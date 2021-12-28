Chung Hwa Pulp : CHP announces position adjustment of the President

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2021/12/28
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
President
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chih-Cheng Huang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:President
5.Name of the new position holder:
Ray Chen
Yoshihiro Akiyama
6.Resume of the new position holder:
President of Cellulosic Materials Division
President of Specialty Materials Division
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):Retirement
8.Reason for the change:Chih-Cheng Huang, the president, has retired.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/01/01
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:Mr. Ray Chen and
Mr. Yoshihiro Akiyama will serve as the co-presidents.