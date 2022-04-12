Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech : CCSB is invited to attend 11th Taiwan CEO Week co-hosted by TWSE & QIC.

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/13 2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:20 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online investor conference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: (1)CCSB's financial result of 2021 and the company future operational strategy. (2)CCSB is invited to participate in 4 sessions on the same day, the content of each presentation is the same and the time of each session is as follows: 10:20 - 11:20 / 11:30 - 12:30 / 15:50 - 16:50 / 17:00 - 18:00 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None Please refer to MOPS website for complete financial and business information.