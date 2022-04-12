Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech : CCSB is invited to attend 11th Taiwan CEO Week co-hosted by TWSE & QIC.
04/12/2022 | 05:51am EDT
Provided by: Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/12
Time of announcement
17:38:02
Subject
CCSB is invited to attend 11th Taiwan CEO Week co-hosted
by TWSE & QIC.
Date of events
2022/04/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/13
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:20
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1)CCSB's financial result of 2021 and the company future
operational strategy.
(2)CCSB is invited to participate in 4 sessions on the same day,
the content of each presentation is the same and the time of
each session is as follows: 10:20 - 11:20 / 11:30 - 12:30 /
15:50 - 16:50 / 17:00 - 18:00
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Please refer to MOPS website for complete financial and
business information.
Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.