Chung Hwa Pulp : On behalf of Guangdong Dingfung Pulp and Paper Co., Ltd., CHP announced the board resolution for not distributing dividends.
03/11/2022 | 04:26am EST
Provided by: CHUNG HWA PULP CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/11
Time of announcement
17:11:00
Subject
On behalf of Guangdong Dingfung Pulp and Paper
Co., Ltd., CHP announced the board resolution for not
distributing dividends.
Date of events
2022/03/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/11
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The board of directors approved not to distribute dividends for 2021.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Chung Hwa Pulp Corp. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 09:25:01 UTC.