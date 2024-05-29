Company overview
May, 2024
Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.
TSE Code #4617
Company mascot, "Pentaro"
Outline
- Company outline
- Description of products and businesses
- Medium-TermManagement Plan
- ESG information
1-1
１．Company outline
What is Chugoku Marine Paints?
- Long-establishedpaint manufacturer
- Founded in Hiroshima in 1917
*Located in Chugoku area in Japan
- High niche market share
- Approx. 60% of the domestic market share for marine coatings. We also have a top-classoverseas market share.
- Global warming solutions
→Antifouling coatings,
Coatings for offshore wind power generation facilities
参Company考
outline
Name
Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.
Establishment
May 1917 (in business for 107 years)
Main business
Production and sales of functional coatings centered on marine coatings
Capital
11,626 million yen
Headquarter
Tokyo: 2-6, Kasumigaseki 3-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Hiroshima: 1-7,Meiji-Shinkai,Otake-Shi, Hiroshima (registered headquarters address)
Representative
Kenshi Date, President
Stock exchange
Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code: 4617)
Net sales
116,184 million yen (consolidated, as of March 31, 2024)
Employees
2,104 (consolidated, as of March 31, 2024)
Major shareholders
THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. (ACCOUNT IN TRUST)/11.5%, CHUGOKU
and ownership ratios
MARINE PAINTS, LTD./9.9%, THE HIROSHIMA BANK, LTD./4.4%, CUSTODY BANK OF JAPAN,
(as of Mar.31, 2024)
Ltd. (ACCOUNT IN TRUST)/4.2%, MEIJI YASUDA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY./3.6%,
CMP History (1)
From our founding to the top domestic market share
1917
Establishment of Chugoku Chemical Industry
Limited Partnership, with capital of 50,000 yen
Founded in Hiroshima by Iwao Suzukawa with the goal of transitioning to domestic production of antifouling ship bottom coatings. At the time, Japan relied on imported products because no antifouling coatings with excellent performance were produced in Japan.
1923
Reorganization as Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.,
with capital of 250,000 yen
Hiroshima HQ in 1924
1945 Dropping of atomic bomb on Hiroshima
The Hiroshima factory and divisions throughout Hiroshima city suffered catastrophic damage. At this time, we began producing daily necessities such as soaps and toothpastes at our alternate factory in Itsukaichi.
Hiroshima HQ after the disasters from A-bomb
1946
Resuming production of coatings at
Hiroshima factory
1949
Listing on the Hiroshima Stock
Exchange
The 1950s
Transitioned from an antifouling ship
bottom paint manufacturer into a
comprehensive manufacturer of
marine coatings; further branched out
into the field of woodwork coatings
1961
Completion of Shiga Factory
Listing on 2nd section of the Tokyo Stock
Exchange (TSE)
The 1960s
Achieved the top domestic market share for
marine coatings in step with the Japanese
shipbuilding industry, which had become the
largest in the world in terms of new ships
constructed
CMP History (2)
From overseas expansion to participation in new lines of business
1968 Establishmentoffice of London representative
We began our active overseas expansion with the establishment of a business office in London. Our overseas network continues to expand today.
Years in which major foreign subsidiaries
Note: Years in parentheses indicate
were established
when factory construction was
1973
Hong Kong
completed or when production
began
1980
Singapore(1986)
1983
UK, Taiwan
1984
Greece
1988
Netherland(1988)
Indonesia(1989), Korea(2002)
1989
Thailand(1994)
1990
Malaysia(1992), USA(1990)
1993
Shanghai(1994)
1997
Guangdong (1999), Germany
2012
Italy
2019
Myanmar (2020)
New factory in Netherland (2017)
1975 Completion of Kyushu factory
After the 1970s
Alongside our active overseas expansion, we aimed to enter a variety of new areas, including resin caulking materials for railway tracks, container coatings, heavy anti-corrosion coatings, and UV-curable coatings for woodwork.
1984
Moving to the first section of the TSE
1994
Completion of Otake research center in
Hiroshima
After 2000s
Received orders associated with large-scale
properties overseas and accelerated development
of environmentally friendly antifouling coatings;
We will respond to the opportunities offered by
expanding businesses primarily by developing
multifunctional products with the same spirit of
superior product production that we have nurtured
since our founding.
参Bases考 and Group companies
Our business encompasses approximately 60 locations
belonging to 24 companies located in 20 countries around the world.
Norway
UK
Germany
Holland
Japan
Italy
South Korea
Tokyo (headquarters)
Greece
Turkey
Shiga
Cyprus
UAE
Shanghai
Hyogo
Guangdong
USA
India
Myanmar
Taiwan
Hiroshima (headquarters)
Thailand
Hong Kong
Saga
Malaysia
Singapore
(Sales offices in 12 other locations)
Indonesia
- Major group companies
OHTAKE MEISHIN CHEMICAL,
Japan
CHUGOKU SAMHWA PAINTS, Ltd.
South Korea
CHUGOKU PAINTS B.V.
Holland
LTD.
(Hiroshima)
KOBE PAINTS, LTD.
Japan
CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS
Singapore
CHUGOKU PAINTS (UK) Ltd.
UK
(Hyogo)
(Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS
China
CHUGOKU PAINTS (Malaysia)
Malaysia
CHUGOKU PAINTS (Germany)
Germany
(Shanghai), Ltd.
(Shanghai)
Sdn. Bhd.
G.M.B.H.
CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS
China
TOA-CHUGOKU PAINTS Co., Ltd.
Thailand
CHUGOKU-BOAT ITALY S.P.A.
Italy
(Guangdong), Ltd.
(Guangdong)
CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS
Hong Kong
P.T. CHUGOKU PAINTS
Indonesia
CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS
Greece
(Hong Kong), Ltd.
INDONESIA
(Hellas), S.A.
CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS
Taiwan
CHUGOKU PAINTS (India) Pvt. Ltd
India
CMP COATINGS, Inc.
USA
(Taiwan), Ltd.
Sales by product and region
Container coatings
Other 0.3%
Industrial coatings
1.6%
10.9%
Marine coatings
By product
(FY03/24)
Europe and
the US
Japan
23.0% 34.9%
Southeast
By region
Asia
14.7%
87.2%
10.2%
17.2%
Korea
China
Operating results
Fluctuations in profit are large due to shifts in raw material and ship prices, but we have achieved three V-shapedrecoveries over the past 20 years
Consolidated Performance over the Past 20 Years
1,240
1,140
1,040
940
840
(Unit: 100 million yen)
Sales
Operating profit
1,047
1,036
881
868
1,200
1,150
1,161
170
1,067
965
935
994
150
901
884
877
842
121
120
836
823
829
824
130
740
678
99
99
110
88
81
84
640
90
74
72
65
540
54
54
70
440
47
340
36
40
37
34
38
50
240
30
140
6
-6
10
40
-60
03/06
03/07 03/08 03/09
03/10 03/11 03/12
03/13 03/14 03/15 03/16
03/17 03/18
03/19
03/20 03/21 03/22
03/23
(FY)
03/24
03/25
