  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1905   TW0001905008

CHUNG HWA PULP CORPORATION

(1905)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chung Hwa Pulp : On behalf of Guangdong Dingfung Pulp and Paper Co., Ltd., CHP announced the board resolution for not distributing dividends.

03/11/2022 | 04:26am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CHUNG HWA PULP CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/11 Time of announcement 17:11:00
Subject 
 On behalf of Guangdong Dingfung Pulp and Paper
Co., Ltd., CHP announced the board resolution for not
distributing dividends.
Date of events 2022/03/11 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/11
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The board of directors approved not to distribute dividends for 2021.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Chung Hwa Pulp Corp. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 09:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 18 617 M 657 M 657 M
Net income 2020 -202 M -7,12 M -7,12 M
Net Debt 2020 7 797 M 275 M 275 M
P/E ratio 2020 -66,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 23 912 M 844 M 844 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,0%
Chart CHUNG HWA PULP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUNG HWA PULP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 22,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Kun Hsiung Huang Chairman & Co-General Manager
Chih Cheng Huang Co-General Manager & Director
Lin Guan Jun Head-Finance
Ling Han Chang Independent Director
Shi Lei Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUNG HWA PULP CORPORATION-11.29%844
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-16.53%16 303
SUZANO S.A.1.08%16 234
STORA ENSO OYJ-0.43%14 151
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA4.39%12 184
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)9.04%7 980