishin Chemical Co., Ltd.
■ Kobe Paints
Kobe Paints, Ltd.
Period
April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 (a part of the descriptions
covered
may include the period in and after April 2021)
Date
December, 2021
of Issue
Greetings
We are pleased to provide you with our Social and Environmental Report 2021. We hope it will help you understand our efforts and commitments to society and the environment.
CMP will continuously do our best to achieve a sustainable society. Your continued support and advice would be greatly appreciated.
Kenshi Date
President
CMP's approach to society and environment
Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd. (CMP) actively works on creation of values and solution of social issues indicated by the SDGs (*) through its business activities.
CMP fulfills its responsibility as a paint manufacturer.
Taking a socially significant role and responsibility to contribute to industrial development through improving paint performance, CMP, a company supplying paints to users in the key industries such as marine, shipbuilding, utility, steel, construction and woodwork, strives to ensure stable supply of products developing its genuine technologies and production system.
CMP promotes the development of eco-friendly products.
CMP has been developing products that lead to reduced greenhouse gas emissions, such as fuel-saving antifoulings and heat-reflecting coatings, as well as paints for offshore wind farms. To contribute to the realization of low-carbon society by means of paint technologies, CMP will continue to focus on the development and performance improvement of eco-friendly products.
CMP strives to reduce the environmental burden and improves product safety.
In order to reduce the environmental impact generated in the manufacturing process, transport and use of its products and to enhance product safety, CMP promotes various initiatives including establishing a management system for environmental protection and safety as well as producing solvent-free paints to reduce irritating materials and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).
CMP contributes to sustainable development of the society.
CMP will place compliance as its management cornerstone, emphasizing the establishment of sound and highly-transparent corporate governance and internal control, and strive to improve the relationship with local communities through combined efforts of all group companies. CMP will continue to make efforts toward establishing social trust and contributing to sustainable social develop- ment.
* SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals)
SDGs are global development goals adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in September 2015 for the year 2030. SDGs consist of 17 goals and 169 targets for realizing sustainable society, under the basic principle of "Leaving no one behind".
2
Company overview
Company profile
CMP, a leading company aiming to harmonize human activity with nature.
Since its foundation, Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd. has been taking a unique approach in the industry to develop core products for marine paints and also paints for industrial applications. Our consistent and sincere attitude in areas of both software and hardware towards developing better products has been highly appreciated and praised by customers not only locally but also internationally. With the help of strong customer confidence in our products and services and our never-ending quest to meet customers' expectations, we keep developing. As we are a supplier to key industries such as shipping, ship building, electric power, steel, construction and woodworking industries, our role and contribution can be vital to the growth of the industrial world in many aspects. Also, our efforts should be based in the ideal of maintaining harmony between man and nature. Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd. is an industrial leader that seeks to promote industrial growth while protecting the global environment, and continues its efforts into the future with a creative and innovative approach towards meeting customers' needs.
Corporate data
Company name
CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS, LTD.
Head offices
Tokyo Office
Tokyo Club Building, 2-6, Kasumigaseki 3-chome,
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-0013 Japan
Phone: +81-3-3506-3951 Fax: +81-3-5511-8541
Hiroshima Office
1-7,Meiji-Shinkai,Otake-shi,Hiroshima-ken
739-0652, Japan
Phone: +81-827-57-8555 Fax: +81-827-59-0017
Company president
Kenshi Date
Date of establishment
May 1917
Capital
11,600 million yen
Stock exchange
First section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange(Code #4617)
Net sales
82,442 million yen in FY2020 (Consolidated)
32,434 million yen in FY2020 (Non-consolidated)
Transition of Annual Net Sales
Consolidated
yen)
Non-consolidated
million
800
(100
600
NetSales
200
400
0
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 (FY)
Number of employees
End of March 2021
2,276 (Consolidated)
474 (Non-consolidated / Male: 392 Female: 82)
As of March 31, 2021, the number of nonpermanent employees on a consolidated basis was 200, or approximately 8.1% of the
total workforce.
Company logo (established in 1992)
Our company logo is based on a design selected from about
250 designs submitted in response to a group-wide invitation that was issued as part of the 75th anniversary memorial project. This logo carries our hopes for major future growth of the CMP group, with the red highlight indicating a passionate "human"power that continues to seek new challenges.
Company mascot "PENTARO®" born in 2017 in
commemoration of the 100th anniversary. (Trademark Registration No. 5813014)
3
Chugoku Marine Paints,Ltd . Social & Environmental Report 2021
Japan networks
Head Office
Technical Headquater
Factories in Japan
Tokyo Head Office
Technical Headquater
(Hiroshima Pref.)
ISO 9001
Kyushu Factory
ISO 9001 ISO 14001
Hiroshima Head Office
Technical Headquater ISO 9001 ISO 14001
Shiga Factory
ISO 9001 ISO 14001
(Shiga Pref.)
Factories at Japanese subsidiaries
Hokkaido
Head office
Factory
Sales office
Sendai
Kobe Paints, Ltd.
ISO 9001
Shiga
Osaka
Hyogo
Onomichi
Kure
Tokyo
Hiroshima
Nagoya
Shizuoka
Marugame
Ohtake-Meishin Chemical
ISO 9001
Co., Ltd.
Usuki
Imabari
Japanese subsidiaries
Fukuoka
Saga
CMP Planning, Ltd.
Kobe Paints, Ltd.
Sasebo
Nagasaki
Ohtake-Meishin Chemical Co., Ltd.
Sanyo Kosan Co. Ltd.
Bunsei Trading Co. Ltd.
Global Engineering Service, Co., Ltd.
4
