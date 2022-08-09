Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chung-Hsin Electric and Machinery Manufacturing Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1513   TW0001513000

CHUNG-HSIN ELECTRIC AND MACHINERY MANUFACTURING CORP.

(1513)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
58.30 TWD   +1.04%
07/08CHUNG HSIN ELECTRIC AND MACHINERY MANUFACTURING : The Company to Announce the Adjustment of Conversion Price of the Second Unsecured Convertible Corporate Bonds
PU
07/01CHUNG HSIN ELECTRIC AND MACHINERY MANUFACTURING : CHEM to Announce the Book Closure Period for the Second Unsecured Domestic Convertible Bonds (CHEM2-Code 15132)
PU
06/29CHUNG HSIN ELECTRIC AND MACHINERY MANUFACTURING : Clarification for the News Statement of Media
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chung Hsin Electric and Machinery Manufacturing : Announcement pursuant to Article 22, Paragraph 1, Subparagraph 2&3 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsement/Guarantees

08/09/2022 | 09:36am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHUNG-HSIN ELECTRIC & MACHINERY MFG. CORP.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 18:34:38
Subject 
 Announcement pursuant to Article 22, Paragraph 1,
Subparagraph 2&3 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of
Funds and Making of Endorsement/Guarantees
Date of events 2022/08/09 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Funding recipient name: Tian Peng Energy Co., Ltd.
(2)relationship with lender: Tian Peng Energy Co., Ltd. is the subsidiary
of the Company with direct investment. The Company owns 85.61% of the shares.
(3)lending limit (thousand NTD): 2,270,000
(4)starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):220,000
(5)new loan (thousand NTD):1,000,000
(6)is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to
allocate: Yes
(7)outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:1,220,000
(8)reason for new loan (thousand NTD): The amount is used for business
operating purposes
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):
(1)Content:The Company is to provide a promissory note of the same amount
in compliance with the agreement.
(2)Value(thousand NTD):The value is 720,000 (thousand NTD).
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
the capital(thousand NTD):790,265
the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):-10,242
5.Method of calculation of interest:To be calculated in accordance with the
agreement.
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:the condition is to be excuted
in accordance with the agreement and the date is after one year of the loan
date.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):3,869,439
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:33.74%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
The Subsidiaries and The Parent Company
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Parent Company lends Tian Peng Energy Co., Ltd. NT$1 billion.
The loans from other subsidiaries to Tian Peng Energy Co., Ltd., are
listed respectively,
NT$70 Million is from Cheng-Hsin Engineering & Services Co., Ltd.
NT$50 Million  is from Sunrise Tech. Co., Ltd. and
NT$100 Million is from San Feng Construction Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

CHEM - Chung Hsin Electric & Machinery Mfg. Corp. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 13:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 18 025 M - -
Net income 2021 1 957 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 521 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 6,19%
Capitalization 27 278 M 908 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 301
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart CHUNG-HSIN ELECTRIC AND MACHINERY MANUFACTURING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Chung-Hsin Electric and Machinery Manufacturing Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUNG-HSIN ELECTRIC AND MACHINERY MANUFACTURING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 58,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hui Chuan Kuo General Manager, Director & Head-Finance
Yi Fu Chiang Chairman
Sheng San Bai Independent Director
Chiung Tsan Chen Independent Director
Hung Chi Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUNG-HSIN ELECTRIC AND MACHINERY MANUFACTURING CORP.28.84%907
ABB LTD-18.48%56 486
SIEMENS LIMITED18.94%12 572
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-21.43%8 738
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-17.50%8 430
ABB INDIA LIMITED21.63%7 240