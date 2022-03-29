Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Chukai Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRANE   TH0970010003

CHUKAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CRANE)
QuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chukai Public : The resignation of Executive

03/29/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Date/Time
29 Mar 2022 12:45:16
Headline
The resignation of Executive
Symbol
CRANE
Source
CRANE
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Chu Kai pcl published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 524 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net income 2021 -190 M -5,63 M -5,63 M
Net Debt 2021 1 081 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 986 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
EV / Sales 2021 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 431
Free-Float 56,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thongchai Praerangsi Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Utaiwan Ruangrojwiriya Chief Financial Officer
Poompichai Tarndamrong Chairman
Phoopanthapuk Chachawat Chief Operating Officer
Surin Premamornkit Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUKAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.34%29
CINTAS CORPORATION-4.50%42 331
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-12.86%22 071
BUREAU VERITAS SA-9.60%13 166
EDENRED SE12.18%12 269
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-9.24%10 820