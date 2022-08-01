Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech : Announcement of the change of the general manager

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/01 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): general manager 3.Name of the previous position holder:Jong-shinn Huang 4.Resume of the previous position holder: General Manager, Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:The new general manager will be announced after the approval of the Board of Directors. 6.Resume of the new position holder:The new general manager will be announced after the approval of the Board of Directors. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation 8.Reason for the change:personal career planning 9.Effective date of the new appointment:will be announced after the approval of the Board of Directors. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Effective date of resignation:2022/08/31 (2)The new general manager will be announced after the approval of the Board of Directors.