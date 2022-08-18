Chung Hsin Electric and Machinery Manufacturing : Clarification of the News Statement

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/08/19 2.Company name: Chung-Hsin Electric and Machinery Manufacturing Corp. (CHEM) 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"): the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage: N/A 5.Name of the reporting media: Commercial Times 6.Content of the report: (This translation serves as an understanding purpose, please refer to the original news report in Chinese if there is any discrepancy) The Chairperson of CHEM described the potential GIS business opportunities from the Grid-Strengthening 10-year Plan of Taipower. The expected income is estimated to reach NT23 billion to promising FY 2030 with robust growth in revenue to 2025. Based on the Q1 EPS NT$2.43, the institutional investors has forecast that its earning and the consolidated revenue would possibly reach nearly NT$10.612 billion with the EPS of 2022 surging to NT$5. A Never-before growth is highly expected. 7.Cause of occurrence: The information of earnings or income suggested in the news report was self-estimated by media source and institutional investors. The Company itself does not provide any of prediction or provisional financial data as such. The relevant operational results and financial data shall be subject to the announcement from MOPS. 8.Countermeasures: Clarification for the News Statement on MOPS 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A