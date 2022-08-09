Chung Hsin Electric and Machinery Manufacturing : Announcement pursuant to Article 22, Paragraph 1, Subparagraph 2&3 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsement/Guarantees

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): (1)Funding recipient name: Tian Peng Energy Co., Ltd. (2)relationship with lender: Tian Peng Energy Co., Ltd. is the subsidiary of the Company with direct investment. The Company owns 85.61% of the shares. (3)lending limit (thousand NTD): 2,270,000 (4)starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):220,000 (5)new loan (thousand NTD):1,000,000 (6)is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate: Yes (7)outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:1,220,000 (8)reason for new loan (thousand NTD): The amount is used for business operating purposes 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD): (1)Content:The Company is to provide a promissory note of the same amount in compliance with the agreement. (2)Value(thousand NTD):The value is 720,000 (thousand NTD). 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): the capital(thousand NTD):790,265 the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):-10,242 5.Method of calculation of interest:To be calculated in accordance with the agreement. 6.For repayment, the condition and the date:the condition is to be excuted in accordance with the agreement and the date is after one year of the loan date. 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):3,869,439 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:33.74% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: The Subsidiaries and The Parent Company 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Parent Company lends Tian Peng Energy Co., Ltd. NT$1 billion. The loans from other subsidiaries to Tian Peng Energy Co., Ltd., are listed respectively, NT$70 Million is from Cheng-Hsin Engineering & Services Co., Ltd. NT$50 Million is from Sunrise Tech. Co., Ltd. and NT$100 Million is from San Feng Construction Co., Ltd.