  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    1762   TW0001762003

CHUNGHWA CHEMICAL SYNTHESIS & BIOTECH CO., LTD.

(1762)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
60.00 TWD   +0.33%
06/28CHUNGHWA CHEMICAL SYNTHESIS & BIOTECH : Announcement of the change of Spokesperson, Acting spokesperson.
PU
06/28CHUNGHWA CHEMICAL SYNTHESIS & BIOTECH : The board of directors resolved the ex-dividend record date of dividend distribution.
PU
06/28Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend, Payable on August 18, 2022
CI
Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech : Announcement of the change of the general manager

08/01/2022 | 07:25am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/01 Time of announcement 19:19:40
Subject 
 Announcement of the change of the general manager
Date of events 2022/08/01 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/08/01
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
 general manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:Jong-shinn Huang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
General Manager, Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:The new general manager will be
 announced after the approval of the Board of Directors.
6.Resume of the new position holder:The new general manager will be
 announced after the approval of the Board of Directors.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:personal career planning
9.Effective date of the new appointment:will be announced after the
 approval of the Board of Directors.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Effective date of resignation:2022/08/31
(2)The new general manager will be announced after the approval of
   the Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 11:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
