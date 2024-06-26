June 26, 2024

Company Name:

CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS, LTD.

Representative:

Kenshi Date, President

(First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange,

Code No. 4617)

Duties of Directors

This is to announce that the Board of Directors today resolved the Duties of Directors as listed below.

(Effective Date: June 26, 2024)

Name of Director

Position

Duty

Kenshi Date

Representative

President

Director

Hideyuki Tanaka

Managing Director

Chief of Technical Headquarter

Katsunori Kobayashi

Managing Director

Chief of Administration Headquarter

Deputy Chief of Administration

Takao Shimizu

Director

Headquarter, in charge of Corporate

Strategy

Toshifumi Inami

Director

(Outside Director)

Akiko Monden

Director

(Outside Director)

Allocations of duties to Executive Officers are listed below.

(As of July 1, 2024)

Name of

Position

Duty

Executive Officer

Senior

Deputy Chief of Technical Headquarter /

Hiroyuki Okimoto

General Manager of

Executive Officer

Antifouling Coatings Tech. Dept.

Koji Akiyama

Senior

Chief of Sales Headquarter

Executive Officer

Deputy Chief of Sales Headquarter /

Masataka Mitsuda

Executive Officer

Chief of Sales & Marketing Div. (Marine

Coatings)

Makoto Saito

Executive Officer

Deputy Chief of Technical Headquarter /

General Manager of R&D No.2 Dept.

Shinji Nakamura

Executive Officer

Deputy Chief of Administration

Headquarter

Moto Kitayaki

Executive Officer

Chief of Production Headquarter

