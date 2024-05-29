Company overview

May, 2024

Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.

TSE Code #4617

Outline

  1. Company outline
  2. Description of products and businesses
  3. Medium-TermManagement Plan
  4. ESG information

1-1

１．Company outline

What is Chugoku Marine Paints?

  • Long-establishedpaint manufacturer
  • Founded in Hiroshima in 1917

*Located in Chugoku area in Japan

  • High niche market share
    • Approx. 60% of the domestic market share for marine coatings. We also have a top-classoverseas market share.
  • Global warming solutions

Antifouling coatings,

Coatings for offshore wind power generation facilities

Company

outline

Name

Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.

Establishment

May 1917 (in business for 107 years)

Main business

Production and sales of functional coatings centered on marine coatings

Capital

11,626 million yen

Headquarter

Tokyo: 2-6, Kasumigaseki 3-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Hiroshima: 1-7,Meiji-Shinkai,Otake-Shi, Hiroshima (registered headquarters address)

Representative

Kenshi Date, President

Stock exchange

Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code: 4617)

Net sales

116,184 million yen (consolidated, as of March 31, 2024)

Employees

2,104 (consolidated, as of March 31, 2024)

Major shareholders

THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. (ACCOUNT IN TRUST)/11.5%, CHUGOKU

and ownership ratios

MARINE PAINTS, LTD./9.9%, THE HIROSHIMA BANK, LTD./4.4%, CUSTODY BANK OF JAPAN,

(as of Mar.31, 2024)

Ltd. (ACCOUNT IN TRUST)/4.2%, MEIJI YASUDA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY./3.6%,

CMP History (1)

From our founding to the top domestic market share

1917

Establishment of Chugoku Chemical Industry

Limited Partnership, with capital of 50,000 yen

Founded in Hiroshima by Iwao Suzukawa with the goal of transitioning to domestic production of antifouling ship bottom coatings. At the time, Japan relied on imported products because no antifouling coatings with excellent performance were produced in Japan.

1923

Reorganization as Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.,

with capital of 250,000 yen

Hiroshima HQ in 1924

1945 Dropping of atomic bomb on Hiroshima

The Hiroshima factory and divisions throughout Hiroshima city suffered catastrophic damage. At this time, we began producing daily necessities such as soaps and toothpastes at our alternate factory in Itsukaichi.

Hiroshima HQ after the disasters from A-bomb

1946

Resuming production of coatings at

Hiroshima factory

1949

Listing on the Hiroshima Stock

Exchange

The 1950s

Transitioned from an antifouling ship

bottom paint manufacturer into a

comprehensive manufacturer of

marine coatings; further branched out

into the field of woodwork coatings

1961

Completion of Shiga Factory

Listing on 2nd section of the Tokyo Stock

Exchange (TSE)

The 1960s

Achieved the top domestic market share for

marine coatings in step with the Japanese

shipbuilding industry, which had become the

largest in the world in terms of new ships

constructed

CMP History (2)

From overseas expansion to participation in new lines of business

1968 Establishmentoffice of London representative

We began our active overseas expansion with the establishment of a business office in London. Our overseas network continues to expand today.

Years in which major foreign subsidiaries

Note: Years in parentheses indicate

were established

when factory construction was

1973

Hong Kong

completed or when production

began

1980

Singapore(1986)

1983

UK, Taiwan

1984

Greece

1988

Netherland(1988)

Indonesia(1989), Korea(2002)

1989

Thailand(1994)

1990

Malaysia(1992), USA(1990)

1993

Shanghai(1994)

1997

Guangdong (1999), Germany

2012

Italy

2019

Myanmar (2020)

New factory in Netherland (2017)

1975 Completion of Kyushu factory

After the 1970s

Alongside our active overseas expansion, we aimed to enter a variety of new areas, including resin caulking materials for railway tracks, container coatings, heavy anti-corrosion coatings, and UV-curable coatings for woodwork.

1984

Moving to the first section of the TSE

1994

Completion of Otake research center in

Hiroshima

After 2000s

Received orders associated with large-scale

properties overseas and accelerated development

of environmentally friendly antifouling coatings;

We will respond to the opportunities offered by

expanding businesses primarily by developing

multifunctional products with the same spirit of

superior product production that we have nurtured

since our founding.

Bases and Group companies

Our business encompasses approximately 60 locations

belonging to 24 companies located in 20 countries around the world.

Norway

UK

Germany

Holland

Japan

Italy

South Korea

Tokyo (headquarters)

Greece

Turkey

Shiga

Cyprus

UAE

Shanghai

Hyogo

Guangdong

USA

India

Myanmar

Taiwan

Hiroshima (headquarters)

Thailand

Hong Kong

Saga

Malaysia

Singapore

(Sales offices in 12 other locations)

Indonesia

  • Major group companies

OHTAKE MEISHIN CHEMICAL,

Japan

CHUGOKU SAMHWA PAINTS, Ltd.

South Korea

CHUGOKU PAINTS B.V.

Holland

LTD.

(Hiroshima)

KOBE PAINTS, LTD.

Japan

CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS

Singapore

CHUGOKU PAINTS (UK) Ltd.

UK

(Hyogo)

(Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS

China

CHUGOKU PAINTS (Malaysia)

Malaysia

CHUGOKU PAINTS (Germany)

Germany

(Shanghai), Ltd.

(Shanghai)

Sdn. Bhd.

G.M.B.H.

CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS

China

TOA-CHUGOKU PAINTS Co., Ltd.

Thailand

CHUGOKU-BOAT ITALY S.P.A.

Italy

(Guangdong), Ltd.

(Guangdong)

CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS

Hong Kong

P.T. CHUGOKU PAINTS

Indonesia

CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS

Greece

(Hong Kong), Ltd.

INDONESIA

(Hellas), S.A.

CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS

Taiwan

CHUGOKU PAINTS (India) Pvt. Ltd

India

CMP COATINGS, Inc.

USA

(Taiwan), Ltd.

Sales by product and region

Container coatings

Other 0.3%

Industrial coatings

1.6%

10.9%

Marine coatings

By product

(FY03/24)

Europe and

the US

Japan

23.0% 34.9%

Southeast

By region

Asia

14.7%

87.2%

10.2%

17.2%

Korea

China

Operating results

Fluctuations in profit are large due to shifts in raw material and ship prices, but we have achieved three V-shapedrecoveries over the past 20 years

Consolidated Performance over the Past 20 Years

1,240

1,140

1,040

940

840

(Unit: 100 million yen)

Sales

Operating profit

1,047

1,036

881

868

1,200

1,150

1,161

170

1,067

965

935

994

150

901

884

877

842

121

120

836

823

829

824

130

740

678

99

99

110

88

81

84

640

90

74

72

65

540

54

54

70

440

47

340

36

40

37

34

38

50

240

30

140

6

-6

10

40

-60

03/06

03/07 03/08 03/09

03/10 03/11 03/12

03/13 03/14 03/15 03/16

03/17 03/18

03/19

03/20 03/21 03/22

03/23

(FY)

03/24

03/25

Forecast

10

