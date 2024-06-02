Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
June 5, 2024
(Commencement Date of Electronic Provision Measures: June 3, 2024
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Kenshi Date
Representative Director and President
Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.
1-7,Meiji-Shinkai,Otake-Shi,
Hiroshima
NOTICE OF
THE 127TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
You are cordially notified of the 127th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd. (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.
In convening this meeting, the Company has taken electronic measures to provide information contained in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Matters to be Provided Electronically").
The Matters to be Provided Electronically are posted on the following website on the Internet under the "Notice of the 127th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders."
The Company's website
http://www.cmp-chugoku.com/global/ir.html
In addition to the above, the Matters to be Provided Electronically are also available on the following website on the Internet.
Tokyo Stock Exchange website https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
Please access the Tokyo Stock Exchange website above, enter and search for the Company's name or stock exchange code, and select "Basic information" followed by "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to review.
Instead of attending the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders described in the Matters to be Provided Electronically and exercise your voting rights, following the instructions on page 3 by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Japan time.
1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time
2. Place:
3F main conference room of the Company's Hiroshima Office located at 1-7,
Meiji-Shinkai,Otake-Shi, Hiroshima, Japan
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's
127th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 127th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal 2: Election of 6 Directors
Proposal 3: Election of 2 Corporate Auditors
Proposal 4: Election of 1 Substitute Corporate Auditor
- Should the Matters to be Provided Electronically require revisions, the revised versions will be posted on each website above.
- The contents of the resolutions in this General Meeting of Shareholders will be posted on the Company's website listed above, after the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders, in substitution of being dispatched in writing.
- The documents the Company has been sending you also serve as documents stating the Matters to be Provided Electronically based on your request to deliver written documents. However, these documents do not include the following items pursuant to the provision of laws and regulations and Article 15 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. Accordingly, such documents are a part of the documents audited by the Corporate Auditors and the Accounting Auditor in preparing their audit report.
- "Systems to Ensure Appropriateness of Operations" and "Overview of Implementation Status of Systems to Ensure Appropriateness of Operations" in the Business Report
- "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements
- "Non-ConsolidatedStatement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
- Please note that the page numbers, section numbers, and reference pages of the documents sent to you are the same as those of the Matters to be Provided Electronically.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
It is proposed that surplus to be appropriated as follows.
Matters related to year-end dividends
While making growth investment its top priority, the Company's basic policy is to actively return surplus funds to its shareholders and properly manage shareholders' equity. In the Medium-term Management Plan that began in April 2021, the Company has set the total return on consolidated shareholders' equity* (D&BOE) to be an average of at least 5% over the course of the medium-term management plan, further setting the consolidated dividend payout ratio to be at least 40% and the minimum annual dividend to be ¥35 per share.
With regard to the year-end dividend for the fiscal year under review, based on the above policy and to place emphasis on stable dividend payouts, the Company proposes an annual dividend of ¥80 per share and after deduction of the ¥34per share implemented as an interim dividend on December 4, 2023, the value is proposed to be ¥46 per share.
1
Type of dividend assets
Cash
Items relating to the allocation of
¥46 per share of common stock
2
dividend assets to shareholders
Total: ¥2,280,138,074
and its total amount
(As a result, ¥80 per annum adding paid interim dividend)
3
Effective date of payment of
June 27, 2024
dividend from surplus
Annual dividend amount + Annual share buyback amount
*Total return on consolidated shareholders' equity =
Consolidated shareholders' equity (average between the totals
at the beginning and end of the fiscal year)
Proposal 2: Election of 6 Directors
The terms of office of all 6 Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the election of 6 Directors is proposed.
The candidates for Directors are as follows. Furthermore, to increase the independence and objectivity of the selection process, the selection of candidates for Director is determined by the Board of Directors based on reports by the "Nomination Advisory Committee," a body chaired by an Independent Outside Director comprised of committee members of which the majority are Independent Outside Directors.
Attendance
No.
