Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech : Announcement of the change of the general manager
08/01/2022 | 07:25am EDT
Provided by: Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/01
Time of announcement
19:19:40
Subject
Announcement of the change of the general manager
Date of events
2022/08/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/08/01
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
general manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:Jong-shinn Huang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
General Manager, Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:The new general manager will be
announced after the approval of the Board of Directors.
6.Resume of the new position holder:The new general manager will be
announced after the approval of the Board of Directors.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:personal career planning
9.Effective date of the new appointment:will be announced after the
approval of the Board of Directors.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Effective date of resignation:2022/08/31
(2)The new general manager will be announced after the approval of
the Board of Directors.
Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 11:24:04 UTC.