1917 Establishment of Chugoku Chemical Industry Limited Partnership, with capital of 50,000 yen

Founded in Hiroshima by Iwao Suzukawa with the goal of transitioning to domestic production of antifouling ship bottom coatings. At the time, Japan relied on imported products because no antifouling coatings with excellent performance were produced in Japan.

1923 Reorganization as Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd., with capital of 250,000 yen

Hiroshima HQ in 1924

1945 Dropping of atomic bomb on Hiroshima

The Hiroshima factory and divisions throughout Hiroshima city suffered catastrophic damage. At this time, we began producing daily necessities such as soaps and toothpastes at our alternate factory in Itsukaichi.

Hiroshima HQ after the disasters from A-bomb