Name
Position
at Board of
Directors
meetings
Representative
1
Kenshi Date
Reappointment
11/11
Director and President
Managing Director;
2
Hideyuki Tanaka
Reappointment
Chief, Technical
11/11
Headquarter
Director; Chief,
3
Katsunori Kobayashi
Reappointment
Administration
11/11
Headquarter
Director,
Deputy Chief of
Administration
4
Takao Shimizu
Reappointment
9/9
Headquarter, in
charge of Corporate
Strategy
Outside
5
Toshifumi Inami
Reappointment
Outside Director
11/11
Independent
Outside
6
Akiko Monden
Reappointment
Outside Director
9/9
Independent
(Notes)
1. There are no special interests between each candidate and the Company.
- Mr. Toshifumi Inami and Ms. Akiko Monden are candidates for Outside Director prescribed in Article 2, Paragraph 3, Item 7 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act.
- Mr. Toshifumi Inami and Ms. Akiko Monden are candidates for Independent Director required under the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
- Ms. Akiko Monden's official registered name is Akiko Asai.
- The term of office of Mr. Toshifumi Inami as Outside Director of the Company will be two years at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and the term of office of Ms. Akiko Monden as Outside Director of the Company will be one year at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
- Pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation, the Company has concluded a liability limitation agreement with Mr. Toshifumi Inami, and an overview of the contents of said agreement are provided in "3-(2) Overview of content of liability limitation agreements" on page 25 of this Notice of Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Japanese version only). If the election of Mr. Toshifumi Inami and Ms. Akiko Monden is approved, the Company plans to conclude said liability limitation agreements with them.
- The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company, and an overview of the contents of said insurance contract is provided in "3-(3) Overview of content of directors and officers liability insurance contract" on page 25 of this Notice of Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Japanese version only). If the candidates for Directors assume office, they will become insured persons under the insurance policy, and no premiums will be borne by them. The Company plans to renew the insurance policy with the similar contents at the time of next renewal.
No. 1
Kenshi Date
Reappointment
Date of birth: November 21, 1970 / Male
Number of shares of the Company held:
52,500
Significant concurrent positions: Not applicable.
Attendance at Board of Directors meetings: 11/11
Past experience, positions and responsibilities at the Company
April 1995
Joined the Company
July 2020
Senior Executive Officer; Chief, Sales
March 2012
Managing Director, Chugoku Paints
Headquarter
B.V.
June 2021
Representative Director and President;
June 2017
Deputy Chief, Sales Headquarter
Chief, Sales Headquarter
April 2018
Chief, Sales Headquarter
April 2023
Representative Director and President
July 2018
Executive Officer; Chief, Sales
(present)
Headquarter
[Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director]
After serving as the leader of a major overseas sales location of the Company, he has been overseeing the entire Sales Section since 2018 as Executive Officer and Chief of Sales Headquarter. With this wealth of knowledge and experience regarding the Company's business and organizational management, the Company has judged he will continue to be an integral part of the Company's management, and he has been designated as a candidate for Director.
No. 2
Hideyuki Tanaka
Reappointment
Date of birth: August 7, 1965 / Male
Number of shares of the Company held:
41,600
Significant concurrent positions: Not applicable.
Attendance at Board of Directors meetings: 11/11
Past experience, positions and responsibilities at the Company
April 1988
Joined the Company
April 2017
Executive Officer; Chief, Technical &
April 2008
Leader, Marine Specialty Coating
Production Headquarter; and General
Products Group, Anti Fouling Tech.
Manager, R&D No. 2 Dept.
Dept., Technical Center, Marine
June 2017
Director; Chief, Technical & Production
Coatings Headquarter; and Leader,
Headquarter
Group-3, R&D Center, R&D
April 2018
Director; Chief, Technical Headquarter
Headquarter
June 2021
Managing Director; Chief, Technical
April 2011
Leader, R&D Group-2, R&D Dept.,
Headquarter
Technical Headquarter
April 2022
Managing Director; Chief, Technical
July 2015
Executive Officer; Deputy Chief,
Headquarter; and Chief, Production
Technical & Production Headquarter;
Headquarter
and General Manager, R&D No. 2 Dept. April 2023
Managing Director; Chief, Technical
Headquarter (present)
[Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director]
With his many years of involvement in R&D operations in technical divisions, the Company has judged that these achievements, abilities, and wealth of experience will continue to be an integral part of the Company's management, and he has been designated a candidate for Director.
