Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Stock Exchange Code 4617)

June 5, 2024

(Commencement Date of Electronic Provision Measures: June 3, 2024

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Kenshi Date

Representative Director and President

Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.

1-7,Meiji-Shinkai,Otake-Shi,

Hiroshima

NOTICE OF

THE 127TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

You are cordially notified of the 127th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd. (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.

In convening this meeting, the Company has taken electronic measures to provide information contained in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Matters to be Provided Electronically").

The Matters to be Provided Electronically are posted on the following website on the Internet under the "Notice of the 127th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders."

The Company's website

http://www.cmp-chugoku.com/global/ir.html

In addition to the above, the Matters to be Provided Electronically are also available on the following website on the Internet.

Tokyo Stock Exchange website https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the Tokyo Stock Exchange website above, enter and search for the Company's name or stock exchange code, and select "Basic information" followed by "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to review.

Instead of attending the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders described in the Matters to be Provided Electronically and exercise your voting rights, following the instructions on page 3 by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Japan time.

