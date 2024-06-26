CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS, LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of paint, as well as the provision of contract painting services. The Company has five geographical segments, including Japan segment, China segment, Korea segment, Southeast Asia segment and Europe and America segment. Japan segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of paint, as well as the management of real estate business. The other four reporting segments are engaged in the manufacture and sale of paint.

Sector Commodity Chemicals