No. 3
Katsunori Kobayashi
Reappointment
Date of birth: November 16, 1965 / Male
Number of shares of the Company held:
26,600
Significant concurrent positions: Not applicable.
Attendance at Board of Directors meetings: 11/11
Past experience, positions and responsibilities at the Company
April 1990
Joined the Company
April 2022
Executive Officer; Chief, Administration
December 2014
General Manager, Financial Dept.,
Headquarter; General Manager, Financial
Administration Headquarter
Dept.; General Manager, Overseas
July 2020
Executive Officer; Deputy Chief,
Management Dept.; and General Manager,
Administration Headquarter; and
Information Systems Dept.
General Manager, Financial Dept.
June 2022
Director; Chief, Administration
March 2022
Executive Officer; Deputy Chief,
Headquarter (present)
Administration Headquarter; General
Manager, Financial Dept.; and General
Manager, Overseas Management Dept. [Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director]
With his many years of involvement in various operations in administration divisions at the Company, including experience working overseas, the Company has judged that these achievements, abilities, and wealth of experience will be an integral part of the Company's management, and he has been designated a candidate for Director.
No. 4
Takao Shimizu
Reappointment
Date of birth: August 28, 1962 / Male
Number of shares of the Company held:
8,400
Significant concurrent positions: Not applicable.
Attendance at Board of Directors meetings: 9/9
Past experience, positions and responsibilities at the Company
April 1985
Joined the Industrial Bank of Japan, Ltd. July 2018
Executive Officer; Deputy Chief,
(currently Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)
Administration Headquarter; and Chief,
May 2011
General Manager, Credit Review
Management & Planning Div.
Division Americas Department,
July 2020
Senior Executive Officer; Deputy Chief,
the above bank
Administration Headquarter; and Chief,
September 2014
Counselor, Administration Headquarter,
Management & Planning Div. (present)
the Company
June 2023
Director; Deputy Chief, Administration
January 2015
Chief, Management & Planning Div.,
Headquarter; and Chief, Management &
Administration Headquarter
Planning Div.
April 2018
Deputy Chief, Administration
April 2024
Director; Deputy Chief, Administration
Headquarter; and Chief, Management &
Headquarter; in charge of Corporate
Planning Div.
Strategy (present)
[Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director]
He possesses extensive experience and knowledge in finance and accounting associated with many years of practical experience in financial institutions. After joining the Company, he has played a leading role in the planning and implementing mid-term management plans and capital policies in the Administration Headquarter. The Company has judged that these achievements, abilities, and wealth of experience will be an integral part of the Company's management, and he has been designated a candidate for Director.
No. 5
Toshifumi Inami
Reappointment
Outside
Independent
Date of birth: November 3, 1951 / Male
Number of shares of the Company held:
1,700
Significant concurrent positions:
Attendance at Board of Directors meetings: 11/11
Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory
Committee Member), KYOEI TANKER CO.,
LTD.
Past experience, positions and responsibilities at the Company
April 1974
Joined Mitsubishi Corporation
January 2014
General Manager, Japan Office, Wallenius
July 1999
Vice President; General Manager,
Wilhelmsen Logistics A/S
Machinery Dept.; and Chief
January 2019
Advisor, CITY COMPUTER Co., Ltd.
Representative of Vienna, Mitsubishi
(present)
International GmbH
June 2021
Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory
April 2004
General Manager, Ship Dept., Head
Committee Member), KYOEI TANKER
Office, Mitsubishi Corporation
CO., LTD. (present)
May 2006
General Manager, Mitsubishi
June 2022
Outside Director, the Company (present)
Corporation Manila Branch, the above
company
April 2007
Corporate Advisor, the above company
June 2011
President, Mitsubishi Ore Transport Co.,
Ltd.
