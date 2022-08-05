Chun Yuan Steel Industry : Announcement of change of board of directors president

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/05 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):President 3.Name of the previous position holder:Tsai,Hsi-Chi 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chun Yuan Steel Industry Co., Ltd / President 5.Name of the new position holder:Hung,Shih-Min 6.Resume of the new position holder: Chun Yuan Steel Industry Co., Ltd / Finance & Accounting Executive Vice President 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired and re-election 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/08/06 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None