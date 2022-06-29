Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Chun Yuan Steel Industry Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2010   TW0002010006

CHUN YUAN STEEL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2010)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
16.90 TWD   -1.74%
12:07aCHUN YUAN STEEL INDUSTRY : Announcement of the change to the assistant vice president of the company
PU
06/28CHUN YUAN STEEL INDUSTRY : On behalf of an important subsidiary "CHUN YUAN INVESTMENT (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD" announced the resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders
PU
06/23CHUN YUAN STEEL INDUSTRY : The shareholders meeting passes removal of the non compete clause for directors
PU
Chun Yuan Steel Industry : Announcement of the change to the assistant vice president of the company

06/29/2022 | 12:07am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHUN YUAN STEEL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 11:52:34
Subject 
 Announcement of the change to the assistant
vice president of the company
Date of events 2022/06/29 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
assistant vice president
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/29
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Sung,Wei-Min、Chun Yuan Steel Industry Co., Ltd assistant
vice president
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:None
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):Retirement
6.Reason for the change:Retirement
7.Effective date:2022/06/29
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Chun Yuan Steel Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 04:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
