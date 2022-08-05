Log in
    2010   TW0002010006

CHUN YUAN STEEL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2010)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
15.70 TWD    0.00%
07:26aCHUN YUAN STEEL INDUSTRY : The Company's Board of Directors approved the 2022 second quarter consolidated financial statements
PU
07:16aCHUN YUAN STEEL INDUSTRY : Announcement of change of board of directors president
PU
07/07CHUN YUAN STEEL INDUSTRY : Correction Announcement Extended Appointment Period by the President of the Company to the Fourth Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
Chun Yuan Steel Industry : Announcement of change of board of directors president

08/05/2022 | 07:16am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHUN YUAN STEEL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 19:08:34
Subject 
 Announcement of change of board of directors president
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/08/05
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):President
3.Name of the previous position holder:Tsai,Hsi-Chi
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chun Yuan Steel Industry Co., Ltd / President
5.Name of the new position holder:Hung,Shih-Min
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chun Yuan Steel Industry Co., Ltd /
Finance & Accounting Executive Vice President
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired and re-election
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/08/06
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Chun Yuan Steel Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 11:15:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
