Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1905   TW0001905008

CHUNG HWA PULP CORPORATION

(1905)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chung Hwa Pulp : CHP announces position adjustment of the President

12/28/2021 | 04:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CHUNG HWA PULP CORP.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/12/28 Time of announcement 17:01:04
Subject 
 CHP announces position adjustment of the President
Date of events 2021/12/28 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2021/12/28
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
  President
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chih-Cheng Huang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:President
5.Name of the new position holder:
  Ray Chen
  Yoshihiro Akiyama
6.Resume of the new position holder:
  President of Cellulosic Materials Division
  President of Specialty Materials Division
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):Retirement
8.Reason for the change:Chih-Cheng Huang, the president, has retired.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/01/01
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:Mr. Ray Chen and
Mr. Yoshihiro Akiyama will serve as the co-presidents.

Disclaimer

Chung Hwa Pulp Corp. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 09:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHUNG HWA PULP CORPORATION
04:07aCHUNG HWA PULP : CHP announces position adjustment of the President
PU
11/12Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
11/11CHP will hold an analyst meeting for 3rd quarter results of 2021
PU
11/11CHP announces of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the third quarter of 2021
PU
08/13Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation Announces Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June..
CI
05/13Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
03/29Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
02/26Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation Announces Appointment of Yoshihiro Akiyama as President of S..
CI
02/26Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation Announces Position Adjustment of the Executive Vice Presiden..
CI
2020Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Septemb..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 634 M 783 M 783 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 477 M 1 028 M 1 031 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,0%
Chart CHUNG HWA PULP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUNG HWA PULP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 26,20 TWD
Average target price 24,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -8,40%
Managers and Directors
Kun Hsiung Huang Chairman & Co-General Manager
Chih Cheng Huang Co-General Manager & Director
Lin Guan Jun Head-Finance
Ling Han Chang Independent Director
Shi Lei Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUNG HWA PULP CORPORATION114.75%1 028
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ8.30%19 907
SUZANO S.A.3.07%14 309
STORA ENSO OYJ1.63%14 292
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA9.04%12 038
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED66.87%8 869