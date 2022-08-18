Chung Hsin Electric and Machinery Manufacturing : Clarification of the News Statement
08/18/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
Provided by: CHUNG-HSIN ELECTRIC & MACHINERY MFG. CORP.
Date of announcement
2022/08/19
Time of announcement
11:04:39
Subject
Clarification of the News Statement
Date of events
2022/08/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/08/19
2.Company name: Chung-Hsin Electric and Machinery Manufacturing Corp. (CHEM)
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"): the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage: N/A
5.Name of the reporting media: Commercial Times
6.Content of the report:
(This translation serves as an understanding purpose, please refer to the
original news report in Chinese if there is any discrepancy)
The Chairperson of CHEM described the potential GIS business opportunities
from the Grid-Strengthening 10-year Plan of Taipower. The expected income
is estimated to reach NT23 billion to promising FY 2030 with robust growth
in revenue to 2025.
Based on the Q1 EPS NT$2.43, the institutional investors has forecast that
its earning and the consolidated revenue would possibly reach nearly
NT$10.612 billion with the EPS of 2022 surging to NT$5. A Never-before
growth is highly expected.
7.Cause of occurrence:
The information of earnings or income suggested in the news report was
self-estimated by media source and institutional investors. The Company
itself does not provide any of prediction or provisional financial data
as such. The relevant operational results and financial data shall be
subject to the announcement from MOPS.
8.Countermeasures: Clarification for the News Statement on MOPS
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
