June 26, 2024
To Shareholders:
Kenshi Date
Representative Director and President
Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.
1-7,Meiji-Shingai,Otake-Shi, Hiroshima
NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS OF
THE 127TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that the following matters were reported and resolved at the 127th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today.
Matters reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 127th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 127th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
The Company reported the foregoing matters to the shareholders present at the meeting.
Proposals resolved:
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed, and the year-end dividends were determined to be ¥46 per share.
Proposal 2: Election of 6 Directors
The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. Mr. Kenshi Date, Mr. Hideyuki Tanaka, Mr. Katsunori Kobayashi, Mr. Takao Shimizu, Mr. Toshifumi Inami and Ms. Akiko Monden were elected as Directors, and they assumed their respective offices.
Mr. Toshifumi Inami and Ms. Akiko Monden are Outside Directors.
Proposal 3: Election of 2 Corporate Auditors
The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. Mr. Junichi Yokozeki and Ms. Kie Yamada were elected as Corporate Auditors, and they assumed their respective offices.
Ms. Kie Yamada is an Outside Corporate Auditor.
Proposal 4: Election of 1 Substitute Corporate Auditor
The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. Mr. Takanori Araikawa was elected as a Substitute Corporate Auditor.
End
