This is to announce that the Board of Directors today resolved the Duties of Directors as listed below.
(Effective Date: June 26, 2024)
Name of Director
Position
Duty
Kenshi Date
Representative
President
Director
Hideyuki Tanaka
Managing Director
Chief of Technical Headquarter
Katsunori Kobayashi
Managing Director
Chief of Administration Headquarter
Deputy Chief of Administration
Takao Shimizu
Director
Headquarter, in charge of Corporate
Strategy
Toshifumi Inami
Director
(Outside Director)
Akiko Monden
Director
(Outside Director)
Allocations of duties to Executive Officers are listed below.
(As of July 1, 2024)
Name of
Position
Duty
Executive Officer
Senior
Deputy Chief of Technical Headquarter /
Hiroyuki Okimoto
General Manager of
Executive Officer
Antifouling Coatings Tech. Dept.
Koji Akiyama
Senior
Chief of Sales Headquarter
Executive Officer
Deputy Chief of Sales Headquarter /
Masataka Mitsuda
Executive Officer
Chief of Sales & Marketing Div. (Marine
Coatings)
Makoto Saito
Executive Officer
Deputy Chief of Technical Headquarter /
General Manager of R&D No.2 Dept.
Shinji Nakamura
Executive Officer
Deputy Chief of Administration
Headquarter
Moto Kitayaki
Executive Officer
Chief of Production Headquarter
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
CMP - Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. published this content on
26 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
26 June 2024 08:13:40 UTC.
CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS, LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of paint, as well as the provision of contract painting services. The Company has five geographical segments, including Japan segment, China segment, Korea segment, Southeast Asia segment and Europe and America segment. Japan segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of paint, as well as the management of real estate business. The other four reporting segments are engaged in the manufacture and sale of paint.