Chung Hwa Pulp : On behalf of Guangdong Dingfung Pulp and Paper Co., Ltd., CHP reported its odor intensity exceeded the standard and was fined.
04/05/2022 | 12:18am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: CHUNG HWA PULP CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/05
Time of announcement
12:02:49
Subject
On behalf of Guangdong Dingfung Pulp and Paper Co.,
Ltd., CHP reported its odor intensity exceeded the
standard and was fined.
Date of events
2022/04/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 26
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/02
2.Cause of occurrence:Guangdong Dingfung Pulp and Paper Co., Ltd. received a
fine notification by the Bureau of Ecology and Environment of Zhaoqing on
2022/04/02 resulted from the odor intensity over standards.
3.Handling procedure:The regulatory authority examined the factory on
02/16/2022 and found the odor intensity does not comply with the examination
standard and fined.
4.Anticipated possible loss or impact:RBM 480,000
5.Amount of insurance claims that might be obtained:None
6.Improvement status and future countermeasures:Guandong Dingfung Pulp and
Paper Co., Ltd. has commissioned a third-party environmental testing company
to conduct test on relevant emissions on 03/18/2022 and submitted the
compliance report to the Bureau of Ecology and Environment of Zhaoqing.
The company will continue to perform improvement process to enhance odor
control procedures in accordance with regulations.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Chung Hwa Pulp Corp. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 04:17:06 UTC.