Chung Hwa Pulp : CHP announces position adjustment of the President

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/28 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): President 3.Name of the previous position holder:Chih-Cheng Huang 4.Resume of the previous position holder:President 5.Name of the new position holder: Ray Chen Yoshihiro Akiyama 6.Resume of the new position holder: President of Cellulosic Materials Division President of Specialty Materials Division 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):Retirement 8.Reason for the change:Chih-Cheng Huang, the president, has retired. 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/01/01 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:Mr. Ray Chen and Mr. Yoshihiro Akiyama will serve as the co-presidents.