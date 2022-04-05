Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1905   TW0001905008

CHUNG HWA PULP CORPORATION

(1905)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Summary

Chung Hwa Pulp : On behalf of Guangdong Dingfung Pulp and Paper Co., Ltd., CHP reported its odor intensity exceeded the standard and was fined.

04/05/2022 | 12:18am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHUNG HWA PULP CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/05 Time of announcement 12:02:49
Subject 
 On behalf of Guangdong Dingfung Pulp and Paper Co.,
Ltd., CHP reported its odor intensity exceeded the
standard and was fined.
Date of events 2022/04/02 To which item it meets paragraph 26
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/02
2.Cause of occurrence:Guangdong Dingfung Pulp and Paper Co., Ltd. received a
fine notification by the Bureau of Ecology and Environment of Zhaoqing on
2022/04/02 resulted from the odor intensity over standards.
3.Handling procedure:The regulatory authority examined the factory on
02/16/2022 and found the odor intensity does not comply with the examination
standard and fined.
4.Anticipated possible loss or impact:RBM 480,000
5.Amount of insurance claims that might be obtained:None
6.Improvement status and future countermeasures:Guandong Dingfung Pulp and
Paper Co., Ltd. has commissioned a third-party environmental testing company
to conduct test on relevant emissions on 03/18/2022 and submitted the
compliance report to the Bureau of Ecology and Environment of Zhaoqing.
The company will continue to perform improvement process to enhance odor
control procedures in accordance with regulations.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Chung Hwa Pulp Corp. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 04:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 22 032 M 769 M 769 M
Net income 2021 488 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net Debt 2021 8 082 M 282 M 282 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,2x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 24 238 M 846 M 846 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,0%
Managers and Directors
Kun Hsiung Huang Chairman & Co-General Manager
Chih Cheng Huang Co-General Manager & Director
Lin Guan Jun Head-Finance
Ling Han Chang Independent Director
Shi Lei Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUNG HWA PULP CORPORATION-10.08%845
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-10.34%17 660
STORA ENSO OYJ12.45%15 886
SUZANO S.A.-9.82%15 561
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA13.93%13 740
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)24.91%9 453