    CHG   TH4539010Z03

CHULARAT HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CHG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-10
3.720 THB   -3.12%
Chularat Hospital Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

07/11/2022 | 10:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

BBL06C2207K, BGRI06C2207K, CHG06C2207K, COM706C2207A, CPAL06C2207A,

Security Symbol: IVL06P2207K, KBAN06C2207A, KBAN06P2207A, PTTE06C2207A, PTTE06C2207B, THAN06C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KIATNAKIN PHATRA SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 12-Jul-2022

Maturity date

08-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BBL06C2207K

0

BGRI06C2207K

0

CHG06C2207K

0

COM706C2207A

0

CPAL06C2207A

0

IVL06P2207K

0

KBAN06C2207A

0

KBAN06P2207A

0

PTTE06C2207A

0

PTTE06C2207B

0

THAN06C2207A

0

Signature _________________

(Supachoke Supabundit)

President

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Chularat Hospital pcl published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 02:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 257 M 256 M 256 M
Net income 2022 2 546 M 70,3 M 70,3 M
Net cash 2022 2 360 M 65,2 M 65,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 4,08%
Capitalization 40 920 M 1 130 M 1 130 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
EV / Sales 2023 5,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart CHULARAT HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chularat Hospital Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHULARAT HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3,72 THB
Average target price 4,18 THB
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kumphol Plussind CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Wandee Pisanuvanavech CFO, Secretary & Administrative Director
Suppachoke Rojcheewin Manager-Finance & Accounting
Kriengsak Plussind Chairman
Manit Jeeradit Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHULARAT HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.64%1 178
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-8.70%123 499
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-32.82%51 001
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-22.36%22 613
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-21.54%15 931
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-16.70%14 197