[Reasons for selection as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles]
He possesses a wealth of experience and advanced insights as a corporate manager and Outside Director, and as the Company expects him to provide supervision from a global and managerial perspective based on the experience and insights, as well as effective advice from an independent standpoint, he has been designated a candidate for Outside Director. In addition, the Company plans his involvement in selecting candidates for officers and determination of officers' remuneration, etc. from an objective standpoint as a member of the Nomination Advisory Committee and the Compensation Advisory Committee.
[About independence of candidate for Outside Director]
KYOEI TANKER CO., LTD. is a trade partner of the Company but is not considered as an entity with a specified relationship to the Company. In addition, as there are no transactional relationships between the Group and him, the Company has judged that there are no conflicts of interest with ordinary shareholders.
No. 6
Akiko Monden
Reappointment
Outside
Independent
Date of birth: March 22, 1977 / Female
Number of shares of the Company held:
2,100
Significant concurrent positions:
Attendance at Board of Directors meetings: 9/9
Partner, Endeavour Law Office
Past experience, positions and responsibilities at the Company
October 2001
Registered as an attorney (Daini Tokyo
January 2011
Contract Review Committee Member,
Bar Association); Joined TMI
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan
Associates
(present)
October 2004
WTO Dispute Settlement Body,
April 2014
Partner, Nijubashi Partners (currently
International Trade Div., Economic
Iwaida Partners)
Affairs Bureau, Ministry of Foreign
June 2015
Outside Director, UT Group Co., Ltd.
Affairs of Japan (Fixed-term employee)
October 2016
Partner, Endeavour Law Office (present)
April 2007
Rejoined TMI Associates
June 2023
Outside Director, the Company (present)
January 2010
Partner, the above office
November 2010
Partner, Atsumi & Sakai
[Reasons for selection as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles]
Although she has only been involved in corporate management other than by serving as an outside auditor, she possesses a wealth of experience and advanced insights as an attorney. As the Company expects her to provide supervision from a legal perspective and practical advice from an independent standpoint, she has been designated a candidate for Outside Director. In addition, the Company plans her involvement in selecting candidates for officers and determining officers' remuneration, etc. from an objective standpoint as a member of the Nomination Advisory Committee and the Compensation Advisory Committee.
[About independence of candidate for Outside Director]
There are no transactional relationships between the Group and her or her place of employment, and the Company has judged that there are no conflicts of interest with ordinary shareholders.
ReferenceSkills Matrix of Candidates for Directors
Corporate
Management
Sales and
Finance and
Legal Affairs
No.
Name
and
Global
R&D
and Risk
Marketing
Accounting
Organizational
Management
Management
1
Kenshi
Not
○
○
○
Date
outside
2
Hideyuki
Not
○
○
Tanaka
outside
3
Katsunori
Not
○
○
○
○
Kobayashi
outside
4
Takao
Not
○
○
○
Shimizu
outside
5
Toshifumi
Outside ○
○
○
Inami
6
Akiko
Outside
○
○
Monden
Proposal 3: Election of 2 Corporate Auditors
The terms of office of Corporate Auditors, Mr. Eiichi Kunimoto and Ms. Kie Yamada will expire at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the election of 2 Corporate Auditors is proposed.
The candidates for Corporate Auditors are as follows.
The Board of Corporate Auditors has previously given its approval to this proposal.
No. 1
Junichi Yokozeki
New appointment
Date of birth: July 23, 1963 / Male
Number of shares of the Company held:
3,665
Significant concurrent positions: Not applicable.
Attendance at Board of Directors meetings: -
Attendance at Board of Corporate Auditors meetings: -
Past experience and positions at the Company
April 1963
Joined The Bank of Tokyo, Ltd.
July 2015
Senior Manager, Internal Audit & Credit
(currently MUFG Bank, Ltd.)
Examination Division, the above bank.
September 2014 Credit Administration Director,
July 2017
General Manager, Legal Department, the
Krungsri Project Management Office,
Company (present)
the above bank.
[Reasons for selection as a candidate for Corporate Auditor]
He has practical experience at financial institutions, including in audit and review operations, and knowledge of corporate management, particularly legal affairs and compliance. Therefore, the Company believes that he is capable of appropriately executing the duties of a Corporate Auditor, and thus nominates him as a candidate for Corporate Auditor.
