  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    4617   JP3522600000

CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS, LTD.

(4617)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chugoku Marine Paints : Social and Environmental Report 2021

12/20/2021 | 10:40am EST
C o n t e n t s

Greetings

1

CMP's approach to society and environment

2

Company overview

Company profile

3

Product development

Description of main business

7

Product development

9

Environmental products

11

Together with stakeholders

Together with stakeholders

15

Together with customers

17

Together with suppliers

20

Together with local communities

21

Together with shareholders and investors

23

Together with employees

29

Coatings Care activities

Environmental management

31

Material balance

33

Climate change

34

Resource utilization and

Waste

37

pollution prevention

Water resources

39

Air pollution control

40

Management of chemical substances contained in products

41

Conservation of biodiversity

43

Disaster and accident prevention

44

Environmental accounting & Eco-efficiency

45

Environmental Performance

46

Scope of

This report focuses on our domestic business activities (a

activities

part of the descriptions in this report includes data of our

reported

overseas affiliates).

The following abbreviated names are used in the summary

of collected environmental data.

■ Kyushu Factory

Kyushu Factory

■ Shiga Factory

Shiga Factory

■ Technical Center(Otake)

Technical Headquarters, Otake

■ Technical Center(Shiga)

Technical Headquarters, Shiga

■ Ohtake-Meishin Chemical

Ohtake-Meishin Chemical Co., Ltd.

■ Kobe Paints

Kobe Paints, Ltd.

Period

April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 (a part of the descriptions

covered

may include the period in and after April 2021)

Date

December, 2021

of Issue

Greetings

We are pleased to provide you with our Social and Environmental Report 2021. We hope it will help you understand our efforts and commitments to society and the environment.

CMP will continuously do our best to achieve a sustainable society. Your continued support and advice would be greatly appreciated.

Kenshi Date

President

CMP's approach to society and environment

Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd. (CMP) actively works on creation of values and solution of social issues indicated by the SDGs (*) through its business activities.

CMP fulfills its responsibility as a paint manufacturer.

Taking a socially significant role and responsibility to contribute to industrial development through improving paint performance, CMP, a company supplying paints to users in the key industries such as marine, shipbuilding, utility, steel, construction and woodwork, strives to ensure stable supply of products developing its genuine technologies and production system.

CMP promotes the development of eco-friendly products.

CMP has been developing products that lead to reduced greenhouse gas emissions, such as fuel-saving antifoulings and heat-reflecting coatings, as well as paints for offshore wind farms. To contribute to the realization of low-carbon society by means of paint technologies, CMP will continue to focus on the development and performance improvement of eco-friendly products.

CMP strives to reduce the environmental burden and improves product safety.

In order to reduce the environmental impact generated in the manufacturing process, transport and use of its products and to enhance product safety, CMP promotes various initiatives including establishing a management system for environmental protection and safety as well as producing solvent-free paints to reduce irritating materials and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

CMP contributes to sustainable development of the society.

CMP will place compliance as its management cornerstone, emphasizing the establishment of sound and highly-transparent corporate governance and internal control, and strive to improve the relationship with local communities through combined efforts of all group companies. CMP will continue to make efforts toward establishing social trust and contributing to sustainable social develop- ment.

* SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals)

SDGs are global development goals adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in September 2015 for the year 2030. SDGs consist of 17 goals and 169 targets for realizing sustainable society, under the basic principle of "Leaving no one behind".

2

Company overview

Company profile

CMP, a leading company aiming to harmonize human activity with nature.

Since its foundation, Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd. has been taking a unique approach in the industry to develop core products for marine paints and also paints for industrial applications. Our consistent and sincere attitude in areas of both software and hardware towards developing better products has been highly appreciated and praised by customers not only locally but also internationally. With the help of strong customer confidence in our products and services and our never-ending quest to meet customers' expectations, we keep developing. As we are a supplier to key industries such as shipping, ship building, electric power, steel, construction and woodworking industries, our role and contribution can be vital to the growth of the industrial world in many aspects. Also, our efforts should be based in the ideal of maintaining harmony between man and nature. Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd. is an industrial leader that seeks to promote industrial growth while protecting the global environment, and continues its efforts into the future with a creative and innovative approach towards meeting customers' needs.

Corporate data

Company name

CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS, LTD.

Head offices

Tokyo Office

Tokyo Club Building, 2-6, Kasumigaseki 3-chome,

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-0013 Japan

Phone: +81-3-3506-3951 Fax: +81-3-5511-8541

Hiroshima Office

1-7,Meiji-Shinkai,Otake-shi,Hiroshima-ken

739-0652, Japan

Phone: +81-827-57-8555 Fax: +81-827-59-0017

Company president

Kenshi Date

Date of establishment

May 1917

Capital

11,600 million yen

Stock exchange

First section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange(Code #4617)

Net sales

82,442 million yen in FY2020 (Consolidated)

32,434 million yen in FY2020 (Non-consolidated)

Transition of Annual Net Sales

Consolidated

yen)

Non-consolidated

million

800

(100

600

NetSales

200

400

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 (FY)

Number of employees

End of March 2021

2,276 (Consolidated)

474 (Non-consolidated / Male: 392 Female: 82)

  1. As of March 31, 2021, the number of nonpermanent employees on a consolidated basis was 200, or approximately 8.1% of the

total workforce.

Company logo (established in 1992)

Our company logo is based on a design selected from about

250 designs submitted in response to a group-wide invitation that was issued as part of the 75th anniversary memorial project. This logo carries our hopes for major future growth of the CMP group, with the red highlight indicating a passionate "human"power that continues to seek new challenges.

Company mascot "PENTARO®" born in 2017 in

commemoration of the 100th anniversary. (Trademark Registration No. 5813014)

3

Chugoku Marine Paints,Ltd . Social & Environmental Report 2021

Japan networks

Head Office

Technical Headquater

Factories in Japan

Tokyo Head Office

Technical Headquater

(Hiroshima Pref.)

ISO 9001

Kyushu Factory

ISO 9001 ISO 14001

Hiroshima Head Office

Technical Headquater ISO 9001 ISO 14001

Shiga Factory

ISO 9001 ISO 14001

(Shiga Pref.)

Factories at Japanese subsidiaries

Hokkaido

Head office

Factory

Sales office

Sendai

Kobe Paints, Ltd.

ISO 9001

Shiga

Osaka

Hyogo

Onomichi

Kure

Tokyo

Hiroshima

Nagoya

Shizuoka

Marugame

Ohtake-Meishin Chemical

ISO 9001

Co., Ltd.

Usuki

Imabari

Japanese subsidiaries

Fukuoka

Saga

CMP Planning, Ltd.

Kobe Paints, Ltd.

Sasebo

Nagasaki

Ohtake-Meishin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sanyo Kosan Co. Ltd.

Bunsei Trading Co. Ltd.

Global Engineering Service, Co., Ltd.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CMP - Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 15:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
