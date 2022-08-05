Chun Yuan Steel Industry : Announcement of change of board of directors president
08/05/2022 | 07:16am EDT
Provided by: CHUN YUAN STEEL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/05
Time of announcement
19:08:34
Subject
Announcement of change of board of directors president
Date of events
2022/08/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/08/05
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):President
3.Name of the previous position holder:Tsai,Hsi-Chi
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chun Yuan Steel Industry Co., Ltd / President
5.Name of the new position holder:Hung,Shih-Min
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chun Yuan Steel Industry Co., Ltd /
Finance & Accounting Executive Vice President
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired and re-election
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/08/06
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Chun Yuan Steel Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 11:15:20 UTC.