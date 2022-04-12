Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    1762   TW0001762003

CHUNGHWA CHEMICAL SYNTHESIS & BIOTECH CO., LTD.

(1762)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-10
61.70 TWD   +9.98%
05:51aCHUNGHWA CHEMICAL SYNTHESIS & BIOTECH : CCSB is invited to attend 11th Taiwan CEO Week co-hosted by TWSE & QIC.
PU
03/31Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/23CHUNGHWA CHEMICAL SYNTHESIS & BIOTECH : CCSB is invited to attend the Investor Conference held by Fubon Securities.
PU
Summary 
Summary

Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech : CCSB is invited to attend 11th Taiwan CEO Week co-hosted by TWSE & QIC.

04/12/2022 | 05:51am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/12 Time of announcement 17:38:02
Subject 
 CCSB is invited to attend 11th Taiwan CEO Week co-hosted
by TWSE & QIC.
Date of events 2022/04/13 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/13
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:20
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
 Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 (1)CCSB's financial result of 2021 and the company future
    operational strategy.
 (2)CCSB is invited to participate in 4 sessions on the same day,
    the content of each presentation is the same and the time of
    each session is as follows: 10:20 - 11:20 / 11:30 - 12:30 /
    15:50 - 16:50 / 17:00 - 18:00
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
 Please refer to MOPS website for complete financial and
 business information.

Disclaimer

Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 09:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 990 M 68,5 M 68,5 M
Net income 2021 423 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net Debt 2021 7,50 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 3,09%
Capitalization 4 785 M 165 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart CHUNGHWA CHEMICAL SYNTHESIS & BIOTECH CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUNGHWA CHEMICAL SYNTHESIS & BIOTECH CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 61,70 TWD
Average target price 88,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chung Hsin Huang General Manager & Director
Shu I Yu Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Hsun Sheng Wang Chairman
Chun-Ming Chen Manager-Information Technology
Kuo Chiang Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUNGHWA CHEMICAL SYNTHESIS & BIOTECH CO., LTD.-4.93%165
CSL LIMITED-8.60%95 420
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-11.30%43 525
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-29.50%35 075
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.11.89%32 911