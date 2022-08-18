Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chung-Hsin Electric and Machinery Manufacturing Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1513   TW0001513000

CHUNG-HSIN ELECTRIC AND MACHINERY MANUFACTURING CORP.

(1513)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chung Hsin Electric and Machinery Manufacturing : Clarification of the News Statement

08/18/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CHUNG-HSIN ELECTRIC & MACHINERY MFG. CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/19 Time of announcement 11:04:39
Subject 
 Clarification of the News Statement
Date of events 2022/08/19 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/08/19
2.Company name: Chung-Hsin Electric and Machinery Manufacturing Corp. (CHEM)
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"): the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage: N/A
5.Name of the reporting media: Commercial Times
6.Content of the report:
(This translation serves as an understanding purpose, please refer to the
original news report in Chinese if there is any discrepancy)
The Chairperson of CHEM described the potential GIS business opportunities
from the Grid-Strengthening 10-year Plan of Taipower. The expected income
is estimated to reach NT23 billion to promising FY 2030 with robust growth
in revenue to 2025.
Based on the Q1 EPS NT$2.43, the institutional investors has forecast that
its earning and the consolidated revenue would possibly reach nearly
NT$10.612 billion with the EPS of 2022 surging to NT$5. A Never-before
growth is highly expected.
7.Cause of occurrence:
The information of earnings or income suggested in the news report was
self-estimated by media source and institutional investors. The Company
itself does not provide any of prediction or provisional financial data
as such. The relevant operational results and financial data shall be
subject to the announcement from MOPS.
8.Countermeasures: Clarification for the News Statement on MOPS
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

CHEM - Chung Hsin Electric & Machinery Mfg. Corp. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 03:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHUNG-HSIN ELECTRIC AND MACHINERY MANUFACTURING CORP.
08/18CHUNG HSIN ELECTRIC AND MACHINERY MA : Clarification of the News Statement
PU
08/09CHUNG HSIN ELECTRIC AND MACHINERY MA : Announcement pursuant to Article 25, Paragraph 1, S..
PU
08/09CHUNG HSIN ELECTRIC AND MACHINERY MA : Announcement pursuant to Article 22, Paragraph 1, S..
PU
08/09CHUNG HSIN ELECTRIC AND MACHINERY MA : Announcement pursuant to Article 22, Paragraph 1, S..
PU
08/09CHUNG HSIN ELECTRIC AND MACHINERY MA : CHEM as the parent company to announce the capital ..
PU
08/09CHUNG HSIN ELECTRIC AND MACHINERY MA : The Company's 2022 second quarter consolidated fina..
PU
08/09Chung-Hsin Electric and Machinery Manufacturing Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the ..
CI
07/08CHUNG HSIN ELECTRIC AND MACHINERY MA : The Company to Announce the Adjustment of Conversio..
PU
07/01CHUNG HSIN ELECTRIC AND MACHINERY MA : CHEM to Announce the Book Closure Period for the Se..
PU
06/29CHUNG HSIN ELECTRIC AND MACHINERY MA : Clarification for the News Statement of Media
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 025 M 601 M 601 M
Net income 2021 1 957 M 65,2 M 65,2 M
Net Debt 2021 12 521 M 417 M 417 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 6,19%
Capitalization 29 894 M 996 M 996 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 301
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart CHUNG-HSIN ELECTRIC AND MACHINERY MANUFACTURING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Chung-Hsin Electric and Machinery Manufacturing Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUNG-HSIN ELECTRIC AND MACHINERY MANUFACTURING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 64,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hui Chuan Kuo General Manager, Director & Head-Finance
Yi Fu Chiang Chairman
Sheng San Bai Independent Director
Chiung Tsan Chen Independent Director
Hung Chi Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUNG-HSIN ELECTRIC AND MACHINERY MANUFACTURING CORP.41.44%965
ABB LTD-18.34%56 598
SIEMENS LIMITED22.65%12 991
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-18.91%9 118
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-18.94%8 295
ABB INDIA LIMITED29.32%7 716