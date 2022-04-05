Chung Hwa Pulp : On behalf of Guangdong Dingfung Pulp and Paper Co., Ltd., CHP reported its odor intensity exceeded the standard and was fined.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/02 2.Cause of occurrence:Guangdong Dingfung Pulp and Paper Co., Ltd. received a fine notification by the Bureau of Ecology and Environment of Zhaoqing on 2022/04/02 resulted from the odor intensity over standards. 3.Handling procedure:The regulatory authority examined the factory on 02/16/2022 and found the odor intensity does not comply with the examination standard and fined. 4.Anticipated possible loss or impact:RBM 480,000 5.Amount of insurance claims that might be obtained:None 6.Improvement status and future countermeasures:Guandong Dingfung Pulp and Paper Co., Ltd. has commissioned a third-party environmental testing company to conduct test on relevant emissions on 03/18/2022 and submitted the compliance report to the Bureau of Ecology and Environment of Zhaoqing. The company will continue to perform improvement process to enhance odor control procedures in accordance with regulations